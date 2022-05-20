I'm Building A REIT Portfolio For My Grandson, Asher

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This time, I have LarryDmore to thank. After reading my latest Monday Morning REIT Quarterback on iREIT on Alpha – where they’re published exclusively – he posted a very appreciated congratulations on the birth of my grandson, Asher. Who I may or may not have been bragging about.

“What REIT would you buy for a grandchild? Nice title for an article. Can you [imagine] O compounding monthly for 18 years for college/other. Thanks for your hard work.”

Maybe in a few years (okay, maybe more than a mere “few”), Asher can read this and understand why I do what I do.

Regardless, Larry is completely correct. Starting a college fund for him now can pay amazing dividends. Not to mention that purchasing the right stocks for him is almost always going to be the better choice than buying him toys.

I’m guessing that’s something my daughter will learn pretty fast as the gifts pile up over even just one or two years’ worth of birthdays, Christmases, and “just because” occasions – especially from my wife.

College Is Expensive. Then Again, So Is Life.

I know that colleges are falling out of favor these days for multiple reasons. But even if you’re not planning on sending your children there – or hoping your grandchildren earn a degree – the right stocks really can be the gift that just keeps giving.

Trade schools, while certainly cheaper, still cost money to attend, after all. So does going right from high school into entrepreneurship.

So whatever your aspirations, investing in a little one’s future this way is nearly guaranteed to be helpful. In which case, I’m going to turn to The College Investor website and all of its helpful articles.

That includes “What Is Dividend Growth Investing and How to Get Started”:

“Dividends might seem insignificant at first glance, but historically they have made up a significant part of the total return of the S&P 500 and other major stock market indexes. “A study of the impact of dividends on the S&P 500 index from December of 1960 through December of 2018 showed that 82% of the index’s total return was due to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding over this 50-year time horizon.”

This is how the researchers came to that conclusion:

“They assumed a hypothetical investor had invested $10,000 into the index on December 1, 1960 (note you cannot actually invest in the S&P 500 index, though there are numerous ETFs and mutual funds that attempt to replicate the performance of the index). “If all dividends received were reinvested and allowed to compound over time, the hypothetical $10,000 investment would have grown to $2,459,158 through December 20, 2018.”

Otherwise, it would have been $431,397 – which is hardly anything to sneeze at. But it’s far, far less than $2,459,158.

Bringing It All Home

Sticking with that study, there’s another thing we have to remember for our focus today: how we’re not talking about a 50-year window here, only 18.

As such, that $10,000 investment’s effects would be greatly reduced in both the reinvested and non-reinvested categories.

So let’s not be hasty in thinking that the latter – or any old batch of non-dividend-paying stocks – would necessarily cover continuing education costs.

No matter whether you’re looking at a private university or public institution – in-state or otherwise – you’re looking at an easy $10,000 per year… after grants and scholarships.

That’s the average. It can go up drastically from there.

All the same, buying, holding, and reinvesting can help a lot. To quote another College Investor article:

“… imagine you are [earning] 10% interest a year on an investment. How long will that investment take to double? “At first glance, you may think it would take 10 years (after all, 10% x 10 = 1), but that’s not right. An investment growing at 10% a year will double in about 7.3 years. “The reason… is because of the power of compound interest. You aren’t just earning a return on your initial investment, you are earning a return on your initial investment plus growth from previous years.”

That’s why I’m recommending the following dividend-paying real estate investment trusts ((REITs)) for Asher. And you’re more than welcome to consider them for your progeny, too.

As most of my Seeking Alpha followers know, I insist on quality. Before I recommend or buy a stock, I always pay strict attention to property fundamentals.

When it comes to investing your hard-earned capital, it’s just plain dangerous to gamble on unsafe stocks. So, believe me, I won’t begin to build baby Asher’s retirement dreams with a house made of straw.

Simon Property Group Says

That’s why my first pick is Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG).

Some of you may think I’m selecting a risky retail REIT with failed department stores. But that’s quite a misconception.

SPG has become a much more diversified platform that includes malls, outlets, hotels, apartments, and mixed-use products. It owns an interest in 199 income-producing properties in the U.S. (37 states and Puerto Rico), consisting of:

95 malls

69 premium outlets

14 mills

6 lifestyle centers

15 other retail properties.

SPG also has an 80% noncontrolling interest in The Taubman Realty Group… which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Internationally, it is involved in 33 premium outlets and designer outlet properties –primarily located in Asia, Europe, and Canada – and also a 22.4% equity stake in Klépierre SA (OTCPK:KLPEF), a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company.

And let’s not forget its ownership or interest in shopping centers across 14 European countries.

Moreover, SPG continues to evolve, with new developments and redevelopments in hospitality, wellness, food and entertainment, e-commerce, retail brands, and growth-stage companies.

In 2021 alone, it completed more than 20 redevelopment projects around the world, totaling more than $425 million. Their average cash-on-cash yield was approximately 8%.

SPG opened 33 anchor/specialty tenants in 2021 and expects to open more than 40 in 2022. It also continues to add mixed-use components at market-leading centers, such as these Miami, Florida, properties:

AC Hotels by Marriott at Dadeland Mall

Sawgrass Mills.

Over the past five years, it’s redeveloped more than 20 former department store sites into alternative uses. And more of those opportunities remain.

Simon Property Group Continued…

It’s not just quality assets that excite me about Simon, though. It’s also a quality balance sheet.

