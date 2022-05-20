metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

1Q22 Fund Commentary: The South is the New East

“People speak sometimes about the "bestial" cruelty of man, but that is terribly unjust and offensive to beasts, no animal could ever be so cruel as a man, so artfully, so artistically cruel.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Flying Geese

The flying geese paradigm was developed in the 1930s by a Japanese economist named Kaname Akamatsu. The theory remained unpopular for a long time—not because there was no truth to it—but because it was theorized by an aggressor nation—Japan. The theory resurfaced again once the bitterness of WW2 began to fade in the 1960s. It is one of my favorites, and it serves as a theoretical input for Rondure’s country-based risk and opportunity framework (i.e., we are bottom-up investors, but we also believe that the best compounding opportunities happen in countries with landscapes that are conducive to growth).

Akamatsu’s theory is simple. Like the pattern of flying geese, there is a similar dynamism to comparative advantage in economic development. Technological development and production starts in one country, the point goose, (like Japan in the East and the UK in the West) and as the cost of producing goods rises, production migrates to a neighboring country with a better cost structure for commoditized goods. In the case of Japan, as labor costs increased, production moved to Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and now the Philippines, Vietnam, and India. The point goose becomes a consumer nation, and the greater distance you are from the point goose the longer it takes to develop. With the right mix of politics, leadership, demography, and resources, geography is a key input for development.

The world has been stuck in the same flying goose pattern for a number of years—US as the point goose, China as the next goose, with China trying to overtake the US as the world’s leading global economy. I think we are stuck for a few reasons:

Countries use currency manipulation to offset the rising cost of labor (this appears to be occurring in Japan at this moment with the yen weakening faster than we have seen in more than a decade). A depreciating currency prolongs economic transitions longer than rising wages would dictate. China was just big. When China came on stream as a producer, which was coincidentally roughly the same time as the Berlin wall falling and the Soviet Union collapsing, billions of new cheap workers were brought into the global economy simultaneously. It has taken decades for the global economy to absorb the deflationary pressure of billions of new workers competing for global jobs in a flat world. Hence, the geese didn’t flock, (i.e., comparative advantage recycling stalled out for countries in Africa and SE Asia, including India). In addition, other potential rising nations’ population size, except India, just wasn’t a threat to China. Externalities, (e.g., carbon impact on the environment), and their associated costs were ignored as well. The US, as point goose, has been solely focused on consumption-driven sales and cheap labor from China driving higher profit margins (public company shortermism and politics in the US made the old relationship with China sticky). We are just now waking up to the social and environmental costs of this model. China is aging though now, and the working-age population has been shrinking since 2015. The demographic dividend has played out, leaving many wondering if China is destined to grow old before it grows rich. Robots and automation technologies have the potential to impede the flying geese theory as companies choose automation over transitioning to lower labor cost countries. As workers are replaced by machines, companies are able to maintain profitability. This will be a long-term theme. Complacency bred comfort. No one was thinking about country risks—the risk of relying almost solely on autocratic nations for necessities. We existed in a sublimely peaceful period for years (or politically and economically incapable of confronting the truth of two big nations—Russia and China—who have demonstrated and largely spelled out their intentions—it is when, not if with Taiwan). Rondure takes cold comfort in the fact that we had no direct exposure to Russia/Ukraine at the start of the war. We were worried about the late cyclicality in the market bumping into a tougher Federal Reserve, so we trimmed or sold a number of our commodity stocks, and we mostly escaped the direct Russia/Ukraine impact due to our country-based lens that has always made us worry about Russia (and China/Taiwan) from a top-down perspective.

A light bulb went off for me over the last few weeks, especially when Adam Rowbotham, our wonderful trader, made a comment about Mexico. He said the South is the new East in so many ways. These changes have tremendous consequences for many portfolios that have been positioned for the same flight pattern for the last decade plus—easy money driving up growth and multiples for stocks and globalization driving up margins. Are we finally at the point where the countries that were the best backdrop for the compounding of capital are changing? We think the case is strong for at least this year, but perhaps, the secular landscape is changing as well. For instance, China is not as easy a bull case as it once was, as noted above, and has lingering questions with respect to whether investors want their financial investments to support autocratic nations. Plus, regulation in China has made investment outcomes more binary, and winning by not losing is one of our core principles of investing.

