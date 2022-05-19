Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) CEO Mike Gorenstein presents at 17th Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) 17th Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference May 19, 2022 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Gorenstein - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Market

Operator

…..abrupt start

Or making those changes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So I think where we were trending as far as the company structure and management was more like larger CBG Company having a regional model. And I think the stage of where we are in the industry and where we are, as a company, it's important to be lean, be flexible and be able to move fast and iterate. So I think there's still a lot of innovation that we need to push out. And just decision making and cost structure, making sure that it's all centralized, again, going back to one company model versus having Canada, US, Israel's isn’t pretty key.

Tamy Chen

Okay, got it. So it's been a lot more sounds like going from kind of made the changes to be more CBG. But now it's trying to get that more nimble entrepreneurial aspect back.

Mike Gorenstein

Yes, I think, look, it maybe it's a big CBG. But I think it's, when you start off as a company, it's really about how do you build the products and the brands and then push them out? And I think still, so much of the focus is how do we keep getting things like SOURZ by Spinach or how do we get the right strains to keep taking market share, and we want to be able to do that, globally, it's this idea of borderless products, right? The real advantage of think of being in Canada, is from a regulatory perspective, you don't have the same challenges you do in a federally illegal market. And so we want to keep using that to innovate and to have a product portfolio that we can take to other markets. And so making sure everyone's aligned to that goal of and we're investing in something, we're going to have that to go spread globally over time. It's just easier to do as one company. I think cost as well, it's important to make, like, we have a strong balance sheet, but still, the idea is to be profitable. So you need to look, do we need each of these things? What can we cut out? And I think getting back to that kind of lean startup mindset is important.

Tamy Chen

Okay, makes sense there. Well, we can kind of see that in the way your Canadian recreational business has now, it's got very good momentum, because what you've done in the beginning, and I'd like for you to kind of talk about the evolution of that part of the business. In the beginning, I'd say compared to some of the other licensed producers that went very heavy assets, and kind of went all in, you sort of stayed back, you were much more measured in where you invested in and you were quite earlier on talking about Ginkgo and all of these aspects, and now we're seeing some of the fruits of that. So can you just talk a bit about, yes, just the way the innovation pipeline formed? And at this point, now, are you going to invest much more in the Canadian segment, like you do have that JV with Mucci for a sizable greenhouse? So can you just talk a bit about that evolution in the Canadian business?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So maybe the way I could do is we could talk generally about what you see most consumer industries look like. And I'll give you a like a 20 second thing on that. And then we'll talk about what happened in Canadian cannabis. So most industries, if you look at a consumer goods, excuse me, company, most of the investment dollars are going into consumer insights into product development into marketing. And then how do you, once you get that right product fit, how do you push it out. And usually, you can look at co-manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, retailers, distributors to help assist with that. Despite the fact that cannabis was such a new industry, from a legality perspective, and there really was no product innovation out in the market. Billions of dollars really were just going into supply. So we looked at that early and thought, yes, there might be a weird arbitrage where you can hit this shortfall itself or sell ingredients for a large premium. And I think everyone kept asking us why we weren't doing this, like, it's all going to go away, if you looked at the numbers you could see. And then the question, once there's more than enough supplies, do you have something that's better than the next guy? What do you have that a consumer is going to want? And so that's where our investments were. How do we have a better product? How do we have a better brand? And then that's really what's transportable, you're not going to pick up a greenhouse or an extraction lab and move it from country to country, it's going to be your product portfolio. And I think we're starting to see that pay off and sometimes we take longer to launch things and get it right. But we've seen with SOURZ by Spinach, it could take us two years, but we jumped to double digit market share almost like a month or two in just because we had a better product. And so I think that's what the best investments are.

