Wagner Meier/Getty Images News

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:NYSE:PBR) - is a Brazilian majority state-owned company that is one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and energy generation. The oil giant is an endurable, well-structured, free cash flow dividend-oriented machine that's grown to become a long-time income investor favorite, and for a good reason.

Almost six months ago, in the article titled: "Petrobras: The Best Oil Stock Remains Hidden In The South", we have outlined our views on why we believed that the Brazilian state-owned integrated oil and gas company was severely undervalued in the sector and was the most likely candidate to outperform. Since then, the company has produced extraordinary financial results, generating more than a 50% of total returns to its shareholders in the meantime.

Petrobras 6M Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Today, we stand behind our assessment that the company remains immensely attractive in a fundamental sense and we reaffirm our belief that the market is overcalculating the political risks surrounding the Petrobras investment. While Petrobras still remains somewhat undervalued, especially so when compared to its peers, we recognize that the valuations are slowly catching up with the company.

Exemplary Q1 Results

On the back of the ongoing hike in commodity prices, predominantly the high oil prices, Petrobras managed to deliver an incredibly strong quarter. The results come after almost a decade of the company making compromises with relatively low oil prices. However, for most of the last twelve months, Brent traded between $60-$120, with the prices peaking during the first quarter of 2022 at around $100/bbl.

Commodity Prices and Petrobras (TradingEconomics)

Petrobras delivered extraordinary financial results for the first quarter, generating $27.18 billion in revenues. It's important to highlight that the company produced recurring EBITDA of $15 billion, operating cash flow of $10 billion, and most importantly free cash flow of $8 billion during Q1 of 2022.

As a result, the company reported a recurring net income of $8.4 billion. Petrobras brought the gross debt down to $58.55 billion, while net debt is set at $40.07 billion. As a consequence, the Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio went under 1.0x for the first time in a decade.

These financial results are due to the fact that today we have a healthy Petrobras, which has reduced its debt burden, invests responsibly and operates efficiently. Therefore, it is possible to generate this compelling return to our shareholders, especially the Brazilian society, represented by the State. This generates economic development throughout the production chain, generating jobs, income and tax revenues for the country. In this quarter, we have paid out to the federal government, states and municipalities the equivalent of 1.5 times our net income. Petrobras is distributing the fruits of its value generation to the Brazilian population”, José Mauro Coelho, CEO - Financial Performance Q1

Q1 Results (Investor Relations)

The last time the company enjoyed this level of commodity prices, it found itself in a very different financial situation. The company carries 74% less gross debt while producing 158% more in operating cash flow. In terms of servicing its debts alone, Petrobras has to deal with 65% fewer interest payments. We can see that the company has significantly improved its financial position. It is the same commodity prices, but a vastly different company.

1Q2022 to 1Q2014 (Investor Relations)

Doubling down on the dividends

The Brazilian oil and gas giant has created significant shareholder value through its dividend program in the past couple of years. Petrobras is currently selling for $14.75 per ADR share, which is resulting in a very attractive difficult-to-say no to 26% dividend yield if the company manages to pay out close to $4 per ADR share in 2022 as many expect they will be able to do.

In the last year alone, the company paid out $12.94 billion in dividends, amounting to $2.08 dividends per ADR share. On the back of the recent financial success, many are expecting even better results to come in the future. The management wishes to attempt to distribute 60-70 billion dollars to the shareholders until 2026, as explained in the 2021 Investor Day presentation.

Petrobras Dividends (Investor Relations)

Operating under the assumption that high commodity prices will not last for long, that is that crude oil prices will eventually decline, the company is most likely not going to be able to keep this level of dividend distribution for long. In that sense, it is better in our view to calculate a potential investment with a more conservative payout and subsequent yield in mind. If we assume that Petrobras will pay out an average of 1$ per ADR share throughout the next ten years, we still arrive at a very respectable 7.5% dividend yield given the price.

As defined within the company dividend policy, management is committed to paying out $4 billion in dividends for years in which Brent trades above $40/bbl, with several different predefined adjustments depending on business results. So while the expected distributions over the course of the next couple of years are in fact quite high, the company only remains committed to delivering on the $4 billion per year policy.

Estimated Free Cash Flow (TIKR Terminal)

As we can see, dividend safety is quite assured in terms of fundamentals. The company is a free cash flow machine. However, it is worth keeping in mind that management has come under political pressure as of late to dial down on the profit distribution to shareholders.

While the company is executing an immensely attractive dividend policy, it is worth noting that the nature of the ownership structure has limited the possibility of the company generating value for its shareholders through share buy-backs, which remained largely off-limits for the government-owned entity.

Shares Outstanding (TIKR)

The debt situation

As it was mentioned in the previous article, the company has struggled for a long time to keep its debt levels under control. The deleveraging process that Petrobras has gone through was a long and difficult effort, but one that finally yielded respectable results.

