Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) reported earnings for an excellent first quarter on May 16. The company is still printing cash on its long-term charters, buoyed by gains made on its ZIM (ZIM) shares. With that cash, the company is choosing to pay down debt and sign orders for new ships with 2024 delivery. Danaos' management is still clearly being prudent with their newfound wealth, disappointing some investors who would like to see stronger shareholder remuneration, however, as a result of management's caution, Danaos' has one of the cleanest balance sheets of any charterer and is positioned well to weather future storms.

Earnings

Danaos reported blowout earnings for the first quarter. The company's adjusted net income of $235.3 million ($11.36 per share) comes in more than 300% higher than the same quarter a year ago at $58 million ($2.83 per share). Once you include the adjustment for the change in the value of the company's ZIM shares, the company's net income rises to an astronomical $331.5 million ($16.00 per share) from $296.8 million ($14.47 per share) a year ago. A huge amount of both the adjusted and non-adjusted income for this quarter is thanks to ZIM; while only the non-adjusted income includes the change in ZIM's share price, both measures include the $110 million Danaos received from ZIM in the form of a massive dividend payment. The improvement in earnings wasn't solely thanks to the ZIM dividend, however, and the company's operating revenue also nearly doubled to $229.9 million from $132 million a year ago. Overall, an excellent showing for the company.

Looking Forward

Looking towards the rest of the year, Danaos' earnings can be expected to remain high thanks to solid charter coverage (99% of days in 2022) as well as the transition of several vessels onto higher value contracts later in the year. However, none of the earnings are likely to be quite as impressive as this quarter, thanks to ZIM's outsized effect.

Looking further into the future, Danaos recently signed purchase orders for six newbuilt vessels. Two of the vessels are 7,100 TEU while four are 7,200 TEU for an aggregate of 43,000 TEU. These ships are to be delivered in 2024 and are green methanol ready, prepared to meet the more stringent environmental standards poised to be implemented on shipping. These vessels will also likely replace some of Danaos' older, smaller (sub-3,500 TEU) vessels that may need to be scrapped within the next decade.

Of course, with these newbuildings, many will wonder whether this should be a cause for concern about incoming oversupply in the industry. To answer this question, I want to use a snippet from my article on another container lessor, Global Ship Lease, published last week.

HARPEX 12 Months (Harper Petersen)

Looking at the Harpex, even as rates have dipped some in recent weeks (and seem to be leveling off now), they remain near record highs and well above the levels fixed on some of [Danaos'] vessels due to expire in the coming two years. One of the largest risks to [Danaos]-and the container shipping market as a whole-is the level of new buildings slotted for 2023 and 2024 that have risen meaningfully from all-time lows in 2020. The orderbook this quarter has risen to around 15% of the fleet. Though this is cause for investors to pay attention and look out for any change in the orderbook, it is not near the boom levels of over 50% that we have seen that might cause me to sound a strong alarm on the industry. Additionally, new environmental/emissions regulations are expected soon, which should take some older ships off the water. In any case, the current undersupply of ships and shortages suggest that even if these new ships hit the water, they won't crater rates. We may see rates fall from present highs, but they will likely stay at immensely profitable levels for lessors like Global Ship Lease (GSL), Costamare (CMRE), Atlas Corp. (ATCO), and Danaos.

Back to Danaos more specifically, the company's ships are in a range of sizes that are aging and far under-ordered relative to the supermassive vessels that take up the majority of the orderbook at present.

Danaos Q1 Presentation

The orderbook to fleet ratio for those ships in the range of TEUs included in Danaos' fleet is 13.7%, per their presentation, which is far from daunting. And the demand for these size vessels is not going to disappear any time soon, so the current outlook for the supply side in terms of the risk to charter rates for Danaos is not an immediate cause for concern, though investors should certainly remain vigilant.

Balance Sheet

Danaos has focused on cleaning up its balance sheet since 2018 when the company's debt had ballooned and the risk of insolvency seemed very real. Now, the company has more than cleaned up its act and boasts one of the best balance sheets in the industry today.

Danaos Q1 Presentation

The company is planning (and has already carried out) further debt reduction in the second quarter. As we can see below, the reduction as of May 12 is already impressive. It is worth noting the company is in the process of signing new financial instruments and will draw down several current credit lines (including a $130 million loan from April) to pay off the existing debt. Nonetheless, the company is preparing to achieve a reduction in its net debt.

Danaos Form 6-K Q1 2022

This debt reduction goes to the core of Danaos' management's strategy, wanting the company to be run well and financially hardy. Per their CEO,

I mean, we want Danaos to be associated, let's say, as a kind of AAA risk, although there is no AAA in shipping. But I'm pretty sure that with all our actions and our results, we are going to be upgraded by the rating agencies and this will give us even more tools for more solid growth. And when we are talking about also the credit markets, which are very important for the growth of the company, the number one theme is consistency. And we have been consistently doing what we have said. There have been no surprises, and the company will not make any kind of surprises. So that everybody is fully aware of the story and our commitments.

I know many investors were dissatisfied with management's decision to forgo an additional dividend raise or new buyback (as is often the case with Danaos earnings season), but I believe the company's prudence will pay off in the long term. As the company's income remains strong, I hope to see a buyback as well-perhaps in the second quarter-especially if shares keep trading at such a significant discount.

Valuation

Speaking of shares trading at a significant discount, it's valuation time! The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter soared to $269.5 million; without the ZIM dividend, it was still a strong showing at $159.5 million. After this further adjustment for the ZIM dividend, Danaos' EBITDA falls almost exactly in line with my projections from my previous article on Danaos. The main part of the story that has changed since February, from a valuation perspective, has been the further debt reduction carried out by Danaos. Admittedly, the company is still in the process (as of Q2) of refinancing and paying off several debt securities but using the preliminary net debt figure as of May 12 ($788 million) and the value of the company's remaining ZIM shares ($440.56 million) we can update our valuation model.

EV/EBITDA Ratio Share Value Upside (From May 18 Close) 4.5 $122.7 65% 6.5 $184.5 148% 7.0 $200 168% 10 $292.6 292%

Even at the lower end, there is a significant upside in Danaos' shares from current levels. There are clearly larger forces at play in the market that are suppressing sentiment and keeping shares down across the board, but I believe Danaos' shares are significantly undervalued and are easily worth upwards of $122.7 per share conservatively.

Conclusion

Danaos is earning record amounts, as further evidenced by this first quarter. With that money, the company is seeking to create a best-of-breed balance sheet and secure newbuilds to replace aging tonnage and guarantee future growth. While the company's prudence continues to frustrate those who hunger for buybacks and high dividends, Danaos is well-positioned as a longer-term investment because of its management and shareholders will eventually be rewarded in kind.