Chaos Theory/Frogs

One of the most famous haikus of all time is Matsuo Basho’s Frog Haiku. The original Japanese is:

Furuike ya, kawazu tobikomu, mizu no oto.

This short and sweet poem about a frog is one of the most debated translations of all time. For me, it goes something like this:

An old pond A frog leaps

The water splashes (more literally maybe the sound of water)

The point of the poem is that all it takes is the simple leap of a frog into a pond to cause ripples in a system.

The poem also reminds me of the George Soros theory of reflexivity, which is basically investing in stock markets is like playing golf on a moving course. The landscape for investing changes and with that our view of the stocks in the market must evolve dynamically within a system that is never in equilibrium. As much as we’d like to solely be bottom-up, as international and emerging investors we have to think about where we are making investments both in a financial and an ESG context.

In the past few years, dozens of frogs have been leaping. It started more than two years ago with the initial Covid-19 onset disrupting global supply chains and sparking inflation, but has included events like: far too accommodative monetary and fiscal policy in the US creating excessive demand and inflated asset prices, a war in Russia/Ukraine which has further disrupted the supply of commodities and exasperated inflationary pressures, currency volatility (beggar they nation currency policies again, and a yen that hasn’t been this beaten up since 2007), and ongoing Covid- 19 issues in China, creating the current lockdown of close to 400 million citizens. The last one we do not think is being adequately incorporated into another round of supply chain issues.

The US has a fever. We still think this is true. The Federal Reserve has two mandates. The first is controlling unemployment. They have done a good job here (maybe too good). The second is price stability, and while the war in Russia/Ukraine amplifies this problem, when we look around at housing demand, services demand, the price of eggs and bacon, we think the Federal Reserve (aka Team Transitory) has failed and is still failing at price stability. The war cements this problem, and until the Federal Reserve gets inflation under control, we are approaching the markets with caution.

Here are things we think need to change for the correction in stock markets to subside:

There is no alternative to stocks (there is still far too much bull market sentiment). FOMO (fear of missing out or chasing narrative instead of fundamentals). Buy-the-dip in all the same growth stocks (narrative). Or all three of the above are fine courses of action still, if inflation miraculously starts to fall (we do think the easiest comparisons for oil and commodities are behind us so the law of large numbers should help).

But there is still a bull market mentality that does not seem appropriate given all the ripples we are seeing.

We do not want to sound too negative here either. Some of this is happening or has happened already, but liquidity still feels too ample, and we see money swinging from inflation (risk-on and late cycle) to buy the dip in growth (risk- on in the other direction) as a sign that the market is still stuck in its old ways. We are consciously articulating portfolios that we hope beat to different drums. We do see some very good but select opportunities in this market, and of course, we would always prefer to pay less for stocks, so we are more excited about opportunities today than we were a quarter ago, but the Federal Reserve still has wood to chop and that has global implications for discount rates and growth.

Viva Mexico

Given all we have stated about changing global dynamics, we believe it is a year of new themes with one of the strongest being Mexico. Here are a few of the things we have tried to articulate in the portfolios based on our world view and bottom-up analysis of stocks:

The war in Russia/Ukraine has extended global inflationary pressure. Yet, the commodity and energy stocks have already run. We are not chasing the late cycle trade. We are selective.

Close to 400 million citizens are locked down in China. China’s economy presents a global growth risk and also a source of more inflationary pressure, given the likelihood that supply chains continue to be challenged. On the other hand, more aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus might be around the corner as a driver for stocks. We continue to selectively find new ideas in this market, but we are balancing this with the knowledge that the Chinese economy is likely to be weak in the near term with the focus on the real economy not the financial one and containing Covid. We remain underweight this market. We are trying to balance the top-down risk of investing in an autocratic country with the bottom-up potential of a number of good companies. We believe this is an evolving investment case.

