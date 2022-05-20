Vulcan Value Partners Q1 2022 Letter

MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

All five of our strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. As we have often said, we place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you. In fact, we have made and will continue to make decisions that negatively impact short-term performance when we think we can improve our long-term returns and lower risk. We encourage you to place more weight on our longer-term historical results and a great deal of weight on our long-term prospects.

All of our investment strategies have produced exceptional long-term returns. These results are detailed in the table below.

As of March 31, 2022 QTD YTD Annualized Since Inception* Peer Rank Since Inception¹ Large Cap Composite (Gross) -13.20% -13.20% 11.00% Top 0.05 Large Cap Composite (net) -13.30% -13.30% 10.30% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.70% -0.70% 7.40% S&P 500 Index -4.60% -4.60% 10.30% Small Cap Composite (Gross) -20.60% -20.60% 10.80% Top 0.08 Small Cap Composite (net) -20.80% -20.80% 9.70% Russell 2000 Value Index -2.40% -2.40% 6.90% Russell 2000 Index -7.50% -7.50% 8.00% Focus Composite (Gross) -7.40% -7.40% 14.40% Top 0.01 Focus Composite (net) -7.50% -7.50% 13.20% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.70% -0.70% 7.70% S&P 500 Index -4.60% -4.60% 10.30% Focus Plus Composite (Gross) -7.40% -7.40% 13.70% Top 0.01 Focus Plus Composite (net) -7.50% -7.50% 12.50% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.70% -0.70% 7.40% S&P 500 Index -4.60% -4.60% 10.30% All Cap Composite (Gross) -13.60% -13.60% 13.20% Top 0.14 All Cap Composite (net) -13.80% -13.80% 12.20% Russell 3000 Value Index -0.80% -0.80% 10.90% Russell 3000 Index -5.30% -5.30% 13.60%

¹Preliminary peer ranking information sourced from eVestment as of April 19, 2022 using Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap, Focus and Focus Plus Composites versus peer group of US Large Cap Value Equity Universe, Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Composite versus peer group of US Small Cap Value Equity Universe and Vulcan Value Partners All Cap Composite versus peer group of US All Cap Value Equity Universe since inception ending March 31, 2022. All returns are shown gross and net of fees. Vulcan Value Partners claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). *Inception date is 3/31/2007 for Large Cap, Small Cap, and Focus Plus Composites. Inception date is 11/30/2007 for Focus Composite. Inception date is 4/1/2011 for All Cap Composite. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see important disclosures at the end of this document.

We know that our short-term underperformance is causing consternation for you. Our interests are completely aligned with yours as everyone at Vulcan Value Partners can only invest in publicly traded equities through Vulcan Value Partners vehicles. So, we are acutely aware of the discomfort you are feeling right now. As we discussed in our annual letter, we are facing many factors that are negatively impacting our companies. The macro backdrop is materially worse today than it was a year ago. Inflation has increased to the highest levels since the 1980s. Interest rates, which have remained low for decades are rising in response to the increase in inflation. Moreover, the Fed has signaled very clearly that rates will continue to rise. The probability of a recession in 2023 is much higher than a year ago. Going back a year ago, we were coming out of the pandemic expecting a multiyear expansion while interest rates and inflation remained low, and the geopolitical environment was much more stable than it is today.

We own amazing businesses in our portfolios that have high equity duration. They have high equity duration because we believe they are going to be around for a long time. Higher interest rates hurt all financial assets, but they hurt longer duration assets more than shorter duration assets. This is just simple math. However, we never lowered our discount rates when interest rates were lower. We remain positive as we believe our values are stable in the face of rising interest rates and our work on corporate merger comparables support our valuations. In addition, our companies have pricing power, which should allow them to maintain margins and continue to grow their free cash flow streams at attractive inflation adjusted rates.

We see stock price volatility as an opportunity to improve the weighted average price to value ratios of our portfolios. Our activity level this quarter is lower than you might expect, given the volatility we have experienced. Why? Our portfolio composition today looks very different than it did during the great financial crisis, because the nature of the crisis was different than the pandemic. Many of the businesses we owned during the great financial crisis no longer qualify for investment. Many of the companies in our portfolios have business models that have been strengthened in a post-COVID world. Admittedly, these companies are more digital, more techy, and grow faster than the companies we owned after the great financial crisis. However, they have identifiable sustainable, competitive advantages, stable and growing values, and we own them with a substantial margin of safety. At this point, everything in our portfolios is discounted. We would love to allocate more capital to our most discounted names, but even our most expensive names are too discounted to sell, which explains the lack of activity during the quarter.

