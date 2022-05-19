Scott Olson/Getty Images News

By The Valuentum Team

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) got pummeled on May 18 after the retailer posted a disappointing earnings update and revised its guidance for fiscal 2022 lower (for reference, its fiscal year ends in January). The company has its work cut out for it in the wake of major headwinds, namely inflationary pressures, supply chain hurdles, and labor shortages.

At the low end of our fair value estimate range (derived through the enterprise cash flow analysis process that we will cover in this article), we assign Target an intrinsic value of $176 per share, indicating the selloff on May 18 may be a tad overdone. Target is a Dividend Aristocrat with a strong cash flow profile and improving digital operations. Shares of TGT yield ~2.2% as of this writing.

Investment Highlights

Target sells everyday essentials and differentiated items at discounted prices. In recent years, its e-commerce business has been booming. A sizable chunk of its total sales is related to its owned (Archer Farms, Circo, etc.) and exclusive brands (Fieldcrest, Nick & Nora, etc.). The firm has increased its payout over the past ~50 consecutive years, earning Target the coveted Dividend Aristocrat status.

Over the past decade, Target has made some big moves. It sold off its US consumer credit card portfolio in March 2013 and its pharmacy/clinic operations in December 2015. Additionally, Target announced it would abandon its expansion efforts in Canada outright in calendar year 2015. We think such moves may make the retailing giant too dependent on the US consumer as it concerns organic growth opportunities over the long haul.

Target's digital initiatives have been paying off, aided by its acquisition of Shipt that was announced in December 2017. Consumers are increasingly utilizing its digitally-oriented home delivery, curbside pickup, and order online and pickup in-store fulfillment options. However, online competition remains heated. As the US puts the worst of the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic behind it, Target's digital sales will face near-term headwinds as consumers resume in-person shopping activities.

Looking ahead, Target is rolling out store-within-a-store concepts at some locations. Additionally, Target has been steadily rolling out smaller store formats and intends to continue to do so going forward. These efforts are aimed at boosting its organic sales while improving its profitability levels. It is also seeking to boost the profitability of its digital operations and is investing in its distribution and sortation operations to assist in those efforts.

Economic Profit Analysis

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital ['ROIC'] with its weighted average cost of capital ['WACC']. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Target's 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 31.1%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 8.6%.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the fiscal years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome (our "base" case scenario for Target), in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate. Additionally, the blue dots represent our "bull" case scenario and the green dots represent our "bear" case scenario for Target. Even under our bear case scenario, Target would remain a nice generator of shareholder value.

Target is a solid generator of shareholder value. (Valuentum Securities)

The upcoming graphic down below highlights how we calculated Target's estimated WACC.

How we calculated Target's estimated WACC. (Valuentum Securities)

Financial Analysis

Target is a tremendous generator of cash flow, though its balance sheet strength needs to be monitored. From fiscal 2019-2021, Target generated ~$5.7 billion in free cash flow on average per year, defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Its annual run-rate dividend obligations stood at $1.5 billion in fiscal 2021, and historically, Target has spent handsomely on share repurchases.

On May 18, Target reported first quarter earnings for fiscal 2022 (period ended April 30, 2022) that beat consensus top-line estimates but missed consensus bottom-line estimates. Target was only able to pass on some of the inflationary pressures it has been facing along to its customers via pricing increases.

While Target's GAAP revenues climbed higher by 4% year-over-year last fiscal quarter, aided by its comparable sales rising by 3%, its GAAP operating income tanked by 43% as its gross margins took a hit from inflationary pressures and as its operating expenses ballooned higher. Target's digital sales rose by 3% year-over-year in the fiscal first quarter, down from the breakneck growth rates seen in the same period last fiscal year but still decent given the high base that metric was compared to. The firm's GAAP diluted EPS declined by 48% year-over-year to hit $2.16 last fiscal quarter.

Target exited April 2022 with $13.4 billion in net debt on the books (inclusive of short-term debt). Its near-term liquidity includes its cash and cash equivalents on hand, which stood at $1.1 billion at the end of April 2022, and its $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in October 2026. Target remains one of the premier retailers within the industry and has a stellar 'A-rated' investment-grade credit rating (A2/A/A). In light of the pressures facing Target and its large net debt load, management may scale back the pace of the retailer's share repurchases going forward (which totaled $9.7 billion from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2021).

Target is a strong cash flow generator, though its balance sheet strength needs to be monitored. (Valuentum Securities, with data from Target)

Target issued out sharply reduced guidance for fiscal 2022 on May 18 compared to the forecasts it put out in March 2022. Now Target expects to post an operating margin will come in around ~6.0% in fiscal 2022 (down from ~8.0% previously) and that its revenues will grow by a low- to mid-single-digit rate this fiscal year on an annual basis (same as its previous forecasts). In fiscal 2021, Target's GAAP operating margin stood at 8.4%. Target's forecasts for the fiscal second quarter were also lackluster, highlighting the immense headwinds the firm is contending with.

Valuation Analysis

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, while also taking its net balance sheet considerations into account. We think Target is worth $220 per share with a fair value range of $176-$264. Please note that in the current environment, the lower end of our fair value estimate range is a more useful benchmark given the pressures the retail space is facing. The near-term operating forecasts we used in our enterprise cash flow models, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance.

Our valuation model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 3.7% during the next five fiscal years, a pace that is lower than Target's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 12%. Our valuation model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 8.4%, which is above Target's trailing 3-year average, though the lower end of our fair value estimate range assumes a significantly reduced average operating margin during this period. Beyond Year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 3.3% for the next 15 fiscal years and 3% in perpetuity. For Target, we use an 8.6% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows.

An overview of the key valuation assumptions we used to obtain Target's fair value estimate of $220 per share. (Valuentum Securities)

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $220 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Target. We think the firm is attractive below $176 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $264 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

Target's fair value estimate range. (Valuentum Securities)

Concluding Thoughts

Target is facing many hurdles, though the retailer remains one of the best in the business. Management will likely do whatever it takes to preserve Target's coveted Dividend Aristocrat status. Target has several initiatives underway that aim to improve its organic sales growth trajectory and underlying profitability over the long haul, and its free cash flow generating abilities are impressive. We are staying on the sidelines for now, though should Target's technical performance improve as selling pressures subside, shares of TGT may recover some of their lost ground.