SPG has a fortress balance sheet (A-/A3), with liquidity of approximately $8 billion following its January 2022 senior notes issuance – and one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT industry.

It’s also navigated the last two years with finesse. In anticipation of rising rates, SPG reduced total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion last year. And it:

Amended and extended its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility with a lower pricing grid for five years

Issued $2.75 billion of senior notes

Completed the refinancing of 25 property mortgages for $3.3 billion at an average 3.14% interest rate.

This January, SPG completed a two-tranche U.S. dollar senior notes offering. It totaled $1.2 billion, with a weighted average yield of 1.71%. The proceeds were used to help retire approximately $1.3 billion of mortgages at a 3.75% weighted average interest rate.

After that – and having reduced its total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion last year – it had liquidity of approximately $8 billion. That’s why iREIT gives Simon a quality score of 92/100, putting it in the top 5% of REITs we cover.

Along with quality, I also insist on wide margins of safety.

Fast Graphs

As seen above, SPG’s funds from operations (FFO) per share dropped by about 21% in 2009 and 2010. And in 2020, earnings fell another 24%.

Both of these events did force it to cut its dividend.

However, SPG is back to blocking and tackling; so FFO per share has stabilized and is returning to pre-pandemic levels. In 2018, it generated a record $12.13. And, based on analyst estimates, it should be above $12.13 in 2023. (The consensus is $12.20.)

Simon Property Continued Again…

Yet Mr. Market doesn’t trust any of that, apparently. In essence, it’s put Simon back in the penalty box, giving it no credit for its successful merger with Taubman or its significant value within its non-real estate portfolio.

SPG has an approximate 10% ownership interest in ABG, a world-class intellectual property, brand development, marketing, and entertainment company. The platform includes more than 30 brands and generates approximately $10 billion in gross merchandise value through its network of over 700 partners globally.

Simon recognized a significant gain in ABG due to a recapitalization at the end of 2020. Moreover, ABG’s value when SPG first invested in it was a little over $1 billion.

Today, it stands at over $13 billion.

SPG is now trading at $120.76, with a p/FFO multiple of 10.2x and a very attractive 5.6% dividend yield. There’s plenty of cushion there to boost its dividend, especially since its payout hasn’t returned to 2019 levels of $8.30.

It’s now $6.77.

When Asher gets older, he can tell his friends that he’s a landlord to Cheesecake Factory, Apple, and Louis Vuitton. His granddad believes Simon will generate attractive returns in the interim.

We’re targeting shares to return around 25% over the next 12 months.

Fast Graphs

Another A-Rated REIT

My second pick for young Asher is Realty Income Corporation (O).

When it comes to quality, O is cream of the crop.

Established in 1969, it listed shares in 1994 and currently owns over 11,000 properties in 50 states and Europe. Plus, as many of you know, this dividend aristocrat paid an increased dividend for 28 years in a row.

Think about it…

Over 11,000 rent checks power Realty Income. And with over 1,000 customers in 60 states, it has one of the most diversified REIT platforms around.

Better yet, about 94% of total rent is resilient to economic downturns and/or isolated from e-commerce pressures. And although Realty has 4.7% exposure to gyms and 3.4% to theaters? It still grew adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share during the worst of the shutdowns.

O has generated 5.1% median growth since 1996. That’s stronger than the larger REITs' 3.9% historical growth rate. Plus, it’s generated positive earnings growth in 25 of 26 years, with modest annual downside volatility of 2.8%.

Realty Income Presentation

As you can see above, O has a proven track record of maintaining 5%+ earnings compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). These days, it’s well-positioned to continue executing large-scale sale-leasebacks.

This includes its most recently announced venture: purchasing the Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion at a 5.9% cash cap rate. The transaction comes with a 30-year triple net-lease with favorable annual escalators.

O’s brand-new exposure to the gaming sector is expected to be less than 3.5%. This preserves prudent diversification and also demonstrates the company’s growth profile.

It also demonstrates that its growth opportunities are unconstrained by industry, property type, or geography.

The REIT maintains a fortress balance sheet: rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by S&P. Plus, it entered 2022 strong with a net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDA for real estate (EBITDAR) of 5.3x…

With ample liquidity to capitalize on acquisition opportunities…

Around $1.5 on the revolver…

And $259 million in cash.

Recently, the company announced its 622nd consecutive monthly dividend – $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share payable on May 13th.

There are 19 analysts who cover Realty Income. Their average growth forecast is 8.6%.

Meanwhile, the dividend yield is 4.3% and the payout ratio is a healthy 76%. We maintain a Buy with a 12-month total return target of 20%.

As for Asher, he’ll be pleased to discover he’s a landlord to 7-Eleven, FedEx, CVS, Home Depot, and many other leading brands.

Fast Graphs

Who’s Sleeping Well At Night?

I remember those days when I had to change diapers during the darkest hours of the night. In fact, I think I have an all-time record for changing diapers. My five kids are well-laddered, so as one kid was potty-trained, another one was born.

These days, they’re all older, of course. And as a new grandfather now, I don’t sweat the late nights of changing diapers anymore.

But I sleep well at night, especially because I own shares in REITs like Realty Income and Simon Property Group. And one day, Asher will be able to do the same – just as soon as he understands his grandfather planted some seeds that should one day become well-rooted trees.

Trees that harvest predictable dividends.