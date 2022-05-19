Recent Stock Purchase May 2022

May 19, 2022 5:41 PM ETGILD, SBUX, VZ2 Comments2 Likes
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • I have added to my taxable account 3.6133 shares for a total investment of $250.00 in Starbucks Corporation.
  • I have added to my taxable account 11.5718 shares for a total investment of $550.00 in Verizon Communications.
  • I have no idea about the immediate future but long term, and with a diversified portfolio, I feel I can weather our current economic storm.

Mid adult man using a smart phone to monitor his cryptocurrency and stock trading

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. Perhaps I am naive or more of an optimist that we will get through these dark financial times somehow. Either way, I have been busy buying up some stock this month and was happy to put some fresh capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio in recent years. I know the only thing in my power is to dollar cost average into my positions buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big time swoons and staying diversified to mitigate those dividend cuts we have all become familiar with. With that being said, and sticking to my May 2022 stock considerations, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

I have added to my taxable account 3.6133 shares for a total investment of $250.00 in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

I have added to my taxable account 4.95 shares for a total investment of $300.00 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD).

I have added to my taxable account 11.5718 shares for a total investment of $550.00 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Again, I have no idea about the immediate future but long term, and with a diversified portfolio, I feel I can weather our current economic storm. In total, I have put $1,100.00 of fresh capital to work so far in May.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? What is the plan for your May? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long SBUX, GILD, VZ.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.04K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.