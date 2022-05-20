Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF) Management on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (OTC:SOSSF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2022 10:00 AM ET

João Dolores – Chief Financial Officer

Paulo Simões – Chief Financial Officer, Sonae Worten

Rui Almeida – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Sonae MC

Luís Mota Duarte – Chief Digital Officer and MD, Sonae Sierra

Hugo Martins – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Sonae Zeitreel

Jose Rito – CaixaBank

António Seladas – AS Independent Research

João Pinto – JB Capital

João Dolores

Thank you very much. Hi everyone. Good afternoon. And welcome to Sonae's Q1 2022 results conference call.

As usual besides myself and the Investor Relations team we have on the call, Rui Almeida from MC; Paulo Simões from Worten; Hugo Martins, from Zeitreel; Luís Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Cristina Novais, from Bright Pixel.

Just before we dive into the results, I would like to give you a quick note on the portfolio management activity in the quarter. So, first as you know Sonae acquired an additional 10% stake in Sierra for €83.5 million, following the exercise of a put option by Grosvernor and we now hold 90% of the company. This acquisition was done at a 10% discount versus at the end of 2021.

On the other hand, Bright Pixel continued to actively manage its portfolio with two exits safety pay and C value, which represented a total of around €40 million of cash proceeds and also two new minority investments apart from some follow-on investments on its portfolio companies. And I will touch upon this a bit later in the presentation.

I would also like to highlight a deal that was announced earlier this week by Bright Pixel to sell Maxive, its cybersecurity group to Thales for a total EV of €120 million and an estimated capital gain for Sonae of €63 million. The completion of this transaction is expected to occur during the second half of the year. It is still subject to the fulfillments of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Now let's go through the performances of each one of our companies in the first quarter of this year. So starting with MC for MC this was a demanding quarter, but with a very positive performance, especially given the last two years in which the company had a remarkable track record. Turnover reached €1.3 billion up by 3.8% year-on-year, and a 2.2% like-for-like growth, especially driven by the strong recovery of non-food formats that grew 30% like-for-like versus last year.

In what regards Continente we registered a flat like-for-like, which was actually quite positive, given a comparable Q1 with pandemic restrictions and also an earlier Easter. This top line performance led to yet another reinforcement of Continente’s market share, which we estimated to be around 40 basis points year-on-year. Online sales decreased 14% versus last year. And expected evolution given the extraordinary circumstances that we had in 2021, but remained at twice the level of 2019 as Continente retained its clear market leadership.

Regarding profitability, underlying EBITDA remained broadly stable in terms of margin and increased €2 million year-on-year to €108 million in spite of significantly higher energy costs, which represented a Delta of €16 million versus Q1 last year.

Net profit reached €20 million at the end of Q1 a €10 million year-on-year increase.

In terms of free cash flow MC generated €227 million in the last 12 months, which drove net debt down to €466 million and overall MC maintained a solid balance sheet structure with total net debt to underlying EBITDA just about three times 2.9 times to be more precise.

Moving on to Worten. For Worten Q1 was a challenging one, given the overall market context after two consecutive years of significant growth on the back of the pandemic context that strongly benefited the online channel and pushed for IT relative product sales. The electronics market in Portugal decreased in the first quarter of this year. This drop was also impacted by a milder winter that limited demands for seasonal categories. This unfavorable electronics market context, combined with the effects of closing stores in Spain mainland by the end of Q1 last year contributed to a top line decrease of 4% to €261 million Euro in Q1 this year and the like for like decrease of 3.4% which contrasts with a 29% like for like growth that we reported last year.

In any case, the company maintained its solid leadership position in Portugal with leading market shares both offline and online, and saw a very positive sales performance of all new product categories in the marketplace and also in services such as repairs, extended warranties and insurances.

Overall, and despite the challenging context, Worten demonstrated the strength of its value proposition as an omnichannel player in the Iberian market. And we remain quite positive for the coming months.

