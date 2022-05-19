ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

Since the start of the year, like many growth names, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has sold off dramatically. InMode is down 65% since January and down 76% from all-time highs. The chart below explains why the sell-off has been so aggressive despite InMode's monthly beta being as low as 1.4 in 2021.

InMode Benchmark

This chart does an excellent job of highlighting why changes in beta are so important to track. As volatility increases in an individual name relative to its benchmark, the cost of capital for that company increases as shareholders demand higher returns for taking on more risk. InMode's beta has almost doubled from a year ago, making the present value of future cash flows lower and therefore affecting the company's valuation.

This theory is more science than art, so I agree it's impossible to perfectly value any company using the Capital Asset Pricing Model - just like we've seen above (beta moves up/down and changes the NPV). The increase in volatility is due to an overly excited and highly liquid market seeing a natural repricing of risk as interest rates increase.

It would be an understatement to say InMode has exceeded expectations since going public in 2019. The company has taken on zero debt and built up a cash position of $400 million while growing the business at double digits - with little dilution.

Furthermore, InMode seems fairly valued in what is arguably a thematic space. Demand for non-invasive/minimally-invasive beauty treatments is growing across the globe. More and more pressure is put on members of society to look slimmer and healthier. Demand for cosmetic work has exploded over the last decade as the technology used for such treatments has improved. InMode has proprietary radio frequency technology which allows them to compete effectively and maintain a high gross margin.

Should Management Buy Back Stock?

In the most recent quarter, InMode repurchased around 1 million shares, although there's an opportunity to accelerate buybacks as the share price falls lower.

As the U.S. equity market teeters on the edge of a technical bear market, names like InMode could benefit from further selling pressure. If management wanted to, they could repurchase 25% (17,000,000 shares) of their float (69,000,000 shares - 83.4% float) in the coming months. Management could do this discretely if the downtrend continues over the next few months as average daily trading volume is over 2 million. This could create significant returns for shareholders over the long term as InMode grows.

InMode doesn't have any use for this cash as they do not pay a dividend and CapEx spending is minimum typically being less than $1 million every year.

Unlike a stable dividend that would prevent a company from valuation collapse, a 25% cash to market cap position does little to excite the market. A buyback authorisation should be done opportunistically when a company's valuation becomes cheap, relative to conservative forward estimates. I believe InMode is reaching this point and management should be vigilant over the coming quarters to accelerate their buyback programme if the price moves lower.

Inflation Pressure and Supply-Chain Issues

From an operational standpoint, InMode is facing some supply issues but management has mitigated some of these problems by using 3 supplies for each component at their manufacturing site in Israel.

InMode has also seen freight costs increase from $3,500 to $13,000 since the pandemic, but this cost hasn't been passed on to customers. With such high inflation pressure, analysts haven't downgraded operating margins for FY22 or FY23 which are guided to be in the high 40s.

If inflation persists these margins could get downgraded in later quarters, as Israel's inflation rate hit 4% in April. US inflation could lead to further harm for US clinics which accounts for 62% of InMode's revenue. As the Fed raises interest rates the base case is demand from consumers = clinics will decrease leading to revisions. However, a Fed Put will likely prevent revisions from being too harsh. InMode is the type of company (discretionary spending = clinic demand for InMode products) to be hit hard from a US recession. This is partly why InMode has a short interest of 7-8% as of April 29th.

Impeccable Balance Sheet Gives Flexibility For Aggressive Buyback

Current Ratio - 9.13x

Quick Ratio - 8.63x

Debt - $0

InMode's bankruptcy risk is zero as they hold no debt. Furthermore, even if a recession does unfold in the US, InMode's balance sheet is so strong they could benefit from the contraction with a well-timed buyback.

Below is InMode's ROA, ROE and ROIC over the past 5 years.

MorningStar

As the company grows these figures will normalise, so while a temporary recession will potentially lower these numbers. InMode is still far from reaching maturity as they continue to expand globally.

Conclusion

I added InMode to my main watchlist this week. InMode is not the best opportunity just yet, but it's certainly improving as the sell-off continues. Except for the Q1 2022 sell-off, the gap between InMode's mean target price and the trading price has only been this large (on a relative basis) once before which was during the 2020 Covid sell-off.

If InMode reaches the mid-higher teens in the coming months I'll do a deeper dive and potentially open a position. At that point around 30% of their float could be repurchased if they can complete the buyback discreetly. At this point the margin of safety would be so large, I'd simply wait for a mean reversion while following the company quarter over quarter.