During times like this, it is always helpful to remember what your portfolio is built with. One company that we’ve alluded to in the past is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). We’ve been invested in BAM across our various funds since 2019 and could not describe a more ‘resilient, indispensable and durable’ portfolio company.

BAM is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, but it has some nuances that make it screen poorly (we’ll get into that). It started life as an industrial conglomerate called Brascan in Canada and so in line with general Canadian culture is understated and stays out of the limelight.

Return CAGR Over Period BAM Share Return S&P 500 Relative Difference 1 Year 48% 29% 19% 5 Years 24% 18% 6% 10 Years 20% 16% 4% 20 Years 20% 10% 10% 30 Years 17% 11% 6%

Bruce Flatt has been the CEO for over two decades and is the type of manager that we seek to partner with: honest, trustworthy, and extremely capable. We highly recommend watching these two videos: a Google talk in 2018 and this David Rubenstein interview to get a sense of Flatt.

Importantly, BAM is not just about Flatt and his singular investing skills as many asset managers are. This is a widely scaled business. We’ve been impressed with the caliber of up-and-coming executives operating the individual businesses which give us confidence that the BAM culture will be retained for many decades to come.

BAM is unique in that it is an asset manager of third-party capital (called Limited Partners or LPs) but it also co-invests with its investors using its own capital. It certainly eats its own cooking (something that we can resonate with).

Therefore, the intrinsic value should be comprised of invested capital plus the discounted value of future fee income. On top of this, if they generate outsized returns, they earn performance fees over an agreed-upon hurdle rate (called “carried interest”).

BAM has an enviable track record, but a big part of their differentiation is that they run an internal operating business as well. Alongside investing staff, they have operators, engineers and domain experts that can optimize the operations of their investments. This allows them to buy cheap ‘fixer uppers’, send in their operators and re-sell them at a premium valuation. This is their secret sauce.

What Does BAM Invest In?

BAM started off investing in ‘real assets’ – real estate, power stations and toll roads. Over time, it has expanded into private equity investments related to real assets, data center infrastructure and recently ‘green’ assets.

Unlike public equities, these assets can be highly illiquid and so BAM raises funds from LPs where capital is locked up for at least a decade. In recent times, they’ve been able to raise perpetual capital that never needs to be redeemed to investors. For each fund, BAM will earn management fees for the fund’s duration and so their earnings are highly predictable for many years to come.

As of December 2021, BAM had $688 bn[2] (that’s a billion, not a million) of assets under management, of which, US$364bn is fee-bearing capital. Over the last five years, BAM has been able to grow fee-bearing capital from US$126bn to US$364bn. Part of this growth came acquisitively when BAM bought Howard Marks’ firm Oaktree for their credit investing capabilities.

As these large asset managers scale, they aim to be a one-stop-shop for their clients. Given the long duration of BAM’s assets, BAM is a perfect product supplier to endowments, family offices and insurers that have long-duration capital. BAM has started to expand its investment expertise not just in the equity level of the capital structure but also in debt (a principal reason for the Oaktree acquisition).

The ‘on-balance-sheet’ capital that we as shareholders own is valued at around US$68bn[3]. This will fluctuate with market conditions, interest rates etc but we should mention that the current market cap is around $78bn (which should reflect the on-balance sheet capital plus fee-related businesses). We think the business is highly undervalued.

Size is the Enemy of Returns?

In investing, the larger a fund grows, the consequence is that outsized returns start to diminish because large funds can’t take advantage of every opportunity. However, in the case of real assets, size is an advantage. If, say, a government is looking to privatize a hydroelectric station to pay down sovereign debt, the investment size would be too big for most funds and so multiple parties and bank syndicates would have to make a bid. Whereas BAM can write a large cheque and operate the asset too. It is a meaningful differentiator to an asset-seller like a government that will face public scrutiny if the buyer performs poorly with a public asset.

Given that they invest their own capital and that they manage the 3rd party funds that also own their portfolio assets, the accounting rules say that BAM must consolidate all their businesses onto the balance sheet – including the debt. Economically BAM partakes in say 10-15% of the underlying assets, but from an accounting perspective, it looks like they have 100% of the debt. BAM’s track record means that they have negotiated with the banks that the portfolio company debt is non-recourse to the holding company and so if one portfolio investment goes bankrupt, the impact is compartmentalized. This critical feature is very important for the resilience of the business as a whole.

Few competitors can match BAM’s size and so there is a two-sided moat that continues to grow. BAM can get access to assets that most asset managers can’t reach – particularly real assets. Secondly, on the capital pool side, it is a highly attractive proposition to a capital allocator that they can allocate $10bn cheques to one firm.

For 99% of asset managers, a $10 bn fund is a large end-state goal. BAM is raising $100bn a year and can deploy it at scale.

Future Growth

At almost $360 bn of fee-bearing assets, one would be concerned that the growth of the business is limited. However, management expects to grow fee-bearing assets under management to $830 bn over the next five years.

I’d like to talk through two of their new innovative businesses that illustrate the entrepreneurial culture and optionality in the business:

1) Insurance

It is a well-written topic in finance circles (and a quiet whisper amongst politicians) that ageing populations and their pension liabilities will require very high returns to be funded (the average US nominal return assumption is 7.19%[4] when long term US treasuries are earning ~3%).

BAM has started a new business where they are buying up reinsurance businesses that offer annuity reinsurance. Given that BAM has long-duration assets that earn better than 7%, they will take on the liability risk from a pension fund through a reinsurance risk transfer product.

Their timing has been impeccable. Declining interest rates have been an incredible investment for asset holders since the 1980s. One person’s asset is another’s liability and so declining interest rates mean that long-duration liabilities (such as a pension obligation) have also grown larger.

BAM is essentially taking on these liabilities away from a pension fund as interest rates have bottomed. Over the next few decades, we don’t know if we will see sub-zero interest rates again, but from a BAM perspective, they’ve bought these liabilities at near the worst that they could ever be. If BAM can generate a better spread from their assets, this new business should do very well.

Management thinks it can add $200bn-$300bn of new assets (currently $40bn at year-end) through this business.

2) ‘Green’ Transition Funds

The Transition Funds aim to capitalize on the abundance of ‘green’ mandates. BAM is already the largest investor in renewables (generating 59,846 GWh across hydroelectric, wind and solar assets) but they see a multi-decade investment cycle to meet the Paris Agreement Net-Zero 2050 Goals).

Their new Transition Funds are run by Mark Carney (former Bank of England Governor) that will invest in two pillars:

Expanding investments in owning and operating renewables (50%)

Buying stakes in non-green businesses (steel, cement, and chemicals) that are priced for ‘ESG[5] death’ and to assist them with capital to bring down their carbon footprint (and hopefully re-rate their investment value).

Potential Corporate Action

As we’ve indicated, we think BAM is highly undervalued for the predictability of fee income and future investment opportunity set. Currently, the market attaches zero value to the unrealized carried interest earned (~ $4.7bn at 4Q21)[6]. Comparably large asset managers only have fee-earning businesses and do not reinvest their own capital in the underlying funds. BAM’s Management believes that the market is undervaluing the firm because they have both.

During the quarter, management announced that they’re considering splitting their ‘asset heavy’ investments and the ‘asset light’ asset management business. Nothing has been crystalized, but this could be an additional value unlock.