Regarding profitability, underlying EBITDA decreased year-on-year to €13 million, reflecting not only the top line evolution, but also the company's investment in its digital transformation, as well as the high energy costs, which also impacted this business. At the end of the quarter underlying EBITDA margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 5.1% still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

Moving on to Zeitreel. For our fashion businesses Q1 was marked by a clear recovery after two very difficult years for the fashion industry, given the strong restrictions which were associated with COVID-19. Turnover increased 57% year-on-year to €96 million with a recovery of the offline channel and a natural slowdown of the online channel when compared to the lockdown periods from the past two years. This top line performance was particularly positive, given the postponement of the sales period in Portugal coupled with still some pandemic control measures. Also some supply chain pressures due to the strike of the Spanish professional truck drivers following the increase in fuel prices and also a significant drop in consumer confidence since the last week of February with the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Still the company did quite well in terms of top line. And we are very happy with the performance of Zeitreel.

In terms of the profitability Zeitreel delivered an underlying EBITDA of €6 million in Q1, a significant improvement of €10 million from last year, mainly driven by the top line performance. This recovery and operational results was achieved across all the banners in the portfolio.

Moving to ISRG for our sports business. The last quarter showed another very strong display across all brands and channels. Over the last three months of the company's fiscal year store sales improved 50% year-on-year five, zero, which together with a contribution from the new businesses which were acquired during 2021, led total sales to grow 66% year-on-year to €366 million. The online channel increased its contribution from 16% to 21% of total revenues, largely driven by the acquisition of Deporvillage.

In what regards profitability EBITDA increased 8.5% year-on-year to €34 million in the same period. This was mainly fueled by the sales performance, which more than offset some negative impacts in the cost base. Overall, ISRG achieved an important milestone by reaching €1 billion of consolidated revenues in the fiscal year ending in January 2022, an increase of 61% year-on-year and EBITDA surpassed €100 million. These milestones were achieved well ahead of time and under a very challenging backdrop.

All in all, ISRG’s improved performance allowed for a higher equity method contribution to Sonae’s results with a positive value in the quarter of €7 million and €19 million in the last 12 months.

Moving on to Sierra. Sierra has had a good start to the year across all fronts. Sierra's European shopping center portfolio maintained high occupancy rates on average, around 97%. And total like for like tenant sales increased more than 90% year-on-year, showing a significant recovery in all countries and ending the quarter just 3% below the first quarter of 2019. And this, despite the restrictions that were still in place at the beginning of the year, also the later Easter and some decrease in consumer confidence that I mentioned before on the back of the war in Ukraine. So overall quite encouraging results this quarter.

During Q1 Sierra also made significant progress in the execution of its strategy, namely by signing new contracts in property and condominium management in new locations, making new investments in the development of mixed used assets and building a pipeline of new investment vehicles.

On a proportional accounting basis, direct results reached €11 million in Q1, €6 million above last year on the back of improved performance of both the shopping center activity and the services segment. This positive performance led net result to €10 million, €7 million above 2021. This coupled with a favorable FX evolution led Sierra’s NAV to increase 5.1% versus the end of the year to €972 million. In what concerns the company's leverage profile Sierra’s gross LTV stood at 45.3% at the end of Q1 a 50 basis points decrease versus the end of the year, once again, in line with targets and all assets and vehicles remain with healthy financial situations.

A quick note for Brazil, where the merger of Aliansce Sonae with BR Malls was approved by both Board of Directors, a major milestone in the pack to develop the largest operator in Brazil and one of the largest in South America with Sierra as a part of the controlling shareholder group.

In what regards to [indiscernible] Q1, I would say met, our expectations in terms of ramping up of results and the partnership with Banco CTT. During the quarter to the macroeconomic recovery backed by the favorable evolution of the pandemic and despite the beginning of the context in Ukraine enabled Universo’s production volume to increase by 23% year-on-year to €257 million with a positive contribution from several business lines in particular purchases, wire transfers, and also personal loans.

The customer base also continued to grow with an increase of 96,000 customers versus last year reaching 989,000 at the end of Q1 and with digital clients already representing 63% of the total customer base.

Finally, the company's turnover, surpassed last year's results reaching €8 million at the end of Q1 and underlying EBITDA continued to show an upward performance with a year-on-year improvement of €2 million.

Moving on to Bright Pixel, Q1 was another important quarter in terms of transactions and portfolio management. As the company completed the sale of its stakes in SafetyPay and ciValue, as I mentioned at the beginning, for €40 million of cash proceeds, – the company continued to expand the portfolio with two new minority investments Experify, which is a platform that enables an authentic product review experience by connecting prospective buyers with purchasers. And Hackuity an attack prevention, cybersecurity startup.

