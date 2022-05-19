skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

I will be changing roles where I work at the end of May, but until then I have been working on side project to assist another area, and this project involves paper - lots of it. I end up spending chunks of time feeding paper through a scanner, usually one page at a time because it frequently jams if I attempt to have it take multiple pages. Not the most exciting part of my current role, to be sure, but it pays the bills as they say.

Even though this project is outside the scope of my primary responsibilities at work, it has been an interesting reminder to me of just how much some industries continue to use and depend on hard copy documents. Though there is little doubt that uncoated free sheet paper demand is slowing, it is far from being a dead industry. In this space, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) is the key player world-wide. With Q1 results just recently released and the shares at or near all-time highs while much of the rest of the market has been in retreat, I think it is worth re-examining the investment thesis that I first considered in February, especially in light of the announcement this morning regarding initiating its dividend and a buyback program.

Recent Quarterly Results and Share Price Action

Sylvamo is the "Spin Co" result of action taken by International Paper Company (IP) last year to split itself into two separate public companies; International Paper kept the packaging business (think cardboard boxes for shipping Amazon (AMZN) packages), while Sylvamo took the uncoated freesheet business, with well known office paper brands like Hammermill among other products. International Paper shareholders received 1 share of Sylvamo for every 11 shares of International Paper, and Sylvamo began trading on October 1, 2021. Since then, it has thoroughly trounced its former parent in terms of share price action, as well as handily beating broad market indexes and peers in this category, in spite of not yet having a dividend policy or other shareholder return policy in place (publicly traded peers for comparisons are not easily available; Domtar Corp was bought out by privately held Paper Excellence a year ago).

Data by YCharts

This strikes me as rather surprising - not that Sylvamo would be something of a defensive play over the last 6 months, but the degree of outperformance. Sylvamo does (or did) have Russian exposure, confirming that it is making plans for a permanent exit, which in Sylvamo's case is not just symbolic - its Russian operations contributed 15% of revenues in 2021. The other classes of investments of investments that have generally performed well so far in 2022 are in sectors that return plenty of cash to their shareholders, especially oil and gas, but other dividend payers have held up reasonably well.

Data by YCharts

Oil & gas has pretty good fundamental reasons explaining the strong performance, as do dividend stocks (whose performance is at least partially explained by the overlap with oil & gas, which tend to also pay dividends), but Sylvamo falls into neither of these categories. So my goal here will be to understand the dynamics at work that have propelled it this far, while at the same time examining the attractiveness of Sylvamo shares going forward from this higher valuation.

A View of Sylvamo's Fundamentals

Topline result in the first quarter were exceptionally strong in spite of the challenges geo-politically. Net income came in at $26 million, but reflected a net $57 million impairment taken against the Russian operations, compared to prior period net income of $62 million. Obviously the impairment made a substantial one-time difference for the period, but one hopes that is essentially all that will be necessary. While expenses are rising from inflation and energy costs, the first quarter still generated $73 million in free cash flow, resulting in debt reduction of $33 million and an additional $49 million in cash relative to the end of 2021, up to $229 million.

The outlook offered for Q2 is a mixed bag - $55 million improvement in stronger mix and pricing and stable demand (netting out the Russian demand), but $15 million higher spend on maintenance outages and some $23 million in one-time costs and transition service agreements. Overall, the full year guidance most importantly is for $170 million in free cash flow, or $100 million over the remaining 3 quarters. That would seem to point a slowdown in free cash generation, however the balance sheet is quite healthy and the eventual sale of the plant in Russia will add some additional buffer, depending on the specifics of any deal worked out.

Overall debt reduction remains the top priority for cash. While debt has come down steadily quarter over quarter, management is keen to continue driving the leverage lower before assuming buybacks or dividends, and still be able to fund new investments that are attractive. Long-term debt as of the end of Q1 stood at $1,340 million. With $229 million in cash on hand, another $100 million in free cash flow expected by the end of the year, I would hope to see the debt figure come down to under $1,250 by the end of 2022. Even at current levels, on the basis of the adjusted EBITDA guidance of $750 million for 2022 the debt / EBITDA is handily under 2.0 at 1.79x, and getting to $1,250 million against the same EBITDA would bring it to 1.67x. I don't know that management has any specific number or ratio that has been shared publicly, but they have been perfectly clear that they will not be over leveraged.