And I don't look at it as investing in the Canadian market. I think it's investing in and having superior products. And we use the Canadian market to validate that those investments are working. But then we can then take those products to Israel, or to the next market that opens and we start getting more of an ROI because it's probably a more friendly business environment just about everywhere other than Canada. But I'm still happy to see the growth in Canada. But it's more about how do we perform in each product category that we think can move from market to market and less about overall market share. We don't want to chase the kind of commoditized discount brand opportunity. It's really where is there something differentiated. And so the work with Ginkgo I think we're just seeing the beginning of it, start coming out now. It takes time to get from sequencing the genome to actually having an engineered organism that can produce the cannabinoid then putting in your products. And so we had the first field product get launched, jumped to a 2.5% market share for one SKU. We're pretty excited about that. And I think there's, you'll see a lot more of those cannabinoids start hitting the market over the next few quarters. So we're really excited about that, and being able to actually have something different when you're looking to show for consumer.

Tamy Chen

Right, for sure. Well, since you brought it up, let's talk a little bit more about that. Because there may be some here who don't really know the biosynthesis process. You've had to explain it to me a number of times. So actually, why don't we start here, which is it’s you look to this process to be a more cost efficient and more just, yes, efficient way of yielding some of those rare cannabinoids. So what are these rare cannabinoids and why are they or what opportunity do you see in them?

Mike Gorenstein

So if you think about why a consumer picks given cannabis product, or at least why they hope to pick a cannabis product, what their overall trying to do is what is this? What is the effect of course, the taste, and the smell, and what it looks like does matter. But they want to know what is this going to do to me? Is this going to be upper? Or is it going to be a downer or is it can make me hungry, not hungry. And you do have this huge variety of experiences from cannabis. And most of that has to do with just what the active ingredients are the cannabinoids. And it's really difficult to cultivate and get some of those rare cannabinoids just because of the actual process by which they're produced and what's naturally in the plant. So we've able to see data from what's in the plant on how to produce them, and how to optimize that. But the idea is getting these cannabinoids and able to control and change the effect. So when you actually pick a product, you can do something different. Let's say you don't want to get the munchies, you don't want to be tired. Instead of having a heavy THC strain. You have THCV and it's a stimulating experience, which becomes very different. You can use different cannabinoids to amplify effects.

And so being able to make those and what we do is we ferment them. So once we've had these organisms, we use engineered yeast. So right, what we do is we put it in the fermenter take it out and the same as any other part of supply chain, you're just using the cannabinoid interchangeably. It's all fungible, whether it's comes from yeast, whether it comes from a plant, it's a, cannabinoids is a cannabinoid, and you formulate it in the products. And now you have a different effect. And I think what's really great about it is because of the way you're doing that as these really precise ingredients, is you have a platform for precision of being able to make the same product every time, a big challenge. And I think why you see so much variance in brand market share or product market share is when you're just cultivating and putting flour out, it's not the same every time and a brand's promise. Imagine if you went to the store and you bought like Coke or Pepsi. And every time it tasted different, wouldn't go buy Coke or Pepsi, you would just say I'll just grab a soda, and hopefully it'll be good. And so I think having consistency is really, really important as well as differentiation.

Tamy Chen

Got it. Okay. So how should then we think about because obviously, you must have done some analysis into the returns on this or the margins and whatnot. It's just such a new I guess innovation or technology. Is it your view that products with the where cannabinoids can command a premium pricing can hold up premium pricing, and then on the cost side is just going to be just much more efficient and lower cost than people currently do, which is they grow the flower and then they have to put it through extraction. And for the rare cannabinoids, it's just so difficult to get. It's so expensive.

