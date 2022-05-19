How To Invest If The Market Keeps Dropping

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

You're not as alone as an investor anymore if you say that we're probably headed for "troubled times".

Less than 6 months ago, you'd probably have been called out for saying something like that. Stocks were peaking, tech was alive and well, and money was still essentially "free".

Oh, how half a year can change things, right?

As opposed to a positive outlook today, we're instead having world-famous fund managers calling for a market drop that goes twice - or more - as deep as the drop we've seen today.

"The other day we were down 19.9 on the S&P and about 27 on the Nasdaq," Grantham said earlier in a CNBC interview. "I would say that at minimum we are likely to do twice that and if we are unlucky, which is quite possible, we will do three legs like that and it may take a couple of years, as it did 2000." "This bubble superficially looks like very much like 2000, focused on U.S. tech, led by Nasdaq going to incredible highs" (Source: Jeremy Grantham, Seeking Alpha)

People have been pointing to the market's bubble, or even super bubble-type valuations for a long time. Now, I'm not the type of investor or writer to point to this sort of comment and say "Oh, this will definitely happen."

However, not enough people today sit down and consider "What if this actually were to happen?"

Because the market could certainly go there - at least in theory. We're obviously not talking about a 45% total crash tomorrow - but rather, a process of different "legs", as this particular fund manager speaks of. Again, at least in theory. That's how markets work.

Company earnings are already seeing downward revisions. The trouble seen by major retailers will likely start to spread, and that's not even mentioning the excessive inflation, supply chain issues, and labor issues that are currently ongoing.

Many signs on the market today do point to this sort of scenario. The macro circumstances certainly suggest that the market could drop a lot more than we're currently seeing when bad earnings from a company like Target (TGT) can cause this sort of reaction on the market, with such a company dropping 25% in a single day. As of writing this article, we're looking at the worst in 2 years - and I believe it could very well get worse.

I, in fact, expect nothing less.

This article isn't for those of you investing in undervalued, quality businesses. This article is aimed at those of you that are still thinking as growth investors, and are in a mindset of free money, no interest, and a high-riding market.

The situation we have today though is the exact opposite.

The crash argument

The arguments for an incoming crash, recession, or prolonged bear market are fairly simple. The current fundamentals, according to many current market makers, call for it.

The current market situation looks very similar to the early 2000s, with a market-led by the US tech sector at extremely high valuations. Despite the crash we've seen, we still have companies trading in the high double digits or triple-digit valuations.

The market situation, with inflation, labor, and overall headwinds according to many analysts calls for a recession. There's also the quite factually-based argument that the US stock market is one of the more overvalued on the planet at this time - that is why over 45% of my own personal portfolio is in non-NA investments.

Not because I don't like the US market - I love my NA investments - but because I'm a valuation investor. The U.S. market, despite its decline, is still well ahead of most global stock markets at this particular time.

Comparisons are being made to the 1980 Japanese market, when that nation's stocks, real estate, and overall market were drastically overvalued, with the combination of several different bubbles (real estate, commodities, etc.) simultaneously.

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that I also consider this whole meme-bubble, crypto, and insane tech craze as a big part of such a bubble. I don't view the valuations of these things as anything close to rational as we move from one kind of market into another.

So, if you believe that historical fundamentals and how they've influenced the market in the past can be an accurate indicator of how the market might perform going forward, then you should be prepared for a recession - because that's what current fundamentals are calling for - at least in theory, and according to some of these models.

Preparation and investment strategies

In the end, there are currently a lot of people calling for the markets to collapse either this year or the coming year. Many are even calling the downturn "inevitable." This stance is understandable, given the past 5 years of 90% growth in the S&P 500, and NASDAQ up just over 80% (down from over 130% not that long ago).

The market is simply realizing that everything ends eventually. Bull Runs too.

However, many are also calling for the very real potential of a "melt-up" before we see a complete collapse in the stock market. Historically, there has been a significant acceleration toward that top in the final months before a crash - this includes 1928 as well as 2000.