We believe the world continues to face a number of challenges including inflation, Covid-19 in some parts still, war, and supply chain disruptions. We believe strongly in the theme of de-globalization. The South might become the new East with a strong case for owning Mexican stocks. This is a region we love. We also love the Covid reopening stories of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand in the short run, and perhaps, more production will rotate to these same countries in the long run given the increasing need to diversify production away from China.

We prefer Canada for its proximity to the US, and we prefer Australia and New Zealand for their willingness to take a more aggressive approach to tackling inflation. All of the above are real or metaphorical island investments. We are finding lots of ideas in Canada. The top-down so far is better- than what we are finding bottom up in Australia. We do see some names that are getting to our price target for entry.

Europe is problematic with inflationary pressure due to war and easy money, and Japan is still largely locked down for political reasons and has a weak currency with the risk of inflation on the horizon as well. We believe Covid is partially being used as a political excuse in this market. Both regions keep using easy money instead of structural reform—perennial kick-the-can economies. The bull case is stock-by-stock. We see valuations getting cheaper by the day.

But in both the developed and the developing world, we think it is a year for periphery countries and periphery stocks.

We think India is still a great secular story. We have been more guarded about valuations in the short run.

We think Vietnam is also a wonderful long-term story, and valuations are supportive of an overweight today.

We are still patiently waiting and adding to quality growth names for the long haul that are pulling back, as investors incorporate lower margins and higher interest rates into their models. Valuations at the best of the best companies are better but still not a bargain. We are selectively adding. We are finding great busted IPOs, but our best themes are the periphery countries, de-globalization, the year of Mexico, forgotten IPOs, and India and Vietnam for the long run.

We still have higher cash weights than normal to take advantage of what we still see as a volatile period.

Team News

Industry veteran Sunshine Alexis Stein joined our team this quarter. She brings more than 15 years of experience in client relations, operations, and marketing. She is a breath of fresh air for our research team and a brilliant strategic thinker.

On the research side, Lydia So is departing in mid-May for personal reasons. The team will miss her, she is an amazing person and a brilliant mind. We wish her the very best as she embarks on her next chapter.

While we are not in a rush to hire, however, if the world opens faster or we believe performance needs require more people, we have a pipeline of talent we have been following and we will add accordingly. For now, though, our senior team is doing great stock work and finding lots of new ideas. We also have the ability to leverage the research expertise our partner firm, Grandeur Peak.

In the short-term, we have a summer internship program starting at the end of May. Three students from the University of Kansas’ Women in Finance Program (WIF) will join us at our Salk Lake City office. Alongside members of our investment team, they will work on a number of projects that mostly focus on our investment research but also include overall business-related projects. Our program is part of our commitment to both bettering our research and improving the state of diversity in our industry.

This leads me to our next bit of news. Rondure is an early signatory of the CFA Institute’s new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Code. We have always embraced DEI as a foundational philosophy of the firm, but now we have an official policy. Below is the official recognition of our commitment, which was accepted by the CFA Society on March 30, 2022, and a link to our new policy.

Finally, one of the surprises for us as analysts during this Covid period is how long global travel has been delayed. The good news is we took our first trip recently—to Mexico. However, we do not anticipate broad, aggressive travel starting anytime soon. Many of our markets are still closed. We have learned to do more remotely, and we think a balance between travel and technology is good for the environment in the long run. If the world opens faster or we believe performance needs

New World

It was a cold comfort quarter. We had no direct exposure to Russia or the Ukraine, but we had taken profit in a number of our direct inflation plays under the belief that with a global tightening cycle on the horizon, we wanted to curtail exposure to late cycle sectors: energy and commodities in particular. This helped us not own Russian stocks, but it meant we were also underweight miners and banks. It was an old economy quarter. Hence, we took an indirect hit from the war by being underweight sectors that worked well.

At the worst point in the market during the quarter, we were well ahead of our index (MSCI Emerging Markets). One of the biggest drivers of relative performance for us is whether Chinese stocks are going up or down. We are underweight China which comprises ~30% of our benchmark.