Mike Gorenstein

Yes, I would even say it's so expensive. And it's just not economically practical. It's so, it's beyond just so expensive. You just -- you would have [Technical Difficulty] to use so much biomass, it just doesn't make sense to get it the way genetics are today. I think it doesn't necessarily have to be an ultra-premium product. And this just depends on how you're positioning it for a consumer. I think what's important is when you go, and I use an example of like orange juice, right? If you were to go into a grocery store, and you look at the orange juice aisle, you might take it for granted. But if you look at what used to happen when everyone was just squeezing oranges and making it and they weren't consistent, and it was just okay, here's vitamin C, you started seeing things where you could standardize and pasteurized and start adding vitamins. And so there'd be lactose intolerant people that couldn't drink milk, but wanting to get calcium, vitamin D, and you start adding those vitamins in orange juice, and suddenly you have a whole new consumer category that's differentiated, that really is locked in. And so you're targeting that category, you're targeting those consumers and you have a really loyal base. And so you can position within those segments for more premium for mainstream for value, but it's being able to actually have something differentiated that others don't have that prevents you from being in a commodity race to the bottom. And I think when you look at the top five brands, you genuinely see, the majority of them are just sort of in this race to the bottom. And we've been able to grow our brand without participating in that with giving value to consumers by having product features that they don't get elsewhere. And I think that's sustainable. And that's something when we think about the investment, when you think about the US market, when you think about Europe opens up, what matters is going to be the products. It's not who has the most retail stores, or who has the most manufacturing facilities. We have a partner that has the better manufacturing and distribution than anyone you could hope for. But we need the right products and the right portfolio to be able to go in and take advantage of that.

Tamy Chen

Right. Does that also come these products with the rare cannabinoids? Would you also have to invest I guess maybe you can talk to the experience so far in Canada with the launches of some of those. You also have, defined yourself to put some decent or sizable investment in the marketing the education aspect of it, whether it's at the retail level with the budtenders to get consumers educated about the fact that some of these were cannabinoids have very specific effects, some of which can be quite useful or sought after.

Mike Gorenstein

It's funny, we would have thought we would have to make a bigger investment. But I think the dynamic is it normally in CBG, the hardest thing to do is get trial, right? You expect you'll get repeat, you've done all your work. In cannabis, it's actually really easy to get trial. And the question is, can you get the repeat purchases?

Tamy Chen

Oh, interesting.

Mike Gorenstein

What we've found is there's just there's like retailers and consumers, budtenders are also starved for something different, something new. And so we actually had immediate uptake. A lot of the marketing we're doing now is in store versus given the regulations, traditional consumer marketing. So we've actually had quite a bit of reception, and there's this big desire for pull of new products, and something different. So we've had unsolicited requests or wondering when some of them are coming out, but we haven't had to do anything that's out of the ordinary from a cost perspective for our marketing. Especially because the stores are so important. And the budtenders are so important, and pushing it out. And I think once the budtenders try it. They're your best advocates.

Tamy Chen

Right. Oh, that's interesting. Okay, so –

Mike Gorenstein

I'd also say like, it's funny, when someone asks, like, what is CBG or CBC do? We actually aren't really allowed to tell consumers, we don't put up a billboard or run an ad saying, here is what THC does, right? It's usually trying it and we will know what the experience is. And we'll use naming and different types of strategies to signal what that is, and consumers pick up on it. But a lot of that really does come from trial and come from word-of-mouth. And I think early adopters are generally our best advocates.

Tamy Chen

Right. Because the regulations not really allow you to talk about what it might do to you, because that would be effectively promising an effect which I think regulation related.

Mike Gorenstein

Exactly.

Tamy Chen

Okay. Got it. Okay. Why don't we pivot to the US? So you have a very good, I think, understanding of the US market, you study it a lot. You have the affiliation with Gotham Green, which is an investment platform in the US for cannabis. I guess I'm just going to give you the million dollar question that everyone thinks about, from your time studying the US market. It's clearly a growing industry, more states are going to legalize. Some of these legal medical states have had good growth, but they're not even recreational legal yet. And at some point, they will be. So clearly it's a market that's going to continue to grow significantly. Where's this value of going to recruit you? We know what is accruing to you right now, which is the multi-state operators, they have a very good regulatory position. And so they're generating very good margins. But how do you think about how that evolves, this growth has to accrue value somewhere and then funneling into that? How does Cronos think about its US strategy?