The fact is, no one can predict a market crash.

This still hasn't changed - even if many people are currently assuming that things will crash. The media is currently full of forecasts calling for massive stock declines. While the perceived risk for a recession is high, current FED models and data as well as current earnings growth numbers call for the current recession risk to be below 20% in 2022.

The good part of my preparation and investment strategy is that market timing, or even trying to precisely target or prepare for what may become a recession, isn't part of it.

You'll find many investors arguing for starting to "hedge" against lower market multiples. Some argue to go "all cash" or to do other ridiculous things, like going 50% gold or Crypto.

My solution is to:

Invest in businesses or investments that are already at lower multiples, e.g. cheap, or companies that are qualitative enough to where I believe they are able to ride out an extended period of a market downturn, or/and that include earnings stability or upside despite the current.

Invest in markets that are not that overvalued - plenty of such examples in Europe or other parts of the world.

Accept, and realize that you won't be able to safeguard entirely against short-term downturns, but that long-term quality holdings and investments will win out and provide long-term growth.

Invest with valuation and dividend growth in mind, where dividends will somewhat offset eventual market declines.

in mind, where dividends will somewhat offset eventual market declines. Make sure that whatever you invest in is a company or investment you're comfortable holding even if we see bottom-type multiples such as back in 2000, 2008, or prior to the pandemic.

In short, my solution to this market situation continues to be a diversified and conservative investment portfolio, targeting a 3-5% average yield, and every investment at a significantly cheap multiple with a high, conservative upside.

But, you may ask, does this really work?

Well, nothing is guaranteed. What I can tell you is that insofar as my investments go, I'm not even close to in the red YTD yet. Not on my native portfolio, not my USD/EUR portfolio, not in any portfolio in fact.

Author's EUR/USD portfolio, YTD/Nasdaq Comparison (Author's Portfolio/Nordnet)

What you see above is my non-native portfolio for YTD 2022 compared to the NASDAQ. I expect that following the market action today, we'll be down to around +19% YTD. Not a bad performance when the NASDAQ is down close to 30% for the year.

In fact, even accounting for every single dollar available to me, I'm up more than 5% YTD, which outperforms the NASDAQ by more than 32%, and the S&P500 by more than 22%. This isn't some YTD fluke either but can be replicated on a 1-year, 3-year, and even 5-year basis, where my current RoR outperforms that of most comparative indexes people tend to look at.

So, how?

Simple - valuation.

I never buy expensive stocks. I'm a bargain hunter in that I want both quality and valuation. I don't buy a stock that has just one of these things. I know plenty of investors who went "All Apple (AAPL)" When the company was expensive. The result? Down close to 24% YTD, or up a measly 12% on a 1-year basis. I'm up more than twice that. The same is true for any overvalued, quality stock out there - not to mention so-called quality tech stocks where some companies have lost more than 75% of their market capitalization in less than 5 months.

I couldn't tell you 4 months ago that the tech rally would stop as it has. Nor am I able to tell you that we won't get a recession, or that focusing on value or quality will completely insulate or safeguard you against downturns.

What I'm saying is that I believe investing like this puts you in the best possible position for safety.

Going all cash to me isn't safe, because that money is literally losing purchasing power every minute it sits in your bank account or in your wallet. That's why despite everything going on, I retain a very small cash position - less than 3% as it stands today.

Now, because I:

Have a long-term investment horizon, over 10-30 years

I'm able to continually put cash to work

I don't believe in market timing

I'm confident in my ability to pick inexpensive, quality stocks due to a mix of expertise and being part of a market-leading community at Seeking Alpha with experts in many different fields.

What I do is:

Continue to invest in undervalued businesses.

Watch the macro, but without the care, worry, or plan to "exit" the market or employ timing in my approach.

Continue to believe in the approach that's allowed me to beat the markets for the past 5 years, thanks to quality businesses rather than "hail Marys".

Selling to me is a good way to lock in losses. There are only two reasons you should ever sell a stock, in my mind.

First, if the thesis is broken.

Second, if your valuation target is reached.