The company also continued to invest in some of its portfolio companies, namely Cybersixgill in a financing rounds of US$35 million. And in all, at the end of Q1 cash invested in the active portfolio, reached €159 million and NAV stood at €378 million.

As I mentioned before, the sale of Maxive to Thales announced already in Q2 is a key milestone in the company's portfolio management strategy and will represent important cash proceeds and capital gains, as we believe it is also the best solution for the company and its people going forward.

Finally, NOS, NOS already published its results in the beginning of this month. In Q1, it continued its strong recovery path after the lifting of pandemic restrictions and kept its focus on leading 5G adoption in Portugal. Turnover posted a 11% year-on-year increase fueled by both the telco and the audio visuals and cinemas segments to €373 million and EBITDA increased 5% year-on-year benefiting from this top line performance with the margin standing at 43%.

Net income increased 35% year-on-year to €41 million at the end of the quarter, leading to a higher equity method contribution to Sonae’s results of €9 million versus €7 million last year.

Free cash flow totaled €4 million. And in terms of capital structure, net financial debt to EBITDA after lease payments stood at a conservative level of just below two times. A quick note also for a transaction that was announced in April, the company announced the agreement with Cellnex to sell an additional portfolio of up to 350 mobile sites, a transaction, which should imply an additional €155 million of proceeds and significant capital gains for the company.

Finally, the consolidated view of our Q1 results, turnover stood at €1.7 million in total at the end of the quarter, an increase of 5% year-on-year, mainly fueled by the growth of MC and also the recovery of our fashion banners, EBITDA reached €149 million, 17% versus Q1 last year. This was driven by both the increase in underlying EBITDA and the strong recovery of all businesses, which consolidate through the equity method. And this is despite the significant additional year-on-year increase in energy costs, which amounted to around €20 million in total this year. These were obviously fully offset by higher sales and also by significant operational efficiency gains.

Sonae’s net results surpassed last year’s level by quite an amount reaching €42 million. And over the last 12 months, Sonae generated €607 million and €27 million of free cash flow, once again, supported by the solid operational results of all businesses, combined with the value accretive portfolio management operations in the period, namely the sale of the 25% stake in MC, the 50% stake in Maxmat and the several portfolio movements, which were completed under Bright Pixel.

As a consequence, net debt decreased year-on-year by almost €600 million to €931 million as we maintain the low cost of debt, which is now less than 1% and an average maturity profile of almost five years. Finally, and most importantly, NAV reached €4.1 billion, which represents an increase of €65 million versus the end of 2021, mainly due to the evolution of Sierra's NAV, the growth in our share price and the improved operational performance of MC.

Going forward, the overall macro context remains volatile. We are obviously witnessing high levels of inflation, high energy costs still, and also a lot of uncertainty in financial markets. But we are confident in our ability to navigate to this environment and as always, we will remain focused on serving our customers across all markets and on future proofing, our portfolio of investments.

Thank you, everyone, you can now open the session to Q&A.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Q&A session starts now. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Jose Rito of CaixaBank. Jose, please go ahead.

Jose Rito

Yes. Hi, good afternoon to all. So my first question on Sonae MC, we have seen inflation picking up and reached double-digit in April for inflation. Any sign of trading down in recent weeks are in April. I know that we have recently eventually a little bit more difficult to compare year-on-year, but any comment on this will be great. And also would like to confirm that if the company continues to see EBITDA growing in euro terms this year, so this was something that we have discussed in the full year results conference call, just to confirm that post Q1 and actually became slightly increased, if you continue to see this increasing this year.

