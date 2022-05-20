Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) shares are down nearly 60% over the last year and investors are wondering if this is a good time to call a bottom. Where some bulls believe the stock is grossly oversold, others feel the company's growth catalysts will trigger a rally in its shares any day now. But amidst these euphoric bullish narratives, institutional investors have once again been net sellers, dumping over 60 million shares in the last quarter alone. This is a concerning development for the company's shareholders as it suggests that Alibaba's stock declines may be far from over. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Institutional Selloff

Let me start by saying that institutional investors don't have a crystal ball and they certainly don't always get it right. However, they do have access to certain resources - such as access to company managements, connections with supply chain personnel and sometimes also with ranking government employees, research terminals and large analyst teams to perform scuttlebutt research - that provide them an edge over retail investors. So, tracking their trading activity can, sometimes if not always, provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares might be headed next. I personally view it as a useful tool to gauge the Street's ever-evolving sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

But coming back to Alibaba, its institutional investors bought 50.3 million shares and sold off over 110.7 million shares during the last 13F filings cycle, resulting in a net selloff of roughly 60.4 million shares. This figure may not mean much in isolation but it actually represents approximately 2.2% of the company's total public float. This isn't the first time these institutions have dumped Alibaba's shares - I've highlighted in my prior articles that these entities have cut exposure to the company in 4 quarters straight. As a reminder, the 13F filings cycle under discussion here spanned from January through March, and the data was fully disseminated only this Monday.

Having said that, I wanted to confirm if Alibaba's largest institutional investors traded any differently. If this group of investors substantially increased their positions amidst the overall selloff, then it would change things and would require further examination. So, I compiled the trading activity of Alibaba's 30 largest institutional investors to put things in perspective. As it turns out, there were more net sellers, than net buyers, in this group of top investors. This suggests that even its largest shareholders didn't have much conviction about Alibaba's growth prospects.

Next, I wanted to see if its class of investors was bearish on Alibaba in particular, or if it trimmed positions for other similar stocks as well. So, I collected the institutional trading activity for 40 other US-listed stocks that are classified under the internet retail industry. Apparently, an identical number of stocks saw a buildup and a reduction in institutional ownership. This suggests that this class of sophisticated investors was neutral on the industry in general but was specifically bearish on Alibaba.

But this begs the question - why are these investors selling Alibaba's shares in droves?

Pessimism is Warranted

There are broadly three reasons that warrant this kind of pessimism. First, the regulatory overhang surrounding US-listed Chinese stocks still prevails. The SEC is requiring all foreign companies to open up to audit inspections, or risk getting delisted within 3 years. Although Chinese regulators tried to calm the markets by stating that they'll work with the SEC, the latter hasn't confirmed that it has made any meaningful progress with its counterparts. In fact, only last week, the SEC published its sixth provisional list of Chinese companies that face a potential delisting in the US, if they don't comply.

Now, contrarian investors with a significant risk appetite may be able to stomach the volatility and invest in Alibaba's declining shares. However, risk-averse institutional investors (such as pension funds) typically have mandates to invest in stable securities that don't face existential threats and deliver just enough returns to offset the prevalent inflation rates. These kinds of institutional investors are likely to have been unwinding their positions in Alibaba and reallocating their capital elsewhere.

Secondly, China has a Zero COVID-19 policy in place. They started locking down a few cities back in March in order to contain the spread of the virus and resorted to widespread lockdowns in April and May. As a result, unemployment rates in China have surged to their pandemic highs, fueled protests and analysts have had to slash their forecasts for the country to factor in the productivity loss. In fact, it was only last week that Fitch Ratings slashed their FY22 GDP growth estimates for China by as much as 500 basis points.

This essentially means that the Chinese population, in general, would have lower levels of disposable income and their discretionary spending on Alibaba's e-commerce platforms is likely to remain subdued for a couple of quarters at least. These factors further dampen Alibaba's growth prospects for the foreseeable future. In fact, a consensus of 44 analysts expects the e-commerce giant's revenue growth to actually slow down to just 11.6% in the next fiscal year.

Lastly, Alibaba's shares have crashed almost 50% in the last 6 months but that, in itself, doesn't make it undervalued. There are several other internet retail companies that are growing at much faster rates but trading at more or less identical Price-to-Sales (P/S) multiples. This should encourage Alibaba's existing and potential investors to ask themselves - why invest in the e-commerce giant over other rapidly growing stocks in the industry?

Final Thoughts

There's no denying that Alibaba is a sizable company with a widespread logistics network, strong brand recall, expansive merchant network and an-already proven technology stack. However, we must also acknowledge that good companies don't always make for good investment opportunities.

Alibaba is surrounded by regulatory and macroeconomic risk factors that put a big question mark on its growth prospects for the next 6-8 quarters, which is likely why institutional investors have actively sold their positions in the company of late. So, I contend that the e-commerce giant's shares still have room to fall further and believe that risk-averse investors should avoid investing in the name for the time being at least. Good Luck!