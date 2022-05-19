Tanaonte/iStock via Getty Images

The once hyped BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) fintech concept has suddenly lost interest with investors. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) was the poster child for the over hyped concept and now the stock has collapsed due to concerns regarding higher costs and limited profits. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock as the competitive pressures are likely to disappear here, but the stock has already bounced sharply off the lows.

No Lack Of Growth

Despite the BNPL concept not actually being new, Affirm went public in early 2021 and was quickly valued as a fintech unlocking a new financial concept. Amazingly, the stock IPO'd at $49 and eventually soared above $170 late last year as e-commerce demand soared and the company signed up a whole host of new online retailers. The stock is now down below the IPO price after a year of very strong growth.

Affirm operates the type of business out of favor with the market right now. The fintech produced accelerating loan volumes in FQ3'22 as represented by 73% growth in GMV followed by slower revenue growth at only 54% in the quarter followed by even slower net revenues (revenue less transaction costs) growing only 37% to just $182.4 million.

At the peak, Affirm was valued at a market cap of nearly $50 billion, yet the company doesn't even generate $200 million in quarterly net revenues after signing deals with the 2 major online retail platforms. While Affirm likes to mainly focus on the growth in the top line metrics, the company has an issue with very high expenses highlighting the major concern with the Amazon (AMZN) deal originally.

As detailed below, transaction costs include the provisions for credit losses, funding costs and loan processing and servicing costs. Affirm spends about 50% of revenues on transaction costs on a quarterly basis. In FQ3'22, revenues were $354.8 million and transaction costs were $172.3 million or 49% of revenues.

Investors need to understand that either Affirm is a relatively low gross margin firm or the company has low adjusted net revenues. The fintech doesn't spend a lot of time discussing the actual operating expenses of the business.

For the March quarter, operating expenses were $409.0 million. The sales and marketing expenses soared nearly $100 million from last year to reach $156.2 million in an indication of the costs to attract customers on platforms like Amazon and Shopify (SHOP). Though most of these costs are assigned to stock-based compensation expenses and the warrant costs, the numbers reflect the hit to the diluted share count. The non-GAAP operating expenses dip nearly $220 million down to only ~$180x million when excluding these costs, but these expenses are still very material to the valuation for a fintech business offering online loans.

Affirm got the massive boost in active merchants growing from 12,000 last FQ3 to 207,000 in the last quarter, but the profit picture didn't improve in the process. The stock has collapsed with a goal of only achieving adjusted operating income by July 1, 2023.

Dead Cat Bounce

A lot of beaten down stocks like Affirm have soared substantially off the lows reducing the attractiveness of chasing the stock here. The stock has a listed market cap of $7.5 billion based on a listed share count of 290 million shares.

In reality, Affirm has substantial dilution ahead due in part to the Amazon warrant along with other stock options and restricted stock units. The company has the potential for over 50 million additional diluted shares adding another $1.3+ billion to the eventual valuation, though a lot of the potential shares like the 15 million of the warrants for Amazon aren't exercisable until much higher stocks prices.

Since Affirm doesn't forecast much in the way of profits for years, the stock remains a P/S story. The stock is a much better value here at 4x forward sales, though one needs to remember the actual net revenues are approximately half of the current FY23 revenue estimates of $1.9 billion.

The stock has probably already bounced for this cycle considering the big upside from the Amazon and Shopify deals are incorporated into the guidance of FY23. Affirm isn't even expected to reach adjusted operating income annualized levels prior to end of the next fiscal year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Affirm has already bounced nearly 100% off the recent lows. The BNPL product has a questionable business model due to the high cost structure of Affirm to offer the solution online.

Investors shouldn't chase the stock here despite Affirm still trading far below the IPO price.