In the discussion that follows, we generally define material contributors and detractors as companies having a greater than 1% impact on the portfolio.

Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Review

As of March 31, 2022 Annualized Investment Strategy QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Large Cap (Gross) -13.2% -13.2% -0.7% 14.8% 12.3% 13.2% 11.0% VVP Large Cap (net) -13.3% -13.3% -1.3% 14.1% 11.6% 12.5% 10.3% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.7% -0.7% 11.7% 13.0% 10.3% 11.7% 7.4% S&P 500 Index -4.6% -4.6% 15.6% 18.9% 16.0% 14.6% 10.3%

*Inception Date March 31, 2007

We did not purchase or exit any positions during the quarter.

There was one material contributor to performance and six material detractors.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) was a material contributor during the quarter. Splunk is a software company that provides solutions using data from digital systems to enable its customers to identify ways to increase efficiencies in real time. Splunk has the ability to incorporate unstructured data that resides both within a customer's on-premise servers and in the cloud and present the takeaways from that data in an easy-to-understand way that doesn't require the customer to be a data scientist. There were a number of positive developments during the quarter. In February, it was reported that Cisco (CSCO) was interested in acquiring Splunk. Although neither company commented on the potential acquisition, this news called attention to Splunk’s value as a company. Additionally, the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results including solid growth, improved free cash flow, and strong margin guidance for the upcoming year. Also, Splunk announced that Gary Steele will become the new CEO. Gary was the founder and CEO of Proofpoint, an enterprise security company, and he led the company for twenty years before selling it last year. For the fourth quarter, Splunk reported good results with solid growth and guidance. Perhaps most importantly, commentary around margin improvement and free cash flow expansion came in much better than expected, suggesting the company will make a lot of progress this year and the next couple of years driving profitable growth. Over the long term, we are confident in its prospects as Splunk holds a solid competitive position in a large and growing market. The company’s margins are increasing, and we believe its long-term prospects remain strong.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), Wayfair Inc. (W), Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), and Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) were material detractors during the quarter.

AppLovin Corp. owns a portfolio of over 350 mobile games and operates a software platform that enables third-party gaming apps to advertise and monetize effectively. The two segments create a mutually beneficial relationship. AppLovin collects and uses data gathered from its own portfolio of gaming apps to enhance the ad placement capabilities of its software platform. AppLovin recently acquired Twitter’s (TWTR) MoPub monetization platform at a very attractive price, which will provide additional scale. The stock traded down after earnings due to weaker than expected guidance in the owned games segment and increased spending on new growth initiatives. However, software platform revenue is expected to increase at a high double-digit rate in its fiscal year 2022. Moreover, software is the company’s most profitable business with an 80% contribution margin. Shortly after earnings, the company announced a $750 million share repurchase authorization which we think is an excellent capital allocation decision.

Wayfair Inc. is a leading ecommerce retailer for home goods and furnishings. Wayfair is facing tough comparables as the economy emerges from the pandemic lockdowns. We expected this to be the case. Inflation is much higher than the market expected and the Fed’s response to that inflation has increased the risk of a recession in the near to medium term. With a potential recession on the horizon, our expectations of a multi-year expansion for Wayfair post-pandemic have been pushed out but not diminished. We believe the delay is temporary and we are pleased to see that Wayfair is taking steps to continue to deepen and widen its competitive moat, especially in its logistics capabilities. Long term, we are confident that ecommerce will continue to grow as a share of furniture retail sales. We believe that Wayfair’s continued investments in its infrastructure and supply chain will allow the company to remain the clear leader in this space.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, reported excellent operating results in 2021. Its revenue increased 37%, operating earnings increased 40%, and the company generated $40 billion of free cash flow. Despite these excellent results, Meta experienced extreme volatility in its stock price during the first quarter. We believe that two factors are responsible for this volatility. First, the company quantified the headwind to revenue from Apple’s recent privacy changes in the amount of approximately $10 billion for 2022. Meta is rebuilding its advertising technology, and we believe the long-term headwinds from Apple’s privacy changes will be limited because Meta will create a suitable solution. Second, Meta continues to invest heavily into its Reality Labs segment, also known as the metaverse. While we believe the metaverse presents great opportunity for Meta, we are not assigning any value to it in our valuation work. While 2022 may be challenging for Meta, the company’s competitive advantages are still intact, and the company trades at a significant discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value. Despite our concerns about a possible recession, we expect Meta to return to double-digit bottom line growth next year.

