vm/E+ via Getty Images

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a giant utility, with a market cap of $78 billion, making it the 3rd-largest holding in the Utilities Select SPDR ETF (XLU) and the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU). The company is investing aggressively in transitioning to renewable energy, which is a benefit both in terms of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and in reducing exposure to prices of fuel commodities. In 2021, ⅓ of SO’s generation was from zero-carbon sources (including nuclear). Renewables comprised 18% of total generation for Q1 of 2022 (see slide 14).

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for SO (Source: Seeking Alpha)

SO has performed very well over the past year, with a total return of 19.2%, although the shares have fallen slightly from all-time highs over the past month. Given SO’s low beta, also observed with utility stocks in general, one expects the shares to provide a portfolio buffer in falling markets, but the recent performance is even stronger than one might expect on this basis. Over the past 3 years, SO has had a slightly lower beta than XLU and a much higher alpha.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Beta and alpha vs. the S&P 500 for SO and XLU over the past 3 years (Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Utility stocks have rallied substantially in the past 3 months, as inflation has surged, but SO has gained more than twice the average for the regulated electric utility industry. Over the past 3- and 5-year periods, SO has beaten its industry by more than 5% and 3% per year, respectively.

Morningstar

Trailing total returns for SO vs. the regulated utility industry and the U.S. equity market as a whole (Source: Morningstar)

SO has beaten expected EPS for every quarter for the past 3 years and has missed expectations in only one quarter over the past 4 years (Source: ETrade). The consensus expected EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years is 5.8% per year.

The forward dividend yield is 3.7% and the trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 3.2%, 3.3%, and 3.4% per year, respectively. The dividend growth is consistent, albeit fairly low. The Gordon Growth Model implies an expected return of around 7% per year, which is close to the 15-year annualized total return and modestly lower than the 10-year value. Given SO’s outsized gains in recent years, it seems reasonable to expect somewhat lower returns--in line with the Gordon Growth model--going forward.

SO’s valuation, in terms of P/E, is somewhat high compared to historical levels, although it is in line with other major utilities.

I last wrote SO on October 14, 2021, at which time I maintained my bullish / buy rating on the stock. I am naturally inclined to view SO positively, not least because low-beta stocks tend to outperform over long periods of time and provide benefits in managing portfolio risk levels. I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks when analyzing a stock, along with looking at fundamentals. The first is the Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target. The second is the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus view from the options market. The Wall Street consensus rating was mixed (ETrade said neutral and Seeking Alpha said bullish), and the consensus 12-month price target was only about 5% above the share price at that time. In contrast, the market-implied outlook was robustly bullish to mid-2022.

Seeking Alpha

Previous post on SO and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since that post, SO has substantially outperformed the S&P 500, largely due to gains for the utility sector as a whole.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the share price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the options strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a wide range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view from the options market. For a deeper explanation and background than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

With about 7 months since my last analysis of SO, and in light of the substantial gains for SO over this period, I am revisiting my rating. I have calculated the market-implied outlook to early 2023 and compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook, as in my previous post.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for SO

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for SO by combining the views of 12 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating continues to be neutral and the consensus price target is 3.3% above the current share price. When I analyzed SO in October, the consensus price target calculated by ETrade was $65.50, which was 3.6% above the share price at that time.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for SO (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus using ratings and price targets that have been issued over the past 90 days by 19 analysts. The consensus rating is neutral (vs. bullish in October) and the consensus 12-month price target is $73.65, 1.1% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for SO (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The prevailing view, as expressed by the consensus price targets, is that there is essentially no expected price appreciation from buying SO at the current level. That said, the consensus price target implied very little upside back in October, as well.

Market-Implied Outlook for SO

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for SO for the 8-month period between now and January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this expiration date to provide a view through the end of 2022 and because the options expiring in January tend to be among the most actively traded, add confidence in the meaningfulness of the market-implied outlook.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 8-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The outlook to January 20, 2023 is generally symmetric but is tilted to favor positive returns (a bullish view). The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of 4% for this 8-month period. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 26% (annualized), considerably higher than the 20% volatility from October. This, in turn, means that the income from selling options (covered calls or cash-secured puts are the most common strategies for income investors) has risen. The market-implied outlook is negatively skewed, which tends to predict higher future returns (and vice versa).

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 8-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view clearly illustrates that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than the probabilities of negative returns of the same magnitude, across a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over the left ⅔ of the chart above). This is a bullish outlook.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection (e.g., put options). There is no way to determine whether this effect is present, but the potential for a negative bias reinforces the interpretation of this outlook as bullish.

As I write this, SO is trading at $72.67 and the bid price for a January 20, 2023 call with a strike of $75 is $4.30 (this is the price at which the call can be sold). This option premium equates to 5.9% in yield ($4.30 / $72.67) over an 8-month period (8.8% annualized). Adding the option premium yield to the dividend, the annualized total income from selling this covered call option is 12.5%. With this position, one loses almost all but the first 3% of potential price appreciation, of course.

Summary

Utilities have been performing well over the past year, as particularly the last several months. SO has further outperformed. The shares have gotten relatively expensive, but are not out of line with the sector. SO’s low beta is attractive as a portfolio diversifier, helping to buffer risk as growth stocks fall. The outlook for SO is stable, with modest earnings growth. The Wall Street consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is only 1%-3% above the current share price. It is good to remember, however, that the analysts did not see much upside for SO back in October, and the shares have rallied substantially since. The market-implied outlook is bullish, with moderate volatility. I am maintaining my buy / bullish rating on SO. Given the substantial run-up in SO so far in 2022, along with the fairly high valuation, selling covered calls against SO is worth considering. The expected volatility is elevated compared to levels from last year, mainly because overall market volatility has gone up. This, in turn, makes selling covered calls look more attractive.