Mike Gorenstein

Look, I think there's a lot of analogous industries you can look to, or you can look to the West Coast in the more mature markets, and it gets funny, everyone kind of talks about the limited license states or multi-state operators, but there's a trend and you're starting to see it happen now that there's not as many new states opening is the best dates always happen to be the newest states. Right? And this is it. Same thing happened in Canada, it's this idea that when a state opens up, oh the states important to be in because there's only 10 operators and they can grow something for $500 a pound and sell it for 4,000. We are the, we have the best growth technique because we discovered if we use this fertilizer we can, none of that lasts, what ultimately is going to happen is going to be different segments. Will it be value, vertical integration is, I don't believe going to work? It doesn't really work in other industries. I think what you're going to see is most of the value likely accrues to brands, but there's always going to be a split between your ingredients, suppliers, your distributors, your manufacturer/ branded products, and the retailers. And I think you have to pick a spot. I think trying to do everything if you become all things to everyone, you ended up nothing to no one. Why as a new industry do we think we can do what Coke, Pepsi, Marlboro, Budweiser, they don't have their own branded stores to sell all their own products. It's a very, very difficult thing to do. Trying to grow all your own products trying to make, we don't make vape pen batteries ourselves.

And no one ever asked that question because you can make them cheaper elsewhere. Now, there's comparative advantage. So it's actually almost a simple economics study to understand where things are going to go. But I think our advantage will be in branded products. I think that's and you start to see now, if you look state to state and the more mature ones. There are brands that aren't multi-state operators that are now getting licensed. And they're actually taking a lot of the margin, and they moved from California to Oregon and Colorado, Washington. So you see that trend. And once supply hits demand and you'll see it start happening in Illinois and Michigan. Things flip. And when interstate commerce happens and interstate commerce will happen. It's just the way the constitution works. I think being able to produce cheaper than someone in Massachusetts isn't relevant. It's can you produce cheaper than someone in California or Oregon. And once you have those ingredients, can you make them more attractive to consumer and that's where the formulation and the recipe start mattering. So Coca-Cola was able to survive without bottling all their own products and without making their own corn syrup. For us, we feel like we have a good advantage with the Altria infrastructure. Altria is a very profitable company, probably has the best operating margins of like any company I can think of. And they don't grow their own tobacco and they don't own their own stores. So I think you specialize, you work with people in different value chains, and you're able to deliver better the consumer. And then you deliver better to shareholders, excuse me.

Tamy Chen

Got it, okay. I'm just looking at the time. I've got one last question is on Altria, actually. So it's been a couple of years that you guys have been, have had this relationship to the extent that you can like, can you comment a bit on how has the relationship evolved? How are they thinking about the industry? Because it's just been tough, generally speaking in the sector, how do they think about it? How do they view the progress that you guys have made? Anything you can kind of share about the dynamics between the two of you at this point?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. Altria is a remarkably consistent company, I would say. And I think most of the struggles in the industry have come generally because of regulatory issues, right? When you look macro, what's happening? It's when is it going to be legalized? When is the state open? When's this product category open? And I think that Altria is uniquely experienced with dealing with tough regulations given where they operate. So very collaborative, they have a very, very strong regulatory and generally lobbying arm. Their government affairs is really great. So a lot of is working together to understand how do we position for where regulations are going. How do we make sure that we are advocating and being ready for something that's sustainable and something that's been transparent, but for Altria, this isn't a two year investment, it's, we have a long-term exclusive partnership? And I think it's making sure we get it right, making sure we're doing things that allowed us to sort of take the time to get the product to be the best product not the first product, right. So I think as long as we keep showing we can win in different categories, which will then be valuable then move to the US, everyone's happy. But one of the good things about it is we did both have the same view of how the industry would develop. And where the value would be on the branded product side.

Tamy Chen

I see okay, got it. Well that's very good timing there. Thank you so much, Mike. Appreciate you coming here and talking about Cronos.

Mike Gorenstein

Thank you.