Lam Research Corp. designs and manufactures equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. Recent supply chain issues have negatively impacted the industry and has resulted in chip shortages. The industry is performing well, exceeding our expectations, and Lam Research’s fundamentals remain strong. The long-term secular drivers of demand and growth in the industry continue to be very powerful. Lam Research is experiencing increasing returns on capital, higher margins, and more stable results.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based lending platform. Upstart’s stock price has been very volatile, but its value has grown steadily. Last year, the company grew its revenue by over 250% organically, which materially exceeded our expectations. In addition, the company continues to generate robust free cash flow and is launching new products to expand its business. Upstart’s value has increased consistently since we first purchased it.

Following our discipline, we have added to our position when its stock price has declined and its price to value ratio has improved, and we have reduced our stake when its stock price has risen faster than its value.

Qorvo Inc. is one of the two major providers of radio frequency RF systems which are critical components of mobile devices including smart phones and the Internet of Things (IOT). Two transitory concerns have recently affected the company’s stock price. First, supply chain issues continue to be a constraint. Second, Apple (AAPL) recently announced its decision to decrease production of its iPhone SE model. Neither of these issues threatens their long-term competitive position. Qorvo’s value is stable and despite the recent pressure on the stock price, we feel its long-term prospects are promising.

Large Cap Strategy 1Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 1Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Splunk Inc. 28.42% Lam Research Corp. -25.01% Visa Inc. (V) 2.51% Upstart Holdings Inc. -27.90% TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) 2.40% Meta Platforms Inc. -33.89% Mastercard Inc. (MA) -0.41% AppLovin Corp. -41.58% HEICO Corp. (HEI) -1.25% Wayfair Inc. -41.69% It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. A company’s relative contribution to return for the portfolio may not equal its absolute return and return for other portfolios for the relevant period because of differences in portfolio weights and holding periods. The returns shown above reflect the actual returns of the above securities in our composite for the time period indicated.

Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Review

As of March 31, 2022 Annualized Investment Strategy QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Small Cap (Gross) -20.6% -20.6% -2.6% 11.2% 8.9% 11.9% 10.8% VVP Small Cap (NET) -20.8% -20.8% -3.4% 10.2% 8.0% 11.0% 9.7% Russell 2000 Value Index -2.4% -2.4% 3.3% 12.7% 8.6% 10.5% 6.9% Russell 2000 Index -7.5% -7.5% -5.8% 11.7% 9.7% 11.0% 8.0%

*Inception Date March 31, 2007

We did not purchase any new positions and exited two positions during the quarter.

There were no material contributors to performance and seven material detractors.

We sold Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) to allocate capital to companies with larger margins of safety.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC), SmartRent Inc. (SMRT), Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG), Upstart Holdings Inc., Victoria plc (OTC:VCCTF), and Sdiptech AB (SDTHF) were material detractors during the quarter.

Cerence Inc. is a premier provider of automotive voice assistance solutions using speech recognition and natural language understanding. Its technology is installed in over half of vehicles manufactured globally. A number of events have negatively affected the stock price over the past several months. Global supply chain shortages have impacted automobile production, the company’s CEO unexpectedly resigned, and the new CEO, Stefan Ortmanns, lowered guidance. These developments have been disappointing; however, we believe Cerence’s competitive moat remains unchanged. As the automobile supply chains begin to normalize, we expect growth to return to pre-Covid levels.

SmartRent Inc. provides both the hardware and the software that enables the digital transformation of multi-family apartments. The software provides capabilities including access control, energy management, self-guided tours, parking management, and leak detection. Renters can access a subscription-based app to manage access control and all connected devices inside their apartment. Recent supply chain issues continue to affect new hardware installations which has negatively impacted the company’s revenue growth. SmartRent’s customers include fifteen of the twenty largest multi-family operators who continue to invest into the technology roadmaps and future property upgrades which gives us confidence that our long-term investment case remains intact. We believe SmartRent is a competitively entrenched industry leader that continues to compound its value at attractive rates over our long-term time horizon.

Porch Group Inc. offers a platform that provides customer relationship management software and services to home services businesses. The company also provides an online concierge service to homebuyers. The recent stock price decline could be attributed to a reported weakness in its internal controls along with a two-week delayed filing of the company’s 10-K. When the company filed its final results, they were actually better than their initial results. Porch is actively working to bolster its finance department to prevent similar issues in the future, and we are confident that this is simply short-term noise. The company reported strong results during the quarter, and our long-term thesis remains intact.