When the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced during the quarter that it was going to ban foreign companies that did not comply with US auditing rules from listing and staying listed in the US, Chinese companies took a beating. As all Chinese listings in the US went into a tailspin, China quickly announced they would try to meet US demands. The algorithms and computers that were short Chinese equities took the comments at face value. We do not think much has changed. It is when, not if China goes after Taiwan. China’s economy is weak from aggressive Covid tactics and tough to predict regulations. We know North Asian culture, in general, is a do as I do not as I say culture (though China has clearly stated its future geopolitical intentions), but it is a region of contradictions. Hence, we are still proceeding with caution. Chinese valuations are better today, but our favorite names are still not absolute bargains. We are adding cautiously to our favorite names and some busted IPOs. One of our favorite busted IPOs is Angelalign—China’s Invisalign. We are wary though that the big counter-rally intra-quarter was a dead cat bounce in a bear market for China.

We remain overweight Mexico for the de-globalization, reshoring theme. We think travel to Europe is less enticing now with what is happening in Russia/Ukraine. We also have overweights to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for both the reopening and flying geese themes, the later driven not only by comparative advantage, but also a move away from China for risk diversification. We still hold India for the long run.

We still believe we are in a period of purgatory for both growth stocks (as discount rates rise) and inflation stocks (as the Fed tries to slow the economy). Hence, while it hasn’t worked yet, we think consumer staples is a nice place to be for the next year.

We continue to have higher cash than normal. We are still practicing patience, but we like the names we are finding. We found what we think could be a big position through our process of screening and then follow up due diligence on the ground in Mexico. We are still excited about our absolute long-term positioning, and we think we offer a differentiated portfolio: smaller capitalization than most, more periphery exposure, and a focus on long duration growth. We think emerging markets are still a place where active can set themselves apart and add value. We are small and nimble enough to capture the changing moment as well.

Overseas

It was a tougher relative quarter for Overseas. This is largely due to the fact that our index today, the MSCI EAFE Index, isn’t a perfect reflection of the portfolio. We are smaller cap with a bigger growth tilt, while the MSCI EAFE is an old economy index in what I mentioned was an old economy quarter—late cycle sectors were strong and that was amplified by the inflationary impact of the war as well. So, you can basically boil the quarter down to two things:

We were underweight inflation sectors that are big in the index. The overweight to growth hurt our security selection.

We are offsetting some of the tilt to quality at a reasonable price or growth at a reasonable price by having a higher tilt to cash. We feel we are too late to pile into the inflation trade. We are instead being selective. We took profit too early here, so instead we are patiently waiting with a bit of cash to buy the pull back in long duration names as rising interest rates cause a rethink of what to pay for future cash flows. As mentioned above, we think this process of downward re-rating based on higher interest rates is still playing out.

We are using this time frame to reposition Overseas more aggressively down cap, to periphery countries, and to a greater overlap with our New World strategy with the reason being that we think this is a period of time where being nimble globally (e.g., Mexico) is more important than an arbitrary developed or developing tag. The geese are not flocking based on this mentality either. We also believe there are just greater inefficiencies down cap and outside of big countries, and it is the perfect moment, given what we see as structural changes in the economic landscape to take advantage of this. Nothing has changed bottom up, but we have been too early to the portfolio shift. So far, we are seeing some positive results in the second quarter, but it is still too early to tell if these changes will work immediately. We are thinking long term.

We also anticipate somewhat more concentration since the pull back is giving us an opportunity to do so. We are excited about this direction long term, and we believe our investors will see this as unique in an industry that tends to be crowded in the same stocks. We think we are finally getting a shot to concentrate and make this rotation as the market, especially for quality growth, is cooling quickly.

We remain overweight consumer staples for the same reasons mentioned for New World.

As far as country weights go, our favorite developed market is Canada. It has great companies and has the benefit of being adjacent to the US. It has resources to boot. We are also excited about Mexico. It feels like it could be Mexico’s moment with its beautiful beaches, great companies, and proximity to the point goose spelling out its key virtues this year. Its biggest vice, of course, is also that its fate is tied to the US. As always, we will proceed with caution and an open mind, as we know in this environment it is always possible that a leaping frog causes a ripple in our thinking.

The Rondure research team remains wholly focused on identifying investment opportunities that fit our disciplined approach. It is the adherence to this discipline that keeps us focused on what we believe to be the highest upside opportunities with the least amount risk for our clients. We continue to work diligently to provide our clients with our best efforts in stock picking and we are grateful for your confidence in us as active managers.

