Brazil is arguably one of the most intriguing emerging markets buys at the moment, and I plan to start slowly accumulating before and after the election this October. This article focuses on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), the 3rd largest bank in Brazil. Banks will no doubt be under pressure during H1 2022 and 2023, as banks will have to be more prudent due to rising NPLs and poor economic conditions. However, Banco Bradesco will be able to tap into new growth sources, by offering digital products that can appeal to both retail and corporate clients.

Commodities and Tourism

Brazil’s economy is poised to benefit substantially from rising commodity prices and will also experience moderate economic benefits from an increase in tourist arrivals provided that restrictions are lifted later this year. Like other countries in the region, such as Chile, Peru, and Colombia, Brazil’s economic fate is heavily related to commodities. Brazil’s top exports include soybeans ($28.6 billion), iron ore ($26.5 billion), crude petroleum ($19.8 billion), and sugar ($8.95 billion). Brazil exported a total of $214 billion in 2020 and was the world’s largest exporter of soybeans, raw sugar, frozen bovine meat (beef), chemical wood pulp, and poultry meat. Notably, Brazil’s fate is not extremely tied to one type of commodity, and it commands a lot of power globally, as a top exporter of key commodities.

Country Top 2 Exports % of Total Brazil Soybeans and iron ore 25.8% Chile Copper ore and refined copper 48.0% Peru Copper Ore and Gold 38.7%

Source: OECworld Export Profiles

Although tourism officially only accounts for 3.7% of GDP, the figure would be 9.6% if indirect effects were included according to the European Commission. Brazil can therefore benefit from post covid economics, where tourism can boom once again.

Brazil and MSCI Emerging Markets

Brazil is one of the top 5 markets in MSCI Emerging Markets, yet it has a much smaller weighting relative to the top 4 countries. I plan to continuously monitor this, as any number of events could change the game and allow Brazil to be a larger part of MSCI Emerging Markets. In the absence of a black swan event, there is still room for Brazil’s weighting to rise even to approach 8-10%. Larger banks, like Banco Bradesco, are easily positioned to capture some of this new potential capital.

MSCI

Brazil Banking

Investing in banks is one of the most interesting ways to access Brazil’s growth, especially with interest rates rising this year. Banco Bradesco is one of the largest banks in Brazil, only topped by Banco de Brasil and Itau Unibanco (ITUB). I think Banco Bradesco stands out in many ways, namely because of its favorable NIM/lower NPLs and its ability to reach retail consumers and SMEs. Brazilian banks are also very active in other countries, which has also been a key driver of growth.

Statista

NPLs in Brazil

NPLs have been rising considerably during 2021, with many banks experiencing an uptick in NPLs during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. This is one of the key themes to monitor in the coming quarters, as rate hikes and slower economic growth will likely cause NPLs to rise.

S&P Global

Banks are on track to record strong growth this year, driven by modest credit growth and rising interest rates. However, NPLs will likely experience some pressure during Q2 and Q3 2022, even as banks are most conservative in their business lending and consumer financing. It’s crucial to look at the bank’s portfolio, to see how it is adapting to new demands from SMEs and retail clients, as these will be large growth drivers moving forward.

Since NPLs are on a rise and growth will be slower this year, it is ideal to compare stock price movements and valuation to 2016 to ensure you are buying at or near a historical low.

Banks in Brazil experienced a bottoming-out phase in 2016, and banks will likely approach these levels during 2022-2023. However, Banco Bradesco looks like an attractive buy anywhere between $3-4/share.

Industry Growth is Limited Now

Growth will be a challenge for banks in Brazil between 2022 and 2023, as economic conditions deteriorate globally. Credit growth in Brazil is only projected to reach 7.6%, compared to 16.5% in the previous year. Even though Brazil may not experience a recession during 2022, banks will still be under massive pressure to be more prudent about lending, given that NPLs are already on a rise and consumers will become increasingly pressured due to rising inflation.

Banco Bradesco

I am focusing on Banco Bradesco as a convenient way to gain access to Brazil’s stock market. While recent quarterly performance has been on a downtrend, the bank still has a decent loan portfolio, and management is seeking new sources of growth and ensuring the bank remains competitive amid the changing landscape.

Loan Portfolio

During Q1 2022, Banco Bradesco was able to increase its corporate portfolio by 15.7% YoY and its consumer portfolio by 22.6%. Like other banks in Brazil, the retail segment remains a strong driver of growth and still has low penetration rates. Banks have been able to enjoy higher NIMS by focusing on certain retail products like credit cards.