PROG Holdings Inc. is a financial technology company whose main business provides customers with a virtual lease or rent to own a financing solution for large purchases, such furniture, electronics, or appliances. Progressive has partnership relationships with leading retailers, such as Best Buy, Lowe's, Ashley Furniture, Mattress Firm and Big Lots. Progressive creates a win-win for both the retailer and the consumer. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company’s gross merchandise volume and revenue increased. The company also repurchased more than $400 million worth of stock in the fourth quarter and $579 million for the year. We believe the company’s long-term opportunities are strong due to its product offerings, high returns on capital, and its ability to grow while producing robust free cash flow.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based lending platform. Upstart’s stock price has been very volatile, but its value has grown steadily. Last year, the company grew its revenue by over 250% organically, which materially exceeded our expectations. In addition, the company continues to generate robust free cash flow and is launching new products to expand its business. Upstart’s value has increased consistently since we first purchased it. Following our discipline, we have added to our position when its stock price has declined and its price to value ratio has improved, and we have reduced our stake when its stock price has risen faster than its value.

Victoria plc is a UK-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of flooring and accessories. During the quarter, there was nothing specific to the company that led to its stock price decline. Victoria's competitive strengths include high barriers to entry, leading market positions, and a focus on serving the mid-to-high end markets where margins are higher. Victoria's financial performance continues to be strong, the company produces robust free cash flow and generates solid returns on capital.

Sdiptech AB is a Swedish company that provides technology solutions for advanced infrastructures. Like many other companies we hold in our portfolios, Sdiptech has been facing headwinds from global supply chain challenges. Nonetheless, revenue increased by 13% organically during the fourth quarter, with operating profits increasing significantly more due to a rebound in margin. We feel Sdiptech has a long runway to continue to deliver strong organic growth and execute its world-class capital deployment strategy.

Small Cap Strategy 1Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 1Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % ABM Industries Inc. 13.22% Upstart Holdings Inc. -27.90% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 3.49% PROG Holdings Inc. -36.22% Curtiss-Wright Corp. -1.70% SmartRent Inc. -47.73% ISS A/S -5.42% Cerence Inc. -52.90% EnerSys -5.46% Porch Group Inc. -55.45% It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. A company’s relative contribution to return for the portfolio may not equal its absolute return and return for other portfolios for the relevant period because of differences in portfolio weights and holding periods. The returns shown above reflect the actual returns of the above securities in our composite for the time period indicated.

Vulcan Value Partners Focus Review

As of March 31, 2022 Annualized Investment Strategy QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Focus (Gross) -7.4% -7.4% 13.3% 26.7% 21.1% 17.3% 14.4% VVP Focus (NET) -7.5% -7.5% 12.9% 26.1% 20.4% 16.4% 13.2% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.7% -0.7% 11.7% 13.0% 10.3% 11.7% 7.7% S&P 500 Index -4.6% -4.6% 15.6% 18.9% 16.0% 14.6% 10.3%

*Inception Date November 30, 2007

We did not purchase or exit any positions during the quarter.

There were no material contributors to performance and three material detractors.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), and Qorvo Inc. were material detractors during the quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes. The company’s operating profits grew approximately 45% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and roughly 55% for the year. In contrast, its stock price declined over 20% during the quarter. KKR generates robust free cash flow, and its value growth has been strong throughout the last year. It is unclear to us why KKR’s stock price has declined. However, we feel the company is positioned for long-term success and are pleased to own it with a discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Salesforce.com Inc. is the dominant provider of customer relationship management software and technology. Salesforce has high retention rates, pricing power, high free cash flow, and a competitive moat. The company continues to execute well. Margins decreased slightly during the fourth quarter but continue to be on path for material expansion over the long term. Salesforce is seeing increased spending as employees are returning to the office, and we believe the global pandemic has only improved its prospects.

Qorvo Inc. is one of the two major providers of radio frequency RF systems which are critical components of mobile devices including smart phones and the Internet of Things (IOT). Two transitory concerns have recently affected the company’s stock price. First, supply chain issues continue to be a constraint. Second, Apple recently announced its decision to decrease production of its iPhone SE model. Neither of these issues threatens their long-term competitive position. Qorvo’s value is stable and despite the recent pressure on the stock price, we feel its long-term prospects are promising.

Focus Strategy 1Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 1Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Visa Inc. 2.51% Carlyle Group Inc. -10.43% TransDigm Group Inc. 2.40% Skyworks Solutions Inc. -13.74% Mastercard Inc. -0.41% Salesforce Inc. -16.45% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) -2.23% Qorvo Inc. -20.65% Alphabet Inc. -3.48% KKR & Co. Inc. -21.32% It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. A company’s relative contribution to return for the portfolio may not equal its absolute return and return for other portfolios for the relevant period because of differences in portfolio weights and holding periods. The returns shown above reflect the actual returns of the above securities in our composite for the time period indicated.

