Recent Stock Purchase May 2022

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. Perhaps I am naive or more of an optimist that we will get through these dark financial times somehow. Either way, I have been busy buying up some stock this month and was happy to put some fresh capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio in recent years. I know the only thing in my power is to dollar cost average into my positions buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big time swoons and staying diversified to mitigate those dividend cuts we have all become familiar with. With that being said, and sticking to my May 2022 stock considerations, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

I have added to my taxable account 3.6133 shares for a total investment of $250.00 in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

I have added to my taxable account 4.95 shares for a total investment of $300.00 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD).

I have added to my taxable account 11.5718 shares for a total investment of $550.00 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Again, I have no idea about the immediate future but long term, and with a diversified portfolio, I feel I can weather our current economic storm. In total, I have put $1,100.00 of fresh capital to work so far in May.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? What is the plan for your May? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long SBUX, GILD, VZ.