That's it. No other acceptable reason exists for me. If neither of those things are true, then I keep investing - because as one of my favorite investors says, It's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

3 current picks

Now, with that in mind - here are 3 stock picks that I believe epitomize what I'm talking about here.

1. Verizon Communications (VZ)

You probably knew this one was coming - but whenever one of the world's largest telcos is at close to 9X P/E, I'm happy to put money to work - which is why I'm in at over 4% of my portfolio.

The current upside for Verizon Communications is close to 21% annually until 2024, even with recently updated forecasts. The estimates for the company have actually been increased, to where we are expecting a 2.5% CAGR in EPS.

Based on the 5-year average P/E of 12.5X, you're getting 63% in 3 years.

Verizon Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

If you think lower multiples for a BBB+ rated telco are a thing, you can certainly forecast it at 10X P/E - but you'd still get 11.7% per year or 33.7% in 3 years, which is higher than the current 8.3% rate of inflation. Anything below 8% isn't interesting here, and Verizon is well above this, and at a very appealing current share price.

Verizon is a "BUY" for me, and I have 4.2% of my portfolio in the company.

2. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)

You still have an opportunity to buy the world's largest chemical company dirt-cheap. I already own 5% of my TPV in BASF, so I'm not going deeper here, but this company is A-rated, has a safely covered dividend, a low debt, and almost $50B in market capitalization. What's more, it provides product that virtually every sector on earth needs.

Even at very muted growth for the next few years due to Russia impairments and cost inflation in labor, energy and over FX inflation, the upside based on an 11-15X P/E ratio for, again the world's largest chemical company, is still between 20-36% annually. Even forecasting a 9-10X P/E, you're still beating that 8% inflation, with returns of 10-17% annually at this valuation.

BASF upside (F.AS.T graphs)

Quality and valuation, dear readers. That, to my mind, is the key to successful market outperformance in all market situations - and it certainly includes this one.

3. Manulife (MFC)

Finance companies, including insurance, are going to enjoy higher interest rates and the effects from this. It's with great pleasure that I see the company trading at below 7X P/E, yielding over 5%, with an A grade credit rating and less than 20% debt/cap.

The company is expected to grow its earnings by 7.5% on average until 2024, even with downward adjustments over the past 6 months. The upside is now 25% annually or 80% until 2024 at a 9X P/E. You could also forecast a 6-7X P/E, which still gives you 10-18% annually - again, above the current rate of inflation.

Manulife Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I currently own about 2% of my TPV in Manulife, and I'm looking to invest more here.

Concluding

Are you seeing a pattern here?

While certain investors will no doubt call for people to "exit" the market here, and go to things like Gold, crypto, cash, shorts, or whatever is currently hot, I view this as little more than noise. Every crash or supposed crash has its "experts". Some people have in fact been calling for people to go "all gold" or something like it for over 10 years.

Can you imagine how much gain those investors have been missing out on, even just compared to an index fund? Because including even this bear market, since 2010-2011, the market is up more than 200% for the S&P and over 350% for the Nasdaq. Those numbers mean that the average returns for these indexes have done over 70-100X better than gold during the same time period.

If I had followed that advice, it's very unlikely that I would be a millionaire today - so I'm very thankful that I did not, and never even started to consider following such advice.

Are the markets going to drop?

100% - that's what markets do. They go up - and down. And up again. And down again. Et cetera.

Are we going to get a recession?

100% - that's what markets do. Eventually, they go into a recession. It's part of the market cycle. Some will argue with you that Recessions are not logically inevitable in any economy, but I believe in our society, recessions are an absolute inevitability.

When is it going to happen?

Nobody knows. Unless someone who tells you when it's going to happen is willing to actually bet their fortune on that fact, (and in that case, let me know!), then it's all scaremongering and theorizing.

There are models that supposedly let you expect things like recessions, but no such model has proven foolproof in the longer term.

As such, to me, it's all just noise.

All I do in an environment like this is double down on my fundamentals.

Quality. Value. Conservative Upside.

That's it.