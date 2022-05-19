Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Carrefour has seen a slight dip in global sales growth which has coincided with rising inflation. However, a potential slowing of sales growth across Latin America could be a significant risk factor for the company.

In a previous article, I made the argument that in spite of inflationary pressures, Carrefour SA (OTCPK:CRRFY) could prove resilient in an inflationary environment. My reason for making this argument was that strong e-commerce business should continue to bolster longer-term revenues.

While we have not seen much growth in the stock since then, Carrefour has not suffered the losses as seen on the S&P 500 Index:

The purpose of this article is to further assess whether the stock could be set for further upside once market sentiment starts to recover going forward, taking the company's most recent financial performance into account.

Performance

When looking at the most recent quarterly performance, we can see that LFL (like-for-like) sales were up by 3.4% - which is lower than that of the previous two years:

Carrefour Q1 2022 Sales

Notably, with sales growth being reported ex petrol and ex calendar - we can see that if taking the rise in petrol prices into account, growth would have actually come in at 9% - with a significant bulk of this growth coming from Latin America.

Carrefour Q1 2022 Sales

Moreover, we see that the company has come under pressure in the French market - Carrefour's largest market by gross sales - where organic growth ex. petrol and ex. calendar actually declined by nearly 1%.

I had already pointed out in a previous article that competition from other French retailers could place downward pressure on sales in the region. When looking at FY 2021 results, we can see that the company saw no growth in the French market ex. petrol and ex. calendar:

Carrefour FY 2021 Results

From this standpoint, we can see that in the last quarter particularly - Carrefour has been significantly dependent on sales growth across Latin America to boost overall gross sales.

Looking Forward

In terms of global growth, Carrefour has seen strong growth in Latin America in recent years and has become one of the leading retailers in the region. In 2019, the company became a partner of Zaitt - the first 100% autonomous market in Latin America. With the Zaitt payment app allowing customers to add products to a virtual cart and thus eliminate the need for traditional checkout lines, the partnership significantly boosted Carrefour's presence in the Brazilian market.

However, with inflation and supply chain disruptions having become a global macroeconomic concern - one of the main concerns for Carrefour at this point is the extent to which the strong growth we have been seeing in Latin America can continue going forward.

Indeed, Latin America is by no means immune to global inflationary pressures. The International Monetary Fund reports that among Latin American countries, Brazil has seen the fastest rate of growth in inflation since January 2020.

Haver Analytics; national authorities; and IMF staff calculations.

According to Reuters, Brazil's inflation hit the highest level in 26 years this month - with a 12-month figure of over 12%.

In this regard, should we see a dip in gross sales growth across Brazil in the upcoming quarters - then this could prove to be a significant risk factor for Carrefour given the company's growing dependence on the region to sustain sales growth.

Conclusion

To conclude, Carrefour has seen seeing signs of slowing sales growth as inflation takes hold, and more broadly the company has been coming under pressure as a result of increased competition in the French market.

This has made Carrefour more reliant on growth across the Latin American market, and the effects of inflation on this market could be more acute than in Europe. As a result, slowing sales growth across Brazil could be a risk factor going forward, and therefore the stock may see some downward pressure in the short to medium-term.