Vulcan Value Partners Focus Plus Review

As of March 31, 2022 Annualized Investment Strategy QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Focus Plus (Gross) -7.4% -7.4% 13.3% 26.9% 21.2% 17.5% 13.7% VVP Focus Plus (NET) -7.5% -7.5% 12.1% 25.5% 20.1% 16.5% 12.5% Russell 1000 Value Index -0.7% -0.7% 11.7% 13.0% 10.3% 11.7% 7.4% S&P 500 Index -4.6% -4.6% 15.6% 18.9% 16.0% 14.6% 10.3%

*Inception Date March 31, 2007

We did not write any options contracts during the quarter because we believe direct purchase of the companies we bought at the prices we paid will provide higher long-term returns. We use options to lower risk. We also make high, equity-like returns when option prices reflect higher levels of implied volatility. If exercised, these options give us the right to purchase stakes in companies we want to own at a lower price than the market price at the time the option was written. We would like for these options to be exercised and have set aside cash for that purpose. We employ no leverage. In effect, we are being paid double-digit returns on our cash while we wait for lower prices and a corresponding larger margin of safety. We also use options to exit positions. Generally, we write covered calls with the strike price being our estimate of fair value. As with our puts, we are being paid to do something we would do anyway at a given price.

We did not purchase or exit any positions during the quarter.

There were no material contributors to performance and three material detractors.

KKR & Co. Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Qorvo Inc. were material detractors during the quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes. The company’s operating profits grew approximately 45% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and roughly 55% for the year. In contrast, its stock price declined over 20% during the quarter. KKR generates robust free cash flow, and its value growth has been strong throughout the last year. It is unclear to us why KKR’s stock price has declined. However, we feel the company is positioned for long-term success and are pleased to own it with a discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Salesforce.com Inc. is the dominant provider of customer relationship management software and technology. Salesforce has high retention rates, pricing power, high free cash flow, and a competitive moat. The company continues to execute well. Margins decreased slightly during the fourth quarter but continue to be on path for material expansion over the long term. Salesforce is seeing increased spending as employees are returning to the office, and we believe the global pandemic has only improved its prospects.

Qorvo Inc. is one of the two major providers of radio frequency RF systems which are critical components of mobile devices including smart phones and the Internet of Things (IOT). Two transitory concerns have recently affected the company’s stock price. First, supply chain issues continue to be a constraint. Second, Apple recently announced its decision to decrease production of its iPhone SE model. Neither of these issues threatens their long-term competitive position. Qorvo’s value is stable and despite the recent pressure on the stock price, we feel its long-term prospects are promising.

Focus Plus Strategy 1Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 1Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Visa Inc. 2.51% Carlyle Group Inc. -10.43% TransDigm Group Inc. 2.40% Skyworks Solutions Inc. -13.74% Mastercard Inc. -0.41% Salesforce Inc. -16.45% Amazon.com Inc. -2.23% Qorvo Inc. -20.65% Alphabet Inc. -3.48% KKR & Co. Inc. -21.32% It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. A company’s relative contribution to return for the portfolio may not equal its absolute return and return for other portfolios for the relevant period because of differences in portfolio weights and holding periods. The returns shown above reflect the actual returns of the above securities in our composite for the time period indicated.

Vulcan Value Partners All Cap Review

As of March 31, 2022 Annualized Investment Strategy QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP All Cap (Gross) -13.6% -13.6% 3.7% 14.2% 12.4% 13.5% 13.2% VVP All Cap (NET) -13.8% -13.8% 2.9% 13.2% 11.5% 12.6% 12.2% Russell 3000 Value Index -0.8% -0.8% 11.1% 13.0% 10.2% 11.6% 10.9% Russell 3000 Index -5.3% -5.3% 11.9% 18.2% 15.4% 14.3% 13.6%

*Inception Date April 1, 2011

We did not purchase or exit any positions during the quarter.

There were no material contributors to performance and eight material detractors.

Material detractors during the quarter include AppLovin Corp., Wayfair Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Cerence Inc., Upstart Holdings Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Qorvo Inc., and Sdiptech AB.

AppLovin Corp. owns a portfolio of over 350 mobile games and operates a software platform that enables third-party gaming apps to advertise and monetize effectively. The two segments create a mutually beneficial relationship. AppLovin collects and uses data gathered from its own portfolio of gaming apps to enhance the ad placement capabilities of its software platform. AppLovin recently acquired Twitter’s MoPub monetization platform at a very attractive price, which will provide additional scale. The stock traded down after earnings due to weaker than expected guidance in the owned games segment and increased spending on new growth initiatives. However, software platform revenue is expected to increase at a high double-digit rate in its fiscal year 2022. Moreover, software is the company’s most profitable business with an 80% contribution margin. Shortly after earnings, the company announced a $750 million share repurchase authorization which we think is an excellent capital allocation decision.

