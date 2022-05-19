muzon/iStock via Getty Images

That Didn't Go Well

Target's (NYSE:TGT) Q1 2022 report didn't go over very well. In fact, the market is dropping the stock as if there's been a true catastrophe. First, the chart, but then the reality of the situation.

Target Stock Price Drop (Seeking Alpha)

On 5/17, TGT was trading around $215 but today it's sitting just above $150, for a decline of $65. TGT has lost billions of dollars of value in 48 hours.

Interestingly, the numbers on the surface don't look that bad. Revenue was up to $25 billion, or about 4% higher Y/Y. Furthermore, store comparable sales increased by 3.4% and digital comparable sales were up by 3.2%.

So, what's the problem? Really, it's a set of problems. The Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 missed analyst expectations by $0.87, which is a very big miss in this environment. If you miss, you are punched in the throat.

TGT's adjusted profit missed the very lowest analyst estimates so there is a sense of shock. Specifically, that's a stunning 52% drop in profit.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell also told investors that operating profit will only amount to 6% of sales, which is 2% below the previous forecast.

As further color:

"We faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in the earnings press release Wednesday.

Ya think? So, here's the math in simple terms. TGT was able to increase topline sales by 4% but with inflation on fire, and costs exploding, TGT's bottom line profit was basically cut in half.

Here's one big takeaway. Even with topline growth at 3-5%, or even higher, TGT might not be able to drive up margins and profits, even with radical cost-cutting. 2022 isn't looking good:

For FY2022, the company continues to expect low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and operating income margin rate will be in a range centered around 6%.

Not Alone

As almost all investors realize, stocks have taken a beating last year and this year. That's especially true for growth stocks.

Data by YCharts

But, even many Dividend Aristocrats like TGT have been punished already.

Data by YCharts

But, TGT isn't exactly a growth stock. And, while TGT is indeed a Dividend Aristocrat, it's a different kind of business than let's say Franklin Resources (BEN) and Pentair (PNR).

What we can say is that many types of companies are having difficulty hitting profit expectations, but also margins have been hammered. Furthermore, even with reasonable current growth, unless the future looks bright, stock prices are crushed. TGT is a great example of this, where the future doesn't look horrific.

What all this seems to indicate is that consumers but also investors are terrorized by inflation. Every dollar is worth less and less, while at the same time, more and more of those dollars are needed to jump through supply chain hoops and keep products flowing.

Further, as I said before, retail prices can't easily scream higher, or companies will lose sales, market share and mind share. Said differently, stability and a little growth aren't enough right now.

How About Walmart?

Well, Walmart (WMT) also recently got pounded. I see WMT as a true peer of TGT. Although, to be clear, WMT shoppers tend to have a bit less disposable income than TGT shoppers. Also, WMT is far more of a grocery store than many investors realize. In any case, they are still close competitors.

That said, here's how WMT has done over the last five days.

Data by YCharts

It's never good when you see "gap downs" like this. Again, we're talking about billions in capital losses for investors.

Just to be clear, WMT did miss Q1 Non-GAAP EPS by $0.18 but Revenue was up. WMT revenue was over $141 billion, and that was up 2.4% Y/Y. U.S. comp sales were up and eCommerce was also up. Sam's Club revenue was up over 10%, and membership income was up over 10% too. In other words, this is almost exactly the same story as TGT. And, like TGT, you can see above that WMT took it on the chin.

Nasdaq captured the overall problem fairly well:

They each reported some changes in consumer behavior, with a shift away from big ticket items like appliances and TVs and from higher margin apparel sales, and towards basics such as food and "experience" spending like restaurant gift cards, with sales of toys growing as children's birthday parties grow again post-pandemic.

In other words, everyone saw how TGT and WMT shoppers were loaded with cash, and they spent like crazy. So, the stocks got bid up. But now, cash is tighter, and inflation is eroding purchasing power.

Inflation Is A Short-Term Problem?

See, the problem isn't that TGT (or WMT) can't raise prices. They can, but they don't really want to do that as relatively low-cost retailers. Furthermore, they don't want to lose out to other low-cost channels, as I eluded to previously.

That's nice and all but the deeper problem isn't revenue. Instead, it's about the supply chain and runaway costs, including staffing. TGT's cost of sales was up by over 10% and administrative costs were up by well over 5%.

Here's what CEO Brian Cornell has to say about all this:

Not surprising, when we talk to our guests, they often express their concerns about a host of rapidly changing conditions ranging from geopolitics to the high and persistent inflation they've been experiencing, particularly in food and energy.

Plus, as proof that TGT is focused on keeping market share while allowing expenses to ratchet up faster than revenue, consider the following:

But as you've clearly seen in recent quarters, overall costs have been rising much faster than retail prices resulting in year-over-year declines in our gross margin rates. While we're not happy about the near-term pressure this causes on the profit line, we strongly believe these decisions will benefit our business over time.

There are two things here. First, gross margins are going to be pressured all this year, it sounds like. So, don't expect much in H2 2022, because prices will not be accelerating as fast as expenses. Second, Brian Cornell seems to think this is a short-term phenomenon.

So, here's a key takeaway. Investors who believe that this is short term are likely to enjoy a benefit. That is, if TGT leadership is right, then inflation will normalize and TGT will have the same market share, or even grow. On the other hand, if inflation remains elevated into 2023, then margins and profits will remain suppressed.

Another $1 Billion?

TGT leadership clearly sees inflation. But, it does appear they were caught a bit flat-footed. COO John Mulligan had this to say:

Coming into this year, we anticipated we'd see continued tight conditions and elevated costs in freight markets. But the actual conditions and costs have been much more challenging than expected. More specifically, first quarter freight and transportation costs came in hundreds of millions of dollars higher than our already elevated expectations. And for the full year, we're now expecting about $1 billion of incremental freight costs, even compared to our expectations only 3 months ago. Among the reasons for this incremental pressure, record high fuel costs are a meaningful driver as well as the global shipping market, where costs have stayed unusually high and where we sometimes need to rely on the spot market to secure adequate capacity. [Emphasis: Author]

For perspective, $1 billion is 1% of TGT's entire Market Cap. And, that is just freight inflation. That doesn't include any of the other nasty factors in play.

Wrap Up

Going forward, let's peek at a few more pros and cons.

Pros

strong digital growth and digital tech investments

rational investments in store remodels

strong branding, brand growth and partnerships

Cons

weakening consumer strength

supply chain hiccups

rapid shift in buying habits

So, that all said, TGT is a Dividend Aristocrat so the dividend is safe and secure. For a bit of confidence, take a peek at the payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

That looks like real dividend safety to me. The drop in the payout ratio means the rest of that cash is going back into growth, improving the company and increasing shareholder returns via buybacks.

And, with the drop in price, TGT's yield keep improving, if you're adding shares to your portfolio. In fact, you can see that the yield has steadily dropped over the last five years as the dividend increases didn't rise faster than TGT's price.

Data by YCharts

Of course, as you can see, with the massive price drop, TGT's yield is way up. It's finally back above 2% again. So, for new investors and those adding, you're getting more cash back for your investment today.

I'm not thrilled with TGT's price right now, even with the drop. It's still not an extreme bargain, especially with the current market conditions. Plus, the yield isn't amazing, and we know that margins are going to remain pressured. Profits will also be suppressed for a while, and perhaps a long while if inflation rages on and TGT doesn't raise prices fast enough. In any event, adding it all up, TGT is a Hold.