According to the latest quarterly filing, the company had 277 billion Brazilian reals ($58.26 billion) of total debt and 189.59 billion reals ($40.07 billion dollars) of net debt. Back in 2015, which is roughly the last time Petrobras enjoyed high commodity prices, its debt actually peaked having 351.04 Brazilian reals ($132.07 billion) of total debt and 281.74 billion reals ($106.82 billion dollars) of net debt.

Petrobras Debt (TIKR)

Through a long and costly deleveraging process, Petrobras managed to slowly deal with the level of indebtedness. The recent change in fortune in terms of crude oil prices made this goal more achievable than ever. Petrobras went from selling at 5.45x Total Debt/EBITDA and 4.33x Net Debt/EBITDA back in 2015 to a company that sells for 1.36x Total Debt/EBITDA and 1.10x Net Debt/EBITDA as last year.

Debt to EBITDA (TIKR)

Perhaps the most problematic aspect when discussing debt is the relatively high cost of debt servicing the company has to handle. Throughout the years, Petrobras took out loans at what can be considered very high-interest rates as seen below. Last year, the company paid out more than $3 billion towards interest payments on the debt, meaning Petrobras is paying around a 5% interest rate on its debt. Management indicated that future interest payments should be in the range of $2 billion per year thanks to the recent financial results. Hopefully, the company can leverage the recent financial successes to handle this issue as well in the upcoming period.

Debts (Petrobras Investor Relations)

Valuing the Brazilian Oil Giant

We have already mentioned that we believe that the company is still undervalued in our view. Petrobras seems to be a company that is consistently trading at a discount to the industry averages, mostly based on the political risks associated with an investment in Brazil and because of the problematic financial position the company has found itself in.

Petrobras Valuation (Author Spreadsheet)

We have attempted to assign a value to the company using a comparable company analysis method, comparing Petrobras to its oil sector peers based on NTM EV/EBITDA, NTM P/E, and NTM P/FCF. It is worth keeping in mind that we have excluded Aramco (ARMCO) from the median calculation in both our calculations, mostly due to the fact that it is essentially not truly publicly traded and also carrying questionable multiples.

The "B" comparison takes the median multiple from BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), PetroChina (PTR), TotalEnergies (TTE), and Shell (SHEL). This comparison would show a fair value of Petrobras at around $19 per share.

The "A" comparison includes all the previously mentioned companies as well as the US-based giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). They are excluded from the previous comparison due to the size and premium they warrant, most likely not being a fair comparison to Petrobras. However, if we are to value the company compared to the rest of the oil sector, the fair price of Petrobras would be around $24 per share.

Risks associated with the investment

There are several key risks that are associated with a potential Petrobras investment that one needs to be aware of:

The political environment in Brazil is immensely complex and can generate several negative factors impacting the business. A good example is a recent comment from President Bolsonero about cutting Petrobras profit distributions.

As is the nature of commodity business, financial results are closely tied to commodity prices. With the underlying commodities hitting almost 10 years' highs, we might be reaching the end of a cycle.

In the upcoming elections where right-leaning incumbent Bolsonero is facing the left-leaning candidate Lula, Petrobras might become a set-piece on the political chessboard.

With the ongoing shift from oil to renewables, oil is destined to be slowly phased out of use, a process which might take slower in Brazil due to the socio-economic situation, but is ongoing just the same.

Final thoughts and conclusions

Historic high levels of inflation, aggressive price hikes, ongoing armed conflicts in Europe, and disrupted supply chains created an increasingly negative macroeconomic environment where generating positive stock market returns became significantly more difficult. However, Petrobras seems to be brilliantly positioned to weather the storm. The company's commitment to an increasingly more generous dividend policy stands to greatly benefit investors in the short-mid term. If one is looking to expand his dividend portfolio and has a particular interest in oil stocks, Petrobras should definitely come under consideration. Another interesting view on why Petrobras might be preferable to some other oil companies is that Brazil is not witnessing the same push for environmental friendliness as can be seen in the cases of countries like the United States, Netherlands, or Great Britain.

This is mainly due to the country's somewhat difficult socio-economic situation. While the world's transition to renewable energy is bound to make an impact on PBR's long-term total returns, the company does stand to benefit from Brazil seemingly lacking in the same sort of commitments. It is also worth noting that even though the company remains attractively priced and seemingly undervalued as to its sector peers, the nature of the commodity business means that the best time to buy the company was most likely while it traded under or in the low $10s. We are soon arriving at a point at which an investment would most likely indicate a limited upside potential. Personally, I would see little sense in buying the company above $17 per share. With that being said, we stand behind the assessment that the Brazilian oil and gas giant is an endurable, well-structured, free cash flow dividend-oriented machine that is bound to generate more significant shareholder value in the future.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.