Wayfair Inc. is a leading ecommerce retailer for home goods and furnishings. Wayfair is facing tough comparables as the economy emerges from the pandemic lockdowns. We expected this to be the case. Inflation is much higher than the market expected and the Fed’s response to that inflation has increased the risk of a recession in the near to medium term. With a potential recession on the horizon, our expectations of a multi-year expansion for Wayfair post-pandemic have been pushed out but not diminished. We believe the delay is temporary and we are pleased to see that Wayfair is taking steps to continue to deepen and widen its competitive moat, especially in its logistics capabilities. Long term, we are confident that ecommerce will continue to grow as a share of furniture retail sales. We believe that Wayfair’s continued investments in its infrastructure and supply chain will allow the company to remain the clear leader in this space.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, reported excellent operating results in 2021. Its revenue increased 37%, operating earnings increased 40%, and the company generated $40 billion of free cash flow. Despite these excellent results, Meta experienced extreme volatility in its stock price during the first quarter. We believe that two factors are responsible for this volatility. First, the company quantified the headwind to revenue from Apple’s recent privacy changes in the amount of approximately $10 billion for 2022. Meta is rebuilding its advertising technology, and we believe the long-term headwinds from Apple’s privacy changes will be limited because Meta will create a suitable solution. Second, Meta continues to invest heavily into its Reality Labs segment, also known as the metaverse. While we believe the metaverse presents great opportunity for Meta, we are not assigning any value to it in our valuation work. While 2022 may be challenging for Meta, the company’s competitive advantages are still intact, and the company trades at a significant discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value. Despite our concerns about a possible recession, we expect Meta to return to double-digit bottom line growth next year.

Cerence Inc. is a premier provider of automotive voice assistance solutions using speech recognition and natural language understanding. Its technology is installed in over half of vehicles manufactured globally. A number of events have negatively affected the stock price over the past several months. Global supply chain shortages have impacted automobile production, the company’s CEO unexpectedly resigned, and the new CEO, Stefan Ortmanns, lowered guidance. These developments have been disappointing; however, we believe Cerence’s competitive moat remains unchanged. As the automobile supply chains begin to normalize, we expect growth to return to pre-Covid levels.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based lending platform. Upstart’s stock price has been very volatile, but its value has grown steadily. Last year, the company grew its revenue by over 250% organically, which materially exceeded our expectations. In addition, the company continues to generate robust free cash flow and is launching new products to expand its business. Upstart’s value has increased consistently since we first purchased it. Following our discipline, we have added to our position when its stock price has declined and its price to value ratio has improved, and we have reduced our stake when its stock price has risen faster than its value.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes. The company’s operating profits grew approximately 45% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and roughly 55% for the year. In contrast, its stock price declined over 20% during the quarter. KKR generates robust free cash flow, and its value growth has been strong throughout the last year. It is unclear to us why KKR’s stock price has declined. However, we feel the company is positioned for long-term success and are pleased to own it with a discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Qorvo Inc. is one of the two major providers of radio frequency (RF) systems which are critical components of mobile devices including smart phones and the Internet of Things (IOT). Two transitory concerns have recently affected the company’s stock price. First, supply chain issues continue to be a constraint. Second, Apple recently announced its decision to decrease production of its iPhone SE model. Neither of these issues threatens their long-term competitive position. Qorvo’s value is stable and despite the recent pressure on the stock price, we feel its long-term prospects are promising.

Sdiptech AB is a Swedish company that provides technology solutions for advanced infrastructures. Like many other companies we hold in our portfolios, Sdiptech has been facing headwinds from global supply chain challenges. Nonetheless, revenue increased by 13% organically during the quarter, with operating profits increasing significantly more due to a rebound in margin. We feel Sdiptech has a long runway to continue to deliver strong organic growth and execute its world-class capital deployment strategy.

All Cap Strategy 1Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 1Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Splunk Inc. 28.42% Upstart Inc. -27.90% Visa Inc. 2.51% Meta Platforms Inc. -33.89% TransDigm Group Inc. 2.40% AppLovin Corp. -41.58% Mastercard Inc. -0.41% Wayfair Inc. -41.69% HEICO Corp. -1.25% Cerence Inc. -52.90% It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. A company’s relative contribution to return for the portfolio may not equal its absolute return and return for other portfolios for the relevant period because of differences in portfolio weights and holding periods. The returns shown above reflect the actual returns of the above securities in our composite for the time period indicated.

