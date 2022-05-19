Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

The market has been on a downward trend for weeks now. As a result, investors are starting to sell quality companies along with lower quality ones creating buying opportunities. This past week was tough for retailers after Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) reported weak earnings and reduced guidance for 2022. In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had its worst day since 2020, down 1,200 points. However, all indices are down, and there are deals to be had, but investors should focus on quality. We discuss three stocks to buy in the market carnage: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and 3M Company (MMM).

Market Overview

First, we summarize the status of the market. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are technically in a bear market, down roughly (-26.9%) and (-20.7%). Even after Wednesday's difficult day, the S&P 500 Index is in a correction. The chart below shows that only the FTSE 100 is up, likely because of its commodity stocks. From a sector perspective, only Energy stocks have done well, with Utilities breaking even.

The drivers of the market decline are arguably the highest inflation in about four decades; the U.S. Federal Reserve conducting tapering, raising interest rates, and reducing its balance sheet; the conflict in Ukraine; extensive COVID-19 related shutdowns in China affecting supply chains; and secondary effects from the crash in cryptocurrencies. If the combined result was not a perfect storm for stocks, it is close.

In any case, some quality stocks are trading at valuations not seen since early 2020.

Costco Wholesale

The first stock on our list is Costco, the warehouse retailer. In less than a month, the stock price has dropped from an all-time high of ~$612 to ~$421 per share. However, as seen in the table below, Costco reported +12.6% comparable sales growth in April and growth in the prior three months.

Month Comparable Sales Net Sales April 2022 +12.6% +13.9% March 2022 +17.2% +18.7% February 2022 +14.0% +15.9% January 2022 +9.5% +15.5%

Costco reports earnings for Q1 2022 on May 26th. The topline will likely be higher, and unless margins are compressed significantly, earnings should be higher too. There is some risk Costco will miss estimates, like Walmart and Target. However, these two companies suffered from higher wages, storage, freight, and fuel costs despite greater traffic and sales. Consequently, margins were down.

However, the magnitude of Costco's sales growth in the first three months of the year was more significant than either Walmart or Target. Next, Costco carries only 4,000 SKUs versus the 75,000 at Target and 140,000 at Walmart. Hence, Costco sells high volumes of fewer items giving it some leverage in keeping costs down with suppliers. Next, Costco sells fuel often at a lower price than competitors bringing customers to the stores. Lastly, Costco's top and bottom lines benefit from the membership fees. The combined effect may mean Costco performs better than Walmart or Target.

From a dividend perspective, Costco is a Dividend Contender. The forward dividend yield is low, at 0.84%, but well covered with a payout ratio of about 26%. The growth rate is high at 12.65% in the past 10-years and 11.91% in the last 5-years. In addition, Costco periodically pays a special dividend, and last did so in 2020 at $10 per share.

Costco is trading at a seemingly high forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 32.7X. However, this number is below the range in the past 5-years and within the range in the past decade. Therefore, it might be time to examine Costco and add a few shares.

IBM

International Business Machines has been a stock most people love to hate in the past decade. However, I have written positively about it for a couple of years, especially since the acquisition of Red Hat in 2019. IBM is on this list since the stock is performing relatively well in a market correction, reported excellent earnings in Q1 2022, and has one of the highest dividend yields among the Dividend Aristocrats.

While many tech stocks are down double-digits, IBM's stock price has declined only (-2.3%) year-to-date. For perspective, many of IBM's competitors in the cloud space are in correction or bear market territory. For example, Alphabet (GOOG) has declined (-22%), Microsoft (MSFT) is down (-24%), and Amazon (AMZN) has done even worse at roughly (-37%).

Next, IBM's CEO seems to be executing his plan, and the company is growing. First-quarter earnings beat estimates, and IBM delivered well-received sales guidance. IBM is seemingly positioned for growth, especially after Kyndryl Holdings (KD), a low-margin business, was spun off. In addition, the company is acquiring smaller consulting and software firms to bolster its offerings.

IBM is a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion. The stock is known for its high dividend yield of nearly 5%, placing the company on the Dogs of the Dow list in 2022. In addition, IBM has paid a dividend for 100+ years. Dividend growth has slowed due to leverage and the high payout ratio, but IBM is still raising the dividend at about 0.6% per year.

IBM's dividend safety has improved in the past two years and is now about 68%. Additionally, IBM had ~$9.3 billion in FCF in the trailing 12 months. The dividend required around $5.9 billion, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~63%, below our desired value of 70%.

IBM is fairly valued, trading at earning multiple of about 13.6X, within the range in the past 5-years. But investors seeking income with a small amount of annual dividend growth should look at IBM.

3M

The third and last stock on this list is 3M Company, the industrial conglomerate. 3M is a supplier to other manufacturers and sells consumer products. Major well-known brands include Scotch, Scotch-Brite, Post-it, Ace, Nexcare, and Filtrete.

3M is on this list since it is struggling with supply chain delays caused by the shutdowns in China and rising costs for raw materials and logistics. These challenges are impacting margins. In addition, there is some risk from the earplug lawsuits and PFAS liability for 3M.

However, 3M reported reasonably good earnings in the first quarter with growth in three out of four operating segments. Despite inflation pressures, 3M has been able to raise prices. It is possible that inflation pressures do not subside. But the US Federal Reserve is moving to reduce inflation, shipping container costs are coming down, and China is reportedly planning to ease the shutdowns. These actions may reduce high input costs and inflationary pressures for 3M.

3M is a favorite dividend growth stock of investors. The company is a Dividend King and Dividend Aristocrat. In addition, 3M is one of the longest paying dividend companies at 100+ years. The dividend yield is up to 4% because of the market correction. It was only higher during the worst months of a pandemic bear market in the past decade.

The dividend growth rate has slowed from about 10.23% in the past decade to 5.65% in the past 5-years. The most recent increases were even lower. However, the payout ratio has improved and is now around 59%, below our target value of 65%. Similarly, the dividend is well-covered by FCF. The dividend required $3,414 million in the last twelve months, and FCF was $5,060 million.

Rising debt was a problem for 3M, but the current CEO has changed the capital allocation priorities. As a result, debt is no longer being used to fund share repurchases. Consequently, net debt is declining. As a result, the leverage ratio is more conservative at 1.44X, and interest coverage is more than 16X.

3M is arguably undervalued today. The stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 13.9X, below its range in the past 5-years and 10-years. As a result, investors are getting an undervalued industry leader with a 4% dividend yield and long history of dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

The volatile market is causing investors to stay on the sidelines. It is likely volatility will remain as long as the Fed is trying to bring down inflation and COVID-19 affect supply chains. However, there are deals to be had now; investors just need to stick to quality.