Investment Thesis

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), formerly known as United Gas Improvement Co, is currently in buy territory due to the favorable starting yield. I was fortunate enough to pick up UGI at a lower entry point, but with a starting yield at 3.5%, I believe that UGI is a fair buy, however not a strong buy. With a payout ratio at roughly 50% measured on a FCF basis and a fair balance sheet, UGI is set to provide a growing dividend to its shareholders for many years to come.

UGI has a set policy of growing its dividend by 4% annually, and considering that inflation is currently at 8.5%, that is, of course, not the best of equations, especially as UGI and utilities in general often experience a slowly growing market cap, setting a sealing of the total returns. However, long-term inflation is expected to remain closer to 2%, meaning that UGI’s dividend should outpace inflation.

I believe UGI holds limited stock price appreciation potential, but historical averages of P/B ratios would disagree with me. However, I believe the current financial environment will hold UGI back from reversing to those historical averages, as the “E” in earnings can exhibit volatility over the coming quarters and for as long as the volatility in central raw materials continue for UGI.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I have a portfolio allocation target for utilities of 3%. Utilities are stable and often regulated businesses where earnings don’t grow massively, but they don’t collapse either as economic weather forecasts change. I’ve decided my play in that sector is UGI and while UGI delivered a whopping total return of 35.4% in 2021, it’s down a little more than 11% YTD, having gone as low as $33 per share back in March this year, raising the question of whether it’s in buy or accumulation territory.

The stock retraced its steps in conjunction with the broader market, but being a gas utility, it also suffered from the expected financial impact as a result of the steep gas prices that swooped across the globe as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Since then, the stock has climbed a bit and is now just slightly above $40 per share, offering a current yield just below 3.5%, but just above 3.5% if considered in a forward perspective due to the recent 4.3% dividend raise communicated earlier in May.

The past year, UGI has received bullish ratings exclusively here on SA, with the total YoY return being a -4.2% while the S&P 500 is down 0.38% YoY as of today.

Considering UGI as a potential investment, I find it important to consider what purpose that investment serves. Investing in utilities will often be with a focus on the income provided, catering to either income-dependent investors or those who have interest in holding assets that can provide a growing dividend over an extended period. In both instances, the current yield will be a good indicator to determine if the stock is worth picking up.

UGI & Its Financials In Brief

UGI creates its revenue through distributing, storing, transporting and marketing energy products in both the US and internationally. The company does so via four different segments, being AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, UGI Utilities and Midstream & Marketing. Breaking down the FY2021 EPS of each segments shows that UGI International provided 34% of EPS, AmeriGas contributed with 26%, UGI Utilities with 23% while the remaining 17% came from Midstream & Marketing. On a high-level basis, 60% of EPS came from global LPG consisting of UGI International and AmeriGas, while the remaining 40% was related to natural gas consisting of UGI Utilities and Midstream & Marketing.

UGI is fairly diversified, with particularly the global LPG business being diversified as AmeriGas is the largest LPG distributor in the US, while UGI International distributes in 17 different European countries, including being the largest distributor amongst seven European countries. The natural gas business is more focused on the US, but still covers different states.

In addition, UGI has a history of acquiring companies, having picked up the pace in recent years, resulting in three acquisitions since 2019 as well as acquiring the share of AmeriGas it didn’t already own. One of those acquisitions included GHI Energy LLC, a company focused on renewable energy, which should provide UGI with more diversification opportunities. Already operating across several segments both in terms of geographical markets but also distribution, storing and marketing, UGI holds the opportunity to allocate capital in whatever direction is more opportune, something of particular value in times like these where markets are fluctuating.

The aggressive acquisition strategy has also supported revenue growth, which when observed over an extended period has been rather erratic, which is due to the fact that UGI operates a number of segments where not all of them are the typically regulated utility segment. I’ve inserted revenue and EPS growth in the chart below but do note that EPS benefited from a one-time increase last year, however, while erratic in nature as the revenue, it has grown. I believe the development within operating income is a clearer picture as opposed to the EPS, whereas operating income also shows a less aggressive growth. In the long-term, management guides for EPS growth in the range of 6-10%.

Data by YCharts

When dealing with a business such as UGI, it’s important to understand the revenue is not set to grow massively, also meaning that underlying earnings will trot along with the expansion of its top line. This gives limited possibilities for hiking the dividend massively, but again, with utilities we are chasing stability in a bond-proxy-like manner.