Banco Bradesco Q1 Report

The three largest sources of growth included credit cards (45.6%), real estate financing (23.3%), and SMEs (18.6%). Banco Bradesco was able to increase the total number of account holders from 31.4 million in Q1 2021 to 33.0 million during Q1 2022. This number is still a modest 15.5% of the population, which is still low even after considering that around 30% of the population does not have a bank account.

SMEs: Key Driver of Growth

One thing that I like about Banco Bradesco is that 20% of its customer base includes SMEs. SMEs are a huge contributor to Brazil’s economy, and there is ample growth potential for banks that target this group. According to OCED, SMEs account for 62% of total employment and 50% of the national value-added in Brazil. Although smaller SMEs typically rely on fintech more than traditional banks, there is still room for Banco Bradesco to capture this market as it continues to adapt its product offerings and make acquisitions.

Delinquency Issues

SME and individual loans have the highest NPL rates at the moment.

Banco Bradesco

Delinquencies, both 90 days over and 15-90 days over, are both on an uptrend but have still not hit the peak experienced during the end of 2016. Banco Bradesco’s NIM rose slightly during Q1 2022, from 6.1% in Q1 2021 to its current 6.7%. Brazil’s Central bank increased interest rates to 11.75% last March, and there is room for additional rate hikes this year as Brazil and other emerging markets are being hit with inflation. This fact, coupled with the bank’s focus on higher yield retail products, may allow its NIM to rise slightly this year.

Brief Thoughts on Fintech Disruption

Fintech disruption is a major theme within emerging markets, and successful banks are likely to be ones that can adapt to new demands for digital products for retail consumers. Larger banks like Banco Bradesco are still adequately positioned to use their capital to launch innovative products to compete with new fintech entrants and utilize their existing strong customer base. Banco Bradesco is experiencing rapid growth in some of its digital offerings and even recently acquired a digital bank from Banco de Brazil last year.

Name Description Growth Next Digital Banking Service that Targets Millennials and GenZ 153% growth in its clients during Q1 2022 Avora Investmentios Investment company (Equities, fixed income, funds, etc.) 24% YoY growth in its client base during 2022 Bitz Digital Payment Company 920% growth YoY Digio Digital bank that it purchased from Banco de Brazil 63% growth in the number of accounts

Source: Reuters/Banco Bradesco

It’s also crucial to note that Brazil has 34 million unbanked people, which implies Banco Bradesco could roughly double its customer base if it can offer relevant services to this entire market. However, even a realistic target like 20% of this amount could produce significant financial results for the company. It is also worth noting that unbanked consumers can choose to leapfrog and jump straight to digital products, as seen in other frontier and emerging markets such as Kenya.

Banco Bradesco has a very strong digital banking presence and is experiencing a rapid increase in users utilizing these services. The bank’s total number of mobile/internet transactions rose from 277.1 million in Q1 2020 to 660 million in Q1 2022.

Banco Bradesco

It is also clear to see that it is relying on consumers to drive its growth, as credit cards and personal real estate financing were its top two growth drivers last quarter. Furthermore, 60% of its client base includes institutions, and fintech start-ups are more likely to primarily focus on retail customers. At the moment, it appears that Banco Bradesco is winning on both fronts. Most importantly, there is ample room for competitors to enter this space, given the high unbanked population in Brazil. The risks of new fintech entrants are very minimal for Banco Bradesco, although they certainly can cause some disruptions in the industry. The key issue, and more relevant risk for banks, is navigating the rough investment landscape of 2022 and 2023, as worse things are likely to come.

Takeaway

One of the final intriguing factors about Banco De Bradesco is the distressed pricing of its stock, as it is trading near the lows experienced in 2008 and 2016. 2022 and 2023 will no doubt be challenging years for Brazil’s economy, and the October 2022 election could change sentiment. As I mentioned previously, NPLs are approaching the 2016 peak, so it seems best to use 2016 as a benchmark when deciding when to enter. Banco Bradesco has historically outperformed the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) and its competitor, Itau Unibanco.

Management seems serious about pursuing new growth strategies and developing digital offerings to help attract customers who are on the fence. This is not to mention that Banco Bradesco can easily start winning over the unbanked population in Brazil, through a plethora of product offerings. Banco Bradesco should definitely continue to outperform the index, and perhaps some of its competitors, even though its recent quarterly numbers were less favorable.