Coming out of earnings season, I found JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) to be one of the least likeable airlines. While pilot shortages are a reality for a lot of airlines, some really dealt with it better than others to execute their summer schedules. From all airlines' earnings I covered or followed, JetBlue had the weakest response to pilot shortages seeing solutions in early retirements, lease returns and maintenance.

Looking at how JetBlue has been handling things, I have seen little reason why the company should embark on a mission to acquire Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for which I foresee significant hurdles to integrate the airline if the takeover ever receives a green light. One airline that had a lot of issues lately with maintaining schedule is Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK). Ironically that is an airline that could be a better match for JetBlue than Spirit Airlines.

A difficult integration path

There are various reasons why I don’t think that JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are a good match. I have described these in a report published in April 2022. JetBlue intends to integrate Spirit Airlines into its airline, but I foresee significant challenges integrating an ultra-low-cost carrier such as Spirit Airlines into the JetBlue brand especially given how long it has taken for JetBlue to complete its own cabin overhaul program. On top of that, one can wonder how useful it is for JetBlue to acquire another carrier and try to integrate it, while it currently is facing significant challenges flying all its aircraft.

I do not view JetBlue and Spirit Airlines as airlines that are compatible. Nevertheless, there are two reasons why a combination does make sense. Comparing the fleets, previous analysis demonstrated that looking at turbofan suppliers for the existing fleet and future deliveries JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are actually compatible.

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines routes (FlightConnections/The Aerospace Forum)

The other reason why it makes sense for JetBlue to bid for Spirit Airlines has little to do the airlines being compatible or not, but has everything to do with JetBlue taking out a competitor allowing it to hike fares. The route networks of Spirit Airlines and JetBlue are somewhat similar. From Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando, there are connections with South America and the Caribbean while passengers can be fed into the airports in Florida from various cities from Boston and New York, and there even are some direct flights to the Caribbean. JetBlue on the other hand operates to South America and the Caribbean from Boston, New York and Fort Lauderdale.

By taking over Spirit Airlines, JetBlue is strengthening its position along the East Coast and more particularly in Florida on the routes to South America and the Caribbean, which are high yield routes for JetBlue. So, JetBlue is simply trying to strengthen its pricing power in the market. JetBlue is now offering $30 per share instead of $33 per share. For investors not interested in what happens to Spirit Airlines and are just looking for the most profitable way out, the JetBlue offer sounds superior. However, given the challenges JetBlue already faces now with crew shortages and investigation into their North East Alliance one can wonder whether a takeover will be approved and whether a combination will create a better airline for investors and consumers.

Alaska Airlines, a better match?

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 (The Boeing Company)

JetBlue is not giving up on Spirit Airlines and the tone to acquire the airline has become hostile toward its board. I also have doubts about JetBlue being on the winning end of this. That itself is not a bad thing because there's something like driving up the price just to let the competition pay more. That doesn’t seem to be the case now, but I am sure JetBlue also knows that gaining regulatory approval will be difficult and is hoping for Frontier Airlines (ULCC) to make a counter offer paying more than it intended to do.

The big question is: If JetBlue can’t combine with Spirit Airlines, which airline is a good match? At this moment, no airline has expressed any intention to combine with JetBlue but years ago JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were engaged in the acquisition of Virgin America. At stake was the transcontinental strength that Virgin America had.

While there currently are no plans for Alaska Airlines and JetBlue to team up, and this is all speculative, I can see why Alaska Airlines and JetBlue would eventually be a good match if consolidation in the airline industry is set to continue. JetBlue is considered a low-cost carrier while Alaska Airlines sometimes is listed as a low-cost carrier and in some cases is not. The fact is that 2019 revenue per available seat-mile showed an 8.4% higher revenue for Alaska Airlines but a look at seat maps gives the impression that Alaska Airlines doesn’t have the more comfortable product. In my view, Alaska Airlines is a low-cost carrier just like JetBlue.

In some way, an Alaska Airlines-Jet Blue combination could be an improvement in passenger experience. As an example, JetBlue offers the Mint business class product with full flat bed seats while Alaska Airlines does not. Unifying the brand toward the better travel experience could bring flat bed seats to Alaska Airlines. In terms of aircraft types, there's a difference. Alaska Airlines has recently opted for a fleet simplification focusing on the Boeing 737 MAX and Embraer 175 while JetBlue will shift its focus to Airbus A320neo family aircraft and the Airbus A220.

So, a combined airline would be operating four aircraft families but it should be noted that the Embraer 175 does not operate in the mainline. A low-cost carrier that operates aircraft from various manufacturers is not extremely common but I could see a combination of Airbus A220/A320neo family aircraft and Boeing 737 MAX work.

JetBlue and Alaska Airlines routes (FlightConnections/The Aerospace Forum)

In terms of the network things would be interesting. Whereas a Spirit-JetBlue combination would largely be overlapping and thereby eliminate competition, an Alaska-JetBlue combination would be complementary. JetBlue is concentrated on the East Coast while Alaska Airlines is concentrated on the West Coast with major domestic transcontinental connectivity from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

I believe that a JetBlue-Alaska combination would face less regulatory scrutiny than a JetBlue-Spirit combination. However, a JetBlue-Alaska combination does nothing to protect yields in JetBlue’s routes to South America and the Caribbean.

Is it possible?

The big question of course is… will it happen? I believe that a combination does make sense, but the financials look very different. Alaska Airlines has a market cap of $5.9 billion while JetBlue has a market cap of $3.3 billion, so JetBlue is the smaller fish in this case. JetBlue was offering $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, so any move on acquisition would almost certainly have to be Alaska Airlines acquiring JetBlue. At a 20% premium, which is what Frontier offers for Spirit Airlines, the price tag for JetBlue would be around $4 billion or $12.35 per share. However, if we apply the premium on the share price before JetBlue shares tanked we would get to $17.40 per share or between $5.5 billion and $5.6 billion.

Conclusion

I foresee major challenges for JetBlue to acquire Spirit Airlines. The board of Spirit Airlines has a strong preference for combining with Frontier Airlines and JetBlue has turned hostile on the takeover and is offering $30 instead of $33 per share now. With the overlap in the routes, I don’t quite see how JetBlue would not be facing challenges getting a takeover approved, and even if there will be an approval, I foresee a years-long process of overhauling cabins to provide customers with a unified cabin product. Besides that, JetBlue should likely be focusing on getting its own operations in order instead of looking to acquire another airline.

If JetBlue does not manage to take over Spirit Airlines I could see it happening that the airline will further innovate its products offering in the same way it did when it lost the bidding war for Virgin America. At the same time, I also believe that Alaska Airlines could potentially be a good partner for JetBlue. There currently is nothing that points towards talks or plans for these airlines to merge, but with a complementary network with strong transcon domestic connectivity I do see opportunities for a JetBlue-Alaska Airlines combination.