With an EBITDA expected to hover around $1.8 billion in the coming years, UGI has a Total debt/EBITDA ratio of 4 with that rating being 3.5 if we adjust to net debt (subtracting available cash). Normally we want to see that ratio being below 3 but given the stability in nature of being a utility in combination with a growing cash pile, UGI maintains a fair balance sheet.

Starting Yield Matters Greatly

When dealing with a potential investment such as UGI, starting yield matters greatly – not least because top- and bottom-line growth is slow and steady suggesting little market cap expansion. Evidently, the market cap has grown 1.06% over the past five years, but by much more if we look ten years into the past. However, with the already uncovered fluctuations in income, we should expect the main value from holding UGI stemming from its dividend and not market cap growth.

UGI has a policy of growing its dividend at 4% consistently over time, and being a dividend aristocrat – of which there are only 65 companies – its difficult to argue against that commitment as management through decades has managed to grow its dividend, also just recently growing it once more for the 35th consecutive year.

If we observe the dividend yield through the last five years, investors have been initiating positions at the extreme outliers of a 5% starting yield during the covid-19 crash all the way down to roughly 2% during end of 2018. However, if a company is expected to grow its dividend 4% annually long-term, the starting yield will matter greatly in determining the total returns.

Looking at the example below, I’ve constructed a scenario of initiating a long position when the starting yield is 3% and 4% respectively, while hiking it 4% annually for twenty years. Disregarding asset appreciation, the difference in pure income is 33% seen over a twenty-year horizon.

Authors Own Creation

If we instead assume a starting yield of 3.5% and 4% respectively, at same growth rates, the difference narrows to 19% seen over the same period. Point being, that starting yield matters greatly, especially because, we have to assume the income received through dividends will make up a substantial chunk of the total return received during the period.

At such, seen over the past decade, UGI is currently offering a very interesting starting yield hovering at roughly 3.5%, something that has only been possible back in 2012 and again in recent years around Covid-19 and again now, where the stock has traded well off its recent high.

Inflation, Currency Movements and Spiking Raw Materials – A Concern?

A triple whammy, or something that is mitigated by hedging, a fair financial profile and long-term balancing?

When we hear of spiking inflation, we talk about a demand caused issue, meaning the economic cycle is often nearing a peak where intervention is required in relation to interest policy in order to dampen demand. Dampening demand is rarely what any company wants, but in the case of utility companies, it shouldn’t be cause to serious concern. People will limit their consumption of many discretionary items long before they start turning off the electricity, gas or otherwise. The consumer discretionary ETF (XLY) had its worst day in more than two years on May 18th when it tumbled 6.5% in the wake of poor earnings from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) sending waves through the segment, but people will still require electricity.

During the Q2-2022 earnings call, management did report on these effects in both the immediate and mid-term horizon.

“During fiscal Q2, we continued to see significant increases in volatility in natural gas and power prices, which further intensified after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulted in increased costs from daily and intraday balancing activities. The effects of this volatility on customer contracts was magnified by winter volumes and are, therefore, mostly confined to the primary heating season. In addition, a large portion of the decline in energy marketing margin resulted from continued margin shift given backwardation of the forward curve. We expect that these amounts will be recoverable in future periods of the contract starting from fiscal Q3, which, along with other initiatives, will offset a portion of the margin decline experienced in the first half of the year. Separately, our hedging strategy, which is intended to offset the multiyear impact of foreign currency changes is working as intended and is reducing the volatility associated with U.S. dollar shifts over time.” Q2-2022 Earnings Call

As such, we can also observe fluctuations in the quarterly performance, such as a 10% drop in EBIT from the marketing & midstream segment. For the quarterly performance in total, the company also observed a slight decrease in EPS performance compared YoY as indicated below.

UGI Investors Centre

Q2-2022 Financial Performance

UGI paid $282 million in dividends during FY-2021, which is easily financed by the $494 million created in free cash flow during the same year, off of $1.48 billion created in cash flow from operations. The average payout over the past decade stands at 47% and the company consistently maintains cash and equivalents well above what is required to maintain the dividend. What we can’t see from the balance sheet itself, is also the credit facilities available to the company, meaning actual available liquidity in the past five quarters has been well above $1 billion providing ample room for navigation for management.