NEW WORLD ATTRIBUTION DASHBOARD 1Q2022

OVERSEAS ATTRIBUTION DASHBOARD 1Q2022

Rondure Funds Performance as of 03/31/22

Rondure New World Fund QTR YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception Institutional -2.36% -2.36% -3.09% 7.13% 5.81% Investor -2.29% -2.29% -3.28% 6.86% 5.56% MSCI Emerging Markets Total Return USD1 -6.92% -6.92% - 11.08% 5.31% 5.69%

Rondure Overseas Fund QTR YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception Institution -13.52% -13.52% -2.13% 6.60% 6.60% Investor -13.53% -13.53% -2.29% 6.36% 6.36% MSCI EAFE TR USD2 -5.79% -5.79% 1.65% 8.29% 6.73%

Data shows past performance, which is not indicative of future performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. To obtain the most recent performance data available, please visit www.rondureglobal.com. The Advisor may absorb certain Fund expenses, without which total return would have been lower. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Rondure New World Fund (RNWOX/RNWIX)

Inception date of 05/01/2017.

Expense ratios as of prospectus dated 08/31/2021 are:

RNWOX: 1.63% Gross / 1.35% Net

RNWIX: 1.32% Gross / 1.10% Net

Rondure Overseas Fund (ROSOX/ROSIX)

Inception date of 05/01/201

Expense ratios as of prospectus dated 08/31/2021 are:

ROSOX: 2.01% Gross / 1.10% Net

ROSIX: 1.70% Gross / 0.85% Net

The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive and/or reimburse fees or expenses through at least August 31, 2022.

New World Top Ten Holdings as of 02/28/2022

Company % Net Assets3 Country Sector Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) 5.4% Taiwan Information Technology Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd. 3.4% India Information Technology Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCQX:WMMVY) 2.8% Mexico Consumer Staples HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) 2.7% India Financials Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) 2.5% South Korea Information Technology HCL Technologies Ltd. 2.2% India Information Technology Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (OTCPK:HKXCF) 2.1% Hong Kong Financials Bumrungrad Hospital PLC (OTCPK:BUGDF) 2.1% Thailand Health Care LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. 2.1% China Information Technology President Chain Store Corp. 2.0% Taiwan Consumer Staples

Overseas Top Ten Holdings as of 02/28/22

Company % Net Assets Country Sector Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF) 2.5% Switzerland Consumer Staples B&M European Value Retail SA (OTCPK:BMRPF) 2.0% Britain Consumer Discretionary Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF) 1.9% Switzerland Consumer Staples MonotaRO Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:MONOY) 1.9% Japan Industrials Ferrari NV (RACE) 1.9% Italy Consumer Discretionary Metro Inc./CN 1.8% Canada Consumer Staples Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCTF) 1.6% Canada Consumer Staples Dollarama Inc. (OTCPK:DLMAF) 1.6% Canada Consumer Discretionary Rightmove PLC (OTCPK:RTMVY) 1.6% Britain Communication Services Intertek Group PLC (OTCPK:IKTSY) 1.5% Britain Industrials

1 The MSCI Emerging Markets Total Return USD Index is an unmanaged total return index, reported in U.S. Dollars, based on share prices and reinvested dividends of approximately 1,383 companies from 26 emerging market countries. You cannot invest directly in an index.

2 The MSCI EAFE Total Return USD Index is an unmanaged total return index, reported in U.S. dollars, based on share prices and reinvested net dividends of approximately 900 companies from 21 developed market countries excluding the US and Canada. You cannot invest directly in an index.

3 Portfolio holdings are subject to change at any time. References to specific securities should not be construed as recommendations by the Fund or its Advisor. Current and future holdings are subject to risk.

Yield is the percent return a company can give back to its shareholders for investing in the security.

Moat or economic moat is a term coined by Warren Buffett. It is used to describe the competitive advantage a company may have over another company in the same industry.

Bps is an abbreviation for basis points, which are a unit of measurement that equals one hundredth of one percent or 0.01%.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.