jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

If you read my article on BE Semiconductor (OTC:BESIY), you'll know what the company does. It does assembly equipment for semi manufacturing. It might be relatively unknown as far as the larger tech space goes, but this company is, in part, a market leader in the entire space, with a #1 and #2 market share in some key areas.

In its portfolio, you're looking at die attaching, packaging, and plating, with strategic positioning in the substrate and wafer-level packaging. 75% of the company's systems are used for advanced packaging applications.

So, let's review operations, and let me tell you why this drop is not warranted.

BESI Update

So, the company's recent results have been outstanding. 1Q22 came in at not only revenue growth in the double digits of 18%, but also GM improvements of almost 300 bps.

Despite supply chain disruptions across the globe, the company experienced order growth of no less than 98.9% versus 2020 (In 2021). In 2022, the company's trends are set to continue. What's more important, profitability is on the rise, despite inflation, labor, and challenges. You can look at the company's profitability and revenue patterns over time, and can track the through-cyclic improvements, including several downturns.

BESI Profitability/Revenues (BESI IR)

Now, this company isn't a massive mega-cap with tens of billions in revenues. The company's target is actually reaching above $1B++, and maintaining a 40% total market share. The company has already reached its targeted margins of 57-62% on a GM basis, with a 30-35% net margin. The company continues on its mission to be a shareholder-friendly company, and currently yields over 5%, with a targeted share repurchase of €18M this year alone, with more potentially coming.

What the company does is tied to macro GDP trends, roadmap timing, and similar trends. And the forecasts call for the company's market to grow double digits in 2022, and stay roughly flat for 2023, on the back of strong fundamentals like 5G, Data Centers, AI, and similar trends. The upturn that the company has been seeing from 2018-to 2019 continues despite the fact that the valuation is going down.

BESI Chip Making Trends (BESI IR)

While the market may be collapsing in the tech space at this time in terms of valuation, I firmly believe that a company like BESI, which does one of the foundational operations needed for manufacturing, will remain high in terms of revenues and interest.

Now, the company talks a bit about areas that I myself wouldn't be as sure of. BESI tries to forecast well into 2030-2040 and starts forecasting things like Human Augmentation, Holographic interactions, and Smelling AI and Home Robots. While such developments are technically possible, I would be careful about basing demand models on it. Still, the company may have a point, and at the very least I believe forecasted trends until 2030 are quite believable.

BESI Forecasts (BESI IR)

There's also a lot of truth in that demand for highly specialized equipment, just like what BESI manufactures, will grow as everything gets smarter and smarter, including smartphones, automotive, and data centers. Advanced packaging is actually critical to future products due to higher miniaturization demands, higher accuracy, complexity, power consumption, performance, and the like.

All of these are reasons why BESI has, in my view, a very high likelihood of outperforming in a market that the company already partially owns, and in part dominates. The company's portfolio is well-matched to meet the demands of most current addressable markets, though the company will have to scale the < 10NM market going forward.

BESI Portfolio (BESI IR)

The company has based on strong sales, margins, and demand in the first quarter, given us guidance for 2Q22 and 1H22, calling for double-digit revenue growth, 60%+ maintained gross margin, and lower operating expenses in this environment, which goes under the category of "mind-blowing" given that they're actually growing revenues and income.

In short, there are many fundamental reasons why this market is going to be a driver going forward.

BESI Investment arguments (BESI IR)

Risks and considerations? Not many. This company is well-capitalized and at under 30% debt/cap. It doesn't have a credit rating, but being a market leader, this isn't as crucial, given that the company has already proven through-cyclic market resilience without breaking the business through debt or credit issues.

One of the main issues with BESI has been the valuation. The company has been at a premium for several years. That's where things are now changing.

Valuation

So, the company's valuation has been somewhat high - but now we're suddenly at an attractive valuation.

What I mean by attractive valuation is that the company is now below 15X P/E. A few years ago, this would have been insane, as the company has been as high as 24-25X P/E, and this has been normal for almost 4 years.

Now, I'm not saying we'll bounce back up to 20X+. I think the market is in a downward spiral, and it'll be some time before this company goes back up. We have to see market-beating growth from a conservative valuation and EPS growth upside. Conservative in this context to me means 14-15X P/E, which is well below the company's 5-year current average - or even 10-year average.

The good news is, that even with a 15x P/E considered forward and only 5% projected EPS growth, there's still a 14% annual RoR upside.

BESI Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

So, this isn't bad. At an expected 6-9% inflation both in the EU and USA, we're above inflation, and we're at a good RoR. S&P Global would agree with this assessment as well, calling for a price target that is 65% above the current one (Source: S&P Global). Obviously, what we're seeing here are analysts not yet adjusting their price targets to the current market realities. The price range goes as low as €65 for the native, but as high as €146/share. 7 analysts out of 8 are currently either at a "BUY" or an "outperform" rating. That's a lot of positivity - yet I'm at far lower targets than that, and currently consider the company only around 10-15% undervalued to a new, adjusted price target for the long term.

This also includes discounting for the lack of a credit rating as well as potentials for inflation and labor pressures that could arise if the things get worse.

However, the bottom line for me is that this is about as safe investing in the tech/semi space as you can get today. The company manufactures necessary equipment for semiconductor manufacturing. It's a market leader, and contrary to its valuation 3 months ago, it is now cheap. In fact, it's below 15X P/E and it might even get cheaper if we continue along this trajectory.

My last stance for this business was a "BUY". I'm still at a "BUY", but I'm lowering my PT to account for the changed market dynamics. BESI was at $78/share for the ADR, I'm lowering that to $65/share. This is still at a premium, allowing for the company to grow to slightly beyond that 15X P/E, but it's well below any sort of valuation that's currently the average for analysts.

I do see some volatility risks, because BESI is, at times, pretty volatile.

BESI Volatility (F.A.S.T Graphs)

But at the same time, it's a proven company that's delivered returns of no less than 500% in less than 6 years, and that's even after the current crash. If you'd sold closer to peak valuation, your RoR would have been around 850%.

This space is exciting if you can buy the right company at the right price.

I believe BESI Is a sort of "right" company, and I do believe that at below 15X P/E, we're at a good price.

That's why I'm a "BUY" here.

Thesis

I'm still very careful about investing in Semiconductors or IT businesses at this time. Most of them have prohibitively high valuations, low yields, low return prospects, or weak fundamentals. While BESI lacks a formal credit rating, it has no shortage of quality, and the prohibitive valuation is now gone.

And while it may be a small player, it's a small player with a very important overall part to play. Its market share of a crucial market is absolutely massive. It has the fundamentals, the customer base, and the diversified production to succeed and be a bit of a risk-off play in this environment, even if part of their production is based in China.

This company carries extremely strong gross margins of over 60% at times, related to the company's "flexible" Asian production and workforce. BESI also executes extremely tight overhead management, which leads to a very significant operating leverage with excellent baseline OpEx based on the company's revenues.

So, based on all of this and what I've said in the article, I view BESI as a "BUY" here with an upside of at least 14% annually and a price target of $65/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Thank you for reading.