UGI Investors Centre

Q2-2022 Financial Performance

The reason I’ve included the previous paragraph, is to prep for the coming comment provided by management during the recent earnings call, that the business is facing a bit more headwind than usual right now, but that it’s bolstered sufficiently to withstand any temporary outswing in earnings.

“Turning back to our FY '22 guidance. With our revised guidance of $2.90 to $3, please note that we will experience a different earnings profile for this fiscal year when compared to our historical pattern. We expect a higher-than-normal proportion of annual earnings in the second half of this fiscal year given actions implemented in Q1. Specifically, we are passing on higher cost to customers as soon as possible and controlling expenses and further streamlining operations to enhance efficiencies. These actions include optimizing seasonal workforce management activity, delaying and deferring current and planned open positions in contracted support, reducing discretionary spending, such as outside professional fees and making a permanent reduction in force to rightsize their employee base to ensure a better alliance with the current business environment. We believe these changes better position UGI for growth and the ability to achieve long-term financial commitments to shareholders.” Q2-2022 Earnings Call

Summarizing, and any business has to consider impacts from inflation, currency fluctuations and raw material price increases, especially if you are operating in an environment where you rely on being able to pass on significant price increases. However, in the instance of UGI, the company is in strong financial shape to handle short-term fluctuations while maintaining its strategy of growing EPS 6-10% annually while hiking the dividend by 4% on an annual basis.

UGI Investors Centre

Q2-2022 Financial Performance

Valuation

I might be a bit more conservative in regard to UGI’s valuation than my peers here on Seeking Alpha as I believe there is limited upside available related to stock price appreciation – however, I’ve included mean observations below so readers can apply their more “aggressive” opinion of the situation if they see fit. With a tough hiking environment in front of us, and not being in possession of a clear picture of where the spike in gas prices will leave consumers in their efforts to transition to other energy sources, the “E” in price to earnings ratios for instance, is a bit unsure in the short- to mid-term. One of the strengths for UGI here, is that it is somewhat diversified, but the uncertainty remains.

Data by YCharts

Currently, UGI is trading at 13.6 on forward P/E, but as we can see, it exhibits a volatile behavior in a historical context. Paying 13.6 times forward earning isn’t a bad bargain for a trustworthy dividend aristocrat, however I don’t expect we should see it go above P/E 15. As can be observed, that would be below the 5-year average, however I don’t believe it should reverse to the 5-year average in the current environment, that is too optimistic for my taste.

When observing companies with volatile earnings, I always like to observe the price to book ratio if it makes sense for the given company. In the instance of UGI, we are dealing with a company consisting mainly of real assets such as machinery, equipment and buildings. It should be mentioned that UGI also has a substantial goodwill position, but the majority of its assets are real in nature and the balance sheet expands in a steady pace over time, making P/B a relevant parameter to consider as it doesn’t come with the fluctuating behavior as earnings does. As such, P/B can provide a more real insight to the investment temperature surrounding UGI.

Data by YCharts

If we observe P/B in a ten-year period, it would suggest I’m being too conservative as it’s well below its historical tendency. Wall Street consensus opinions concerning UGI back in August last year, consisted of a majority suggesting UGI as a strong buy, which has quickly shifted as the investing environment has changed in 2022, with the majority opinion now being a “hold.” I would believe the general perception and investing environment will reduce the likelihood of UGI returning to its mean pattern in the short-term.

Closing Remarks

UGI offers a very strong starting yield at 3.5% and as I’ve illustrated, the starting yield matters greatly when dealing with an investment where we have to assume a majority of the value returned to the investor is via dividends and not stock price appreciation as earnings grows slowly over time. UGI has a strong track record of growing its dividend and just recently announced a 4.3% hike, meaning the streak has reached 35 consecutive years. With a payout ratio at 50% measured on FCF, there is no indication that UGI shouldn’t continue doing so, also underlined by the existing policy of hiking it an average of 4% annually while growing EPS by 6-10%. There is uncertainty concerning the financial environment for UGI, but the company remains diversified and has during its Q2-2022 earnings call communicated that it’s doing all it can to mitigate the impact from inflation, currency fluctuations and raw material volatility.

While these issues may persist in the mid-term, UGI has sufficient financial muscle to continue paying its dividend. There is room for some stock price upside, but seen from my conservative standpoint, I conclude it is limited at the current time, though the stock is trading well below its historical average on especially price to book.