Closing

We know that periods of short-term underperformance can cause consternation. Our interests are aligned, as we are invested alongside of you. We are continuing to follow our process with discipline. We believe our values not only are stable, they are growing. With stock prices down, our margin of safety is among its most attractive levels in our firm’s history. We very well could experience continued downward stock price volatility which will only improve our margin of safety further and enhance our prospective long-term returns.

We thank you, our client partners, for your confidence in us and your stable capital which allows us to execute our investment philosophy. We look forward to updating you again next quarter.

The Vulcan Value Partners Investment Team

C.T. Fitzpatrick, CFA

McGavock Dunbar, CFA

F. Hampton McFadden, Jr., CFA

Stephen W. Simmons, CFA

Vulcan Value Partners—Large Cap Composite 1/01/2010 – 12/31/2021

Year Total Return Gross of Fees % Total Return Net of Fees % Benchmark Return % 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Composite 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Benchmark # of Portfolios Dispersion % Total Composite ($M) Total Firm AUM ($M) Percentage of Firm Assets % 2012 25.85% 25.02% 16.00% 15.07% 15.09% 39 0.27% $347.82 $1,281.82 27.13% 2013 38.22% 37.34% 32.39% 12.44% 11.94% 126 0.16% $1,392.76 $5,286.17 26.35% 2014 15.02% 14.33% 13.69% 10.30% 8.97% 200 0.25% $3,211.64 $10,180.75 31.55% 2015 -8.27% -8.77% 1.38% 12.14% 10.47% 285 0.38% $4,960.57 $12,147.98 40.83% 2016 12.63% 12.02% 11.96% 12.22% 10.59% 277 0.31% $5,457.53 $12,969.39 42.08% 2017 18.17% 17.52% 21.83% 11.43% 9.92% 290 0.48% $6,431.73 $14,562.38 44.17% 2018 -7.03% -7.55% -4.38% 12.25% 10.80% 296 0.28% $5,970.69 $12,311.46 48.50% 2019 45.93% 45.10% 31.49% 14.72% 11.93% 282 0.25% $6,147.58 $15,275.12 40.25% 2020 12.68% 11.99% 18.40% 23.48% 18.53% 232 0.49% $6,487.27 $16,719.35 38.80% 2021* 22.78% 22.06% 28.71% 22.26% 17.17% 218 0.50% $7,181.06 $20,716.15 34.66%

*As of 12/31/2021

Vulcan Value Partners—Small Cap Composite 1/01/2010 – 12/31/2021

Year Total Return Gross of Fees % Total Return Net of Fees % Benchmark Return % 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Composite 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Benchmark # of Portfolios Dispersion % Total Composite AUM ($M) Total Firm AUM ($M) Percentage of Firm Assets % 2012 27.14% 25.97% 16.35% 17.23% 20.20% 8 0.21% $62.04 $1,281.82 4.84% 2013 42.69% 41.65% 38.82% 13.37% 16.45% 53 0.74% $576.73 $5,286.17 10.91% 2014 4.29% 3.41% 4.89% 10.87% 13.12% 59 1.26% $780.81 $10,180.75 7.67% 2015 -3.26% -4.09% -4.41% 12.48% 13.96% 58 0.39% $772.81 $12,147.98 6.36% 2016 21.18% 20.12% 21.31% 13.37% 15.76% 58 0.80% $897.31 $12,969.39 6.92% 2017 13.37% 12.40% 14.65% 12.17% 13.91% 54 1.65% $829.68 $14,562.38 5.70% 2018 -11.66% -12.42% -11.01% 12.78% 15.79% 31 1.30% $612.60 $12,311.46 4.98% 2019 37.55% 36.40% 25.52% 16.47% 15.71% 29 1.59% $559.95 $15,275.12 3.67% 2020 -1.64% -2.50% 19.96% 30.87% 25.27% 23 1.02% $532.73 $16,719.35 3.19% 2021* 47.96% 46.77% 14.82% 31.30% 23.35% 21 1.61% $590.52 $20,716.15 2.85%