Second, question on fashion and some retailers calling attention to the impacts from the war and these inflationary environments that we are seeing the impact in discretionary consumption, any effect in fashion and/or in the shopping mall business recently, any comments will be nice. And finally, on Sierra, if you can share the percentage of rentals that are CPI links, if there is any cap and when contracts – when are these contracts adjusted for the CPI? Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Thank you, Jose. So maybe I can quickly comment on your second question. And so yes, the goal continues to be – to reach the end of the year with an increase in EBITDA MC in euro terms in absolute terms, we have managed to do it in Q1 under a very difficult backdrop. Obviously, there's a lot of uncertainty. It all depends on how the market is going to evolve. If we are going to continue to see pressure in energy costs as we saw in the first quarter, but the goal is still to increase our EBITDA level at the end of the year in absolute terms. I will hand it over to Rui to touch upon the inflation question in food and then to Luís to tackle the Sierra questions and maybe also give space for Rui to comment on discretionary spending in the fashion business, but Rui, you can start.

Rui Almeida

Well, thank you for your questions. First of all, I think it's too soon yet to say to give you a precise figure regarding the trading down and the impact of the inflation in the consumption in our portfolio of consumers. Yet we have recently been noticing some signs of changes in customer behavior, such as trading down in some of the catalysts that are more expensive to consumers, while they are increasing their preference for private level brands. Yes, it’s true and reduction of purchasing frequency in some goods. But it's important to mention that this is first analogy that we performed over the first quarter that we are also seeing some signs during second quarter, that they are not reinforcing this trend.

So yes, it's too soon to give you a proper figure regarding this trend, but we feel that private labels are increasing its weight in our portfolio of brands, meaning slightly. Yes. Meaning that probably there are some signs of trading down due to this inflation surge that we are looking within our market. Thank you.

Jose Rito

Thank you. Just to follow up on this, sorry. Just to confirm if in percentile terms, if the private label, they have higher margin than the brands, because it depends on the retailer. I think that's in most of the retailers, the private label is – while in euros terms, it has a lower EBITDA because of the lower sales, but in margin terms, it has a positive and accretion to the margin. Can you share?

Rui Almeida

Exactly, it depends on the categories. There are some categories when our private label has a percentile margin higher and there are other categories where our position in terms of price and in terms of reaction to our competitors does allow us to have the same percentile margin that we are having in the eight products. So it depends. But again what we are basically saying is that the weight is varying slightly and it is not clear for us because we are having a total different first quarter comparing to the first quarter we had last year. As Dolores said, mentioned in the very beginning yes, we are – the impact is different.

Because due to the listing that we are having in terms of the initiatives in order to prevent the spread of COVID, yes. And we know that we are lifting those measures, but more important than that is that the fact that Easter last year occurred in the first quarter and this year occurred in second quarter. So it's too soon to give you a proper figure regarding the trading down, but we feel that probably the increase of the weight of our private label will occur in the months to come.

Jose Rito

Okay. Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Okay. Luís, do you want to take the one on discretionary spending and the specific one on Sierra?

Luís Mota Duarte

Sure. Good afternoon, everyone. The answer's actually quite easy to the question. We are at the moment, not witnessing any impacts of the war in Ukraine, or any reduction income across our shopping centers. We had a very good February. We had a slight decline in March, but we have seen a very good April. And even in May, things seem to be trading very well. To give you a sense in April, we were at very high single-digits of growth compared to 2019.

And we are seeing similar levels in May, although a bit below the high single-digits, but still very comfortable levels above 2019. Occupancy rates are stable, collection rates are stable. So at the moment, we're not seeing any impacts at our centers. In terms of your question around inflation linked contracts, the vast majority is inflation-linked. There might be few if any exceptions, with few if any caps, so the standard rule and the default rule in our contract is that the inflation linked with no caps at all so yes, I think those were your questions on Sonae Sierra. I don't know Hugo, if you want to – go ahead.

Jose Rito

Sorry, on Sierra, because it's different versus the contract in the CPI is, let's say reset - the prices are reset in January or in April, because in April, CPI was much higher than at the beginning of the year. So just to confirm that when these adjustment, the CPI adjustment made, is it depends on the shopping mall and the contracts?

Luís Mota Duarte

It depends on the contract. It depends on when the contract is signed. But again, I would say the default rule its done based on the previous year's inflation, and there are different rules by country, where in some countries it's the average inflation of the year and some others it's the end of the year, month for month inflation. But overall, that would be just a very minor impact in terms of timing, the overall conclusion is that, I mean, we are contractually well protected against inflation than any.

Jose Rito

Okay. Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Hugo, do you want to give some color on our fashion business and how it's – how you see the impact of the war?