On the recent earnings call, CEO Jean-Michel Ribieras responded to a question on the priorities for cash by saying:

we want to accelerate a little bit and continue our debt reduction. That's our priority number one. Once we've done that, we want to invest and continue to invest in our high-return projects. . .we are talking and have started the discussion to talk with our Board about returning cash to shareholders through buybacks or dividends. So that has not been decided yet, but that's the next step.

That next step has just now occurred, with the board announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.1125, or $0.45 per year, or right around a 1% yield. In addition, the board authorized a buyback of up to $150 million. There is no termination date related to the authorization, however if repurchased at an average price $55 per share (15% higher than today's value), that would reduce the shares outstanding by approximately 6%, although I would expect that to be spread out over two to three years, even though there was no termination date.

Assessing the Valuation and Shareholder Returns

As the equity value has trended up, the question of the moment is essentially whether not that valuation is justified. Three months ago, with shares hovering around $40, it was deeply in value territory on a forward P/E ratio at the time of just 4.5x, surprisingly low, not only significantly less than its parent International Paper, but much lower than the broad market averages, even in very mature industries. Between the share price improvement and change in EPS guidance, the P/E has gone up to around 5.6x, still well in value range by historical measures, and clearly still trailing other firms.

For reference, the acquisition of Domtar in 2021 came in around 14x the 2021 earnings ($55.50 per share buyout, full year earnings per share around $3.95). Even with a likely "earnings recession" looming, not to mention an eventual economic recession, Sylvamo's valuation does not appear to be stretched. In fact, I would say quite the opposite, as they conceivably remain undervalued even with the recent run higher. Even a P/E of 7.5x, a rough halfway point between the current P/E and International Paper's P/E, would imply a share price in the low $60's.

In terms of shareholder distributions, based on my earlier review of their free cash flow figures and clearly articulated preference at the moment for paying off debt, I am primarily surprised at the balance between dividends and buybacks, and had not expected Sylvamo to start the dividend so low. This allotment does give plenty of flexibility in capital allocation, and I confess I was not considering anything specific in terms of repurchases. My baseline assumption had been that $50 million annually would be the starting level of shareholder return, which if factoring in the repurchases could still be the case. The dividend alone at the moment will come to about $20 million annually, to which an additional $20 to $30 million could easily be added for buybacks, so I still think the total use of cash to be in the range I had imagined, with the possibility for dividend increases sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, for an income seeking investor in this high-inflation environment, that starting yield is not very attention grabbing, around 1.0%, although with clear potential for growth as debt and share count comes down. Obviously if the valuation were to continue to march higher, buybacks become less attractive and the yield, whatever the starting point is, would be even lower.

Conclusion

In spite of its very conservative overall valuation, I am reluctant to be overly bullish about any particular stock in the current environment. Though I find Sylvamo to be a surprisingly attractive business, I have shifted from a "buy" rating to a "hold" due to a combination of two factors. First of all is simply the poor market sentiment broadly - investors holding since the split may not wait for the dividend policy to be settled and just start taking profits, and it is hard to guess who will be ready buyers in this market. After the rapid appreciation in the shares since October and the elevated economic uncertainty looking forward, even at low multiples it is difficult to make the case of a near-term catalyst for the shares to continue going up while the rest of the market is mostly going down. Secondly, at the current valuation the dividend will be nice, but is not nearly high enough to attract income investors now on the expectation of returns starting in the next nine months.

With inflation running hot and risk-free rates rising, safer alternatives are becoming available. So, I anticipate that Sylvamo is not likely to go materially higher from this point in the near to medium term (six to twelve months) on fundamentals, although the pace and timing of share repurchases could certainly have some impact.