Some AT&T (NYSE:T) shareholders feel the final outcome regarding the dividend cut and spinoff of the Time Warner assets to Discovery creating Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was less than optimal, putting it nicely. I'd say dismal better describes the tenor of the remark "dump this dog," but I digress. Rather than rehash the past, I will focus on the future prospects for the two concerns by detailing the major positives and then listing the respective downside risks. Let's get started.

The Positives

Warner Bros. Media sale created the best of both worlds

AT&T recently closed the sale of Warner Bros. Media properties to Discovery creating the new entity Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal marks an end to a turbulent three years for AT&T. The expected synergies from vertical integration never materialized, yet a massive debt load did. I credit AT&T management for spinning off the media assets. The spinoff of Warner Brothers Media simultaneously served to shore up AT&T's balance sheet and gave Warner Brothers assets an opportunity to be re-rated with a higher multiple as a pure-play streaming service.

Under the terms of the deal, AT&T received $40.4 billion in cash and Warner Brother's Discovery's retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders further received 0.241917 shares of Warner Brothers Discovery for each share of AT&T held. As a result, AT&T shareholders received 1.7 billion shares of WBD, about 71% of the total. Discovery shareholders own the remainder of the new company.

Nonetheless, with the recent drastic fall of Netflix (NFLX) and the markets in general, many streaming services to include Warner Brothers Discovery have been sent to the proverbial "doghouse." The stock is down 30% since the spinoff.

Warner brothers Discovery Current Chart (CNBC)

Many AT&T shareholders, focused solely on income, chose to sell right away and buy additional shares of AT&T with the proceeds to improve their income and dividend yield. This could account for some of the recent downside and was well telegraphed. I chose to hold on to the WBD shares and keep them as a speculative growth play option.

At 58, I'm transitioning my portfolio from growth to income, yet I'm still in wealth-building mode as well. My investments in speculative growth plays like Tesla (TSLA) and deep value turnaround plays like Bank of America (BAC) have provided a bulk of my total returns over the years. So, I'm putting my shares of WBD in the drawer and throwing away the key for a decade. Furthermore, now AT&T can move forward as a lean mean pure-play wireless communications and fiber-optic networking machine. Let's review.

AT&T now a pure-play wireless communications income generator

AT&T has cleared the decks by divesting itself of media operations. The company will use some of the proceeds to reduce the debt load and has "right-sized" the dividend. The details are as follows.

Right-sizing the dividend

The current quarterly dividend per share is $0.2775. The quarterly free cash flow required to cover the dividend payout is approximately $2 billion. The current payout ratio sits at 69%. This level of coverage helps me to sleep very well at night. Furthermore, I expect the company to succeed in its 5G endeavors creating the opportunity for a nice total return on the investment. What's more, AT&T provides a safe port in the volatile storm, which is the current macro environment. Here's why.

AT&T provides safe port during volatility storm

The mantra "don't fight the Fed" has been drilled into market participant psyches relentlessly over the past decade. The Fed has had a zero rate "free-money" policy known as "ZIRP" since the Great Recession began. Nevertheless, the Fed finally realized inflation wasn't "transitory" and it needed to raise rates. When the tectonic shift in policy took place, markets began to correct. Participants began selling out of high-flying long duration investment opportunities and buying securities that have solid balance sheets and strong positive cash flow streams presently.

AT&T fits this bill perfectly. Additionally, the company is focused on returning wealth to shareholders. Even after the dividend right sizing, the current yield remains a healthy 5.49%, substantially above the current 10-year bond yield of 2.84%. What's more, the stock has proven to be a solid safe haven during the recent selloff. While the Nasdaq (QQQ) is down 15% for the quarter, AT&T's stock is up over 12% and 4% just this week as the market has taken a substantial turn for the worse.

AT&T Versus NASDAQ 3 Month Comparison (CNBC)

Nonetheless, there are always downside risks. Let's review.

Downside Risks

Competition is fierce. The competitive landscape for both the wireless communications and streaming businesses is both extremely intense at this juncture. This risk cannot be underestimated.

Inflationary pressures on material costs and labor may impact profitability.

Adverse changes in global financial markets could limit access to capital or increase the cost of capital needed to fund business operations.

Changes to federal, state and foreign government regulations as well as private litigation could further increase operating costs.

Continuing growth of wireless and broadband services will require deployment of significant amounts of capital and require ongoing access to spectrum.

For a complete list of what a particular company views as their full array of risk factors I always review the most recent quarterly SEC 10K disclosure. Now let's wrap this up.

The Wrap Up

With AT&T divesting the media properties, paying down debt, right-sizing the dividend, and having solid fundamentals, the stock provides substantial margin of safety. Not to mention an excellent capital preservation instrument during highly volatile market times such as these, a safe port in the storm so to speak.

Facing a potential recession, AT&T's primary business of wireless communications provides an excellent capital preservation vehicle. The company has basically reached "utility" status at present. No one can live without their phones these days. So, you can be sure the phone bill will be the last thing to go when people begin to cut back on spending.

As far as Warner Bros. Discovery shares go, I'm looking at them as a speculative option on the future growth of the streaming assets. I love my HBO Max. I'm an AT&T man through and through, full disclosure. AT&T is a hometown stock for me. I have all AT&T services and I'm very satisfied. I have consulted for and audited both AT&T and Time Warner during two separate stints with Ernst & Young, so, I'm somewhat biased.

Final Note

The stock market is under pressure as I wrap up this piece. There's a fine art to investing during highly volatile markets such as these. It entails layering into new positions over time to reduce risk. You will want to have plenty of dry powder if the stock continues lower. As a Veteran Winter Warrior of the US Army's 10th Mountain Division, the attributes of patience and perseverance were instilled in me, hence my investing motto "patience equals profits."

10th Mountain Challenge Coin (Personal)

Take your time and build new positions slowly, dollar cost averaging in. Moreover, use articles such as these as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser before putting your hard-earned money at risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours.