*As of 12/31/2021

Vulcan Value Partners—Focus Composite 1/01/2010 – 12/31/2021

Year Total Return Gross of Fees % Total Return Net of Fees % Benchmark Return % 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Composite 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Benchmark # of Portfolios Dispersion % Total Composite AUM ($M) Total Firm AUM ($M) Percentage of Firm Assets % 2012 27.77% 26.20% 16.00% 16.32% 15.09% 8 0.09% $23.76 $1,281.82 1.85% 2013 41.25% 39.85% 32.39% 13.39% 11.94% 10 0.20% $44.04 $5,286.17 0.83% 2014 13.45% 12.62% 13.69% 11.94% 8.97% 18 0.13% $248.59 $10,180.75 2.44% 2015 -8.27% -8.96% 1.38% 14.37% 10.47% 21 0.13% $333.22 $12,147.98 2.74% 2016 9.04% 8.19% 11.96% 14.39% 10.59% 18 0.07% $266.80 $12,969.39 2.06% 2017 22.66% 21.71% 21.83% 13.41% 9.92% 14 0.06% $247.47 $14,562.38 1.70% 2018 -2.25% -3.16% -4.38% 13.29% 10.80% 13 0.23% $110.29 $12,311.46 0.90% 2019 57.98% 56.78% 31.49% 14.90% 11.93% 18 0.44% $555.44 15,275.12 3.64% 2020 26.43% 25.93% 18.40% 22.98% 18.53% 20 0.33% $1,664.54 $16,719.35 9.96% 2021* 29.33% 28.82% 28.71% 21.58% 17.17% 23 0.71% $2,137.76 $20.716.15 10.32%

*As of 12/31/2021

Vulcan Value Partners—Focus Plus Composite 1/01/2010 – 12/31/2021

Year Total Return Gross of Fees % Total Return Net of Fees % Benchmark Return % 3 yr Ex- Post Stand- ard Devia- tion Com- posite 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Benchmark # of Portfolios Dispersion % Total Composite AUM ($M) Total Firm AUM ($M) Percentage of Firm Assets % 2012 27.15% 25.61% 16.00% 16.57% 15.09% 13 0.14% $26.94 $1,281.82 2.10% 2013 42.32% 40.59% 32.39% 13.67% 11.94% 14 0.10% $43.96 $5,286.17 0.83% 2014 13.17% 12.24% 13.69% 11.76% 8.97% 12 0.12% $125.11 $10,180.75 1.23% 2015 -8.03% -8.54% 1.38% 14.39% 10.47% 12 0.23% $127.65 $12,147.98 1.05% 2016 9.04% 8.31% 11.96% 14.40% 10.59% 12 0.33% $124.05 $12,969.39 0.96% 2017 22.85% 22.05% 21.83% 13.40% 9.92% 12 0.18% $151.30 $14,562.38 1.04% 2018 -2.40% -3.03% -4.38% 13.27% 10.80% 12 0.13% $148.45 $12,311.46 1.21% 2019 58.52% 56.80% 31.49% 14.88% 11.93% 12 0.50% $643.86 $15,275.12 4.22% 2020 26.73% 25.23% 18.40% 23.01% 18.53% 12 0.27% $715.83 $16,719.35 4.28% 2021* 29.25% 27.93% 28.71% 21.62% 17.17% 12 0.65% $699.86 $20,716.15 3.38%

*As of 12/31/2021

Vulcan Value Partners—All Cap Composite 4/01/2011 – 12/31/2021

Year Total Return Gross of Fees % Total Return Net of Fees % Benchmark Return % 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Composite 3 yr Ex-Post Standard Deviation Benchmark # of Portfolios Dispersion % Total Composite AUM ($M) Total Firm AUM ($M) Percentage of Firm Assets % 2012 28.56% 27.25% 16.42% NA NA 29 0.15% $165.77 $1,281.82 12.93% 2013 40.90% 39.65% 33.55% NA NA 62 0.34% $550.19 $5,286.17 10.41% 2014 10.89% 9.98% 12.56% 10.37% 9.29% 97 0.66% $975.06 $10,180.75 9.58% 2015 -6.91% -7.70% 0.48% 12.18% 10.58% 104 0.42% $929.15 $12,147.98 7.65% 2016 14.32% 13.36% 12.74% 12.91% 10.88% 90 0.56% $1,015.44 $12,969.39 7.82% 2017 17.99% 17.00% 21.13% 12.22% 10.09% 91 0.24% $1,155.23 $14,562.38 7.93% 2018 -6.07% -6.86% -5.24% 12.75% 11.18% 96 0.53% $1,168.82 $12,311.46 9.49% 2019 46.03% 44.85% 31.02% 16.38% 12.21% 82 0.82% $1,230.56 $15,275.12 8.06% 2020 5.35% 4.48% 20.89% 26.07% 19.41% 81 0.79% $1,419.41 $16,719.35 8.49% 2021* 30.81% 29.78% 25.66% 25.18% 17.94% 78 1.16% $1,629.68 $20,716.15 7.87%

*As of 12/31/2021