Hugo Martins

Sure. Good afternoon. So for the impact of the war, I kind of make my own words of Luís. So not much of an impact there, we had a very strong April, as Luís was saying as well for the shopping centers. So the performance of, I would say all of the vendors is pretty good. In terms of the impact of the inflation, I would say that they are mostly at the transversal level, so not specific to fashion. So in terms of energy and the type of supplier costs, in terms of fashion specific costs, we were already expecting part of the rising in cost of some of the raw material. So we've been preparing for that, I would say for two seasons now. So the impact is also at the moment, not relevant.

Jose Rito

Okay. Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Okay. Thanks Rui, thank you, Luís and thank you, Jose, for your questions.

Our next question comes from António Seladas of AS Independent Research. António, please go ahead.

António Seladas

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three. First one is related to your balance sheet is now less leveraged than probably than ever. So it's something that we should get to be used to this kind of profile or just a temporary situation and we will change again, if you believe there's an opportunity. So if you can share – if you can share with us what are your thoughts about it?

Second question is related with Sonae MC Square Market like-for-like, I think was minus 2.0 – minus 2.1. Do you mean that – does it mean that it'll be a raise effect? It was just one off effect or it's something that is related with your expansion plan and maybe there's a saturation on your expansion plan. So do you think that you should slow down your expansion plan on supermarket is the second question?

And the last one is related to Universo. You mentioned that the performance was according to your expectations. Nevertheless it seems still a poor performance and taking consideration that everything was more or less in place. I don't know if you can share what we should expect for the coming quarters in terms of Universo? Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Okay. Thank you, António. I'll take the initial questions and then I'll hand it over to Rui to comment on your questions around the supermarkets and the expansion.

So on the balance sheet; yes we do have a low level of leverage right now. This is a result as I said, of the very good cash flow generation profile of our businesses, and also some transactions that we completed over the last couple of years, obviously some asset disposals, which translated into very hefty cash proceeds. This obviously gives us a lot of confidence looking into the future and actually in certain scenarios of more uncertainty and volatility we are very well protected given the level of liquidity and also the maturity of data we have.

And if this is something that we should expect going forward? I think the answer to that is, it depends. It depends on the opportunities that we might find to deploy capital. And so we do not have – we do not have a goal of having this level of leverage. We do have a cap, and so we would always like to remain with a conservative level of leverage which we would not like – we would not like our LTV to serve past 15%. But currently it is around 8.5% and so we have room to deploy capital if we so wish to do, main checking our conservative level of leverage.

And so this is what we will always do is try to find interesting investment opportunities that we feel are value created for Sonae, where we feel that we can play a role in adding value to those investments. And we can do it across all our sectors and even in other adjacent sectors that might be interesting for Sonae. And we keep always an eye open. We're always in the market looking for interesting opportunities that comply with those criteria. And so the answer to that is not necessarily maintaining this level of leverage in the future, but it depends on being able to find the right investment opportunity.

Regarding Universo, I will just dispute the poor performance label that you – that you gave to the business, because the – when we changed the business model from our partner BMP to Banco CTT. We changed the way in which – we changed the way in which we were going to register revenues in this business, right? So previously we would paid a commission on every contract that we open with any new customer. And now basically we have a split of the interest rates with Banco CTT. And that means we need to have a ramp-up period to reach a level of credit stock, which will enable us to have a steady state level of profitability in this business.

And so when we sign the contract this value, which we are crawling out of right now is something that was well expected. And so we started with a relatively low-level of possibility because we were ramping up that stock – that credit stock. Right now this is very much in line with our forecast. We expect to reach the end of this year. The last quarter will probably be a quarter of breakeven, and we expect the business to have sustainable, profitable level from next year onwards. And so this is a bit, how we see the business? And we see the business progressing still well with a lot of take-up in credit, a lot of take-up in number of credit cards and so we see it going in the right direction.

Regarding the question on supermarkets and MC, I will let Rui answer. Rui, do you want to take this one?

Rui Almeida

Sure, sure. João, thank you. Hello António, thank you for your question. Regarding the figures in terms of like-for-like from supermarkets during the first quarter, as well said in the very beginning. What I need to take into consideration that the first quarter last year was to the different comparing to this year due to the being in the first quarter compares to the this year was at least it was in second quarter and the seasonal effect plays a very important role in terms of comparisons when we do this year comparing to last year.

