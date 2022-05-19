Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) is a fixed income closed-end fund ("CEF") that has current income as a primary objective. The vehicle currently has a high allocation to Treasuries and agency mortgage securities (36%), investment grade bonds (22%) and high yield bonds (14%). Back in March, we assigned the fund a Sell rating given its high duration, asset allocation, and our view on the Fed and risk-free rates.

This was yet another good call by our team, underscoring the efficiency of our analytical and market-based approach when determining ratings for CEF vehicles. BHK is a solid long term hold but it can also be traded very profitably during changing monetary stances, especially during a tightening environment which negatively affects fixed income instruments. A savvy investor who would have followed our call would have saved a year and a half of dividend distributions, while a short seller would have made a very robust return for a 2-month holding period (60% annualized return for the 10% short seller profit for a 2 month holding period).

The fund is now down an astounding -30% in 2022, making it one of the vehicle's deepest drawdowns. We feel rates are close to their peaks, with 10-year yields close to decade-long highs. While there might be more slippage with 10-year rates going slightly higher from the current 3%, we feel 3.5% is the upper bound for this tightening cycle. With most of the negative move in BHK behind us, we move from Sell to Hold on this name.

Performance

BHK is down more than -10% since we assigned the vehicle a Sell rating back in March:

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is down an astounding -30% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 to a very large extent:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is now flat on a total return basis when looking at the past three years:

3-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This chart should solidify in investors' minds the necessity to sell CEFs when they become overpriced and the fact that Sell ratings do matter in this space. It is not always a buy and hold game.

Rates

Treasury yields for the 10-year tenor point in the yield curve are approaching decade-long highs last seen in 2018:

10-Year Treasury Yields (The Fed)

10-year yields peaked at 3.2% in 2018 and have represented decade-long highs. We are currently very close to those levels, and while 3.2% might be breached we are hard-pressed to see a much more significant move higher. We feel 3.5% is going to represent a ceiling for yields for this tenor point.

The U.S. has gone on a spending binge in the past decade, and low rates have helped with the budgetary spending on interest expenses on its debt. With rates much higher now the cost of debt is ballooning, and the government is ill-prepared to underwrite much higher yields from a budgetary standpoint. The Fed has more than just a dual mandate of balancing out employment and inflation, in effect it has engaged in many "new" and "innovative" operations in the past decade, ranging from pumping up the balance sheet to various capital markets programs to keep trading liquid.

A byproduct of these actions has been seen in lower overall yields which have helped the government pay its interest expense over the years. We feel there has not been enough focus on this point and the government is very ill-prepared for much higher yields from an interest expense standpoint.

Other financial analysts on the street are in the same boat of having the bulk of the rates move behind us:

Rates Moves (BlackRock)

With BlackRock and Morgan Stanley in the camp of a rates normalization implied by current market levels, we feel most of the negative move in BHK is behind us.

Holdings

The fund is currently overweight Treasuries and investment grade bonds:

Holdings (Fund Website)

We can see that Treasuries and agency mortgages account for over 36% of the portfolio, making the vehicle highly susceptible to rate moves as driven by inflation, rate hike expectations and the possibility of a recession in the next years.

The ratings parsing paints a similar picture:

Ratings Breakdown (Fund Fact Sheet)

The government and government equivalent securities fall in the AAA bucket, while the rest of the ratings parsing shows that the vast majority of the portfolio is investment grade.

The portfolio runs a very high weighted average life and maturity profile:

Maturity Ladder (Fund Fact Sheet)

The high fund WAL has been the culprit for the negative move down this year in light of higher rates.

Conclusion

BHK is a fixed income CEF that has suffered a significant 30% drawdown in 2022. Since our Sell rating on the name the fund has lost yet another -10%, bringing the vehicle's trailing total return for the past 3 years to 0%. The fund's performance should solidify in investors' minds the fact that CEFs do need to be sold when they become overpriced and that a pure buy and hold strategy in this space can result in much lower long term results. If an investor would have sold the fund when we assigned it a Sell rating, they would have saved themselves almost a year and a half of dividends.

We feel rates are close to their peaks, with 10-year yields close to decade-long highs. With most of the negative move in BHK behind us, we move from Sell to Hold on this name.