Perhaps more important than that, for instance, in a year-to-date basis compared on up to the second week of May, we are having a very positive figures in terms of like-for-like in the supermarket. So we feel that we continue to – to provide you with sound performance in supermarkets. And regarding the CapEx plan, well, we are keeping our CapEx plan going forward for this year and maintaining [indiscernible] the figure that we provide you in the last two years. And so we feel very confident with this format. The format is delivering very good results, and we feel that we could enlarge our footprint in purchase market with this funnel. Thank you.

António Seladas

Thank you very much.

Paulo Simões

Thank you, Rui. Thank you, António for your question.

Our next question comes from João Pinto of JB Capital. João, please go ahead.

João Pinto

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Four questions if I may. Two on Sonae MC, and the first one; the margin decline in the first quarter was lower than in the fourth quarter of last year despite the rising energy cost pressures. What were the main drivers for such a resilience? Is this only explained by the recovery of adjacent formats, or are there any other effects?

Also on Sonae MC, can you tell us about margin evolution in the beginning of the Q2? Are you seeing decline similar to Q1 or are they accelerating?

My third question on capital allocation, is there anything that you can tell us about potential new investments? Have you already defined the sector that you want to target, or should we not or shouldn't we expect anything major in the short-term?

And finally, also on capital allocation; will it make sense to revisit the possibility of acquiring Sonaecom minorities especially taking into account the value at Sonae IM Bright Pixel? Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Okay. Thank you, João. So I will answer the capital allocation questions first, and then I'll hand it over to Rui to answer the couple of questions you asked on MC.

So on potential new investments, we keep investing in several areas. We keep investing in our current businesses as you know, and we have in the last couple of years invested a lot in our current businesses. Be it within the businesses and also in reinforcing stakes in some of our businesses and so that's some – that's a part of the investment that we have done. And we will continue to look for those opportunities. So there might be opportunities to continue to invest significantly in some growth areas within our businesses. There will certainly be and we will continue to invest there.

And for potential new areas of investment, there's not anything in particular that I can disclose at this point in time. What I can tell you is that we keep looking in the market for opportunities that somehow relates to who we are and where we can feel that we can advance. And that's why we have done throughout our history, and that's what we will continue to do.

On the Sonaecom question, and to be quite direct, we have no plans on revisiting that topic right now. Luckily we have a very happy shareholder base both Sonae and also the minority shareholders. Sonaecom has shown a very strong track record that is obviously, but we have probably other areas to deploy capital. We are luckily 90% exposed to the upside that we see on Sonaecom and we have other areas to deploy capital beyond that, and so we have no – that is not on the table right now.

So, Rui, can you take the MC questions please?

Rui Almeida

Yes Paulo. Well, starting by the drivers that allowed us to be revealing in terms of the EBITDA margins regarding the first course. Yes, as you mentioned [indiscernible] our performance was tremendously impacted by the increase of the prices – the energy price has increased, that represents little less – more or less – well represented a lot of money in our P&L. But those costs were positively impact account balance by the robust top line delivery that we have namely in health and wellness.

Well, there is another fact that it's important to mention is the fact that the – as the pandemic sites the lower impact of COVID-19 related to expenses and the absence of rent discounts that we have in the – we have in the past allowed us to counterbalance those effects as well as you may imagine. The – our efforts to continue to be efficient throughout the format that we are having and this has allowed us to be continuously to be a very resilient in terms of – in terms of evaluation of margin.

Regarding the second quarter, as I mentioned a while ago, we – it's important to see – to understand that we have the calendar effect this year is more favorable to our performances. As we have the Easter effect during the second quarter. And we are doing okay. In fact, we have very good like-for-likes up to now during the second quarter in our – in our campaign. So we feel very positive and confident regarding the rest of the quarter.

Thank you.

João Pinto

It was very clear. Thank you.

Paulo Simões

Okay. Thank you, João. Thank you, Rui.

João Dolores

Okay. Thank you very much. And thank you everyone for listening and thank you for all the questions, and see you in our Q2 results conference call in July. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.