Overview

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is a company that operates two different segments – An expanding portfolio of 47 gentlemen's clubs and 11 military-themed sports bar & restaurant chains, called Bombshells, and both businesses are extremely well-oiled machines. RICK is incredibly fortunate to have CEO Eric Langan, a disciplined capital allocator and veteran industry that knows and is focused on generating shareholders’ value.

Most recently, they hosted their first-ever earnings call on Twitter space. I personally find this quarter’s earnings call to be extremely informational, mainly because there are a lot of retail investors on the platform, engaging with the CEO.

In this article, I will be talking about some new business updates. For readers who are new to this company, we've written a few articles about RCI Hospitality previously, so be sure to check it out for a deep dive!

Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

Nightclubs

Performance

RICK nightclubs had another impressive quarter as total revenue grew 56% YoY.

Among its revenue, service revenue was one of the standouts as it grew 88% YoY from a year ago. This is because the high-margin VIP spending has resumed, which was previously disrupted during the pandemic. As it stands, service now makes up 45% of its total nightclubs’ revenue. Alcohol sales also grew strongly at 48% YoY.

This result indicates a strong recovery from Covid, and what its normalized growth will look like in a post-pandemic period. Furthermore, when asked if their nightclubs are experiencing lower discretionary spending due to the possibility of a recession, here’s what CEO Langan has to say:

Well, it looks like if there's any type of recession coming, we're lagging it, because we are not seeing any slowdown…we've seen increases month-after-month, week-after-week.

This is an incredible performance from RICK and it has definitely met our expectations.

What this means for its bottom line is the extraction of strong operating leverage.

Its operating profit is growing at 86% YoY, outgrowing the pace they’re growing its revenue. This led to a high and stable operating margin of 39.7%, and a reminder of how profitable these nightclubs are.

With 2,200 clubs to go after them in the market with little to no competition, its nightclubs segment is poised to grow really fast.

Other Updates

During the quarter, the management also launched its own NFT called Tip-N-Strip. In fact, among the companies that I know, RICK is one of the first to incorporate NFT into its business.

If you tune in to CEO Langan’s Twitter Space on 5th May 2022, you will find it extremely intriguing and interesting how these NFTs are being utilized.

Here are some of my key takeaways:

This NFT aims to serve as a loyalty program, delivering more value to owners who purchased them.

NFT owners have access to exclusive benefits (depending on the rarity), such as unlimited admission (you can bring along a few friends), bottle services, free access to VIP seating, and even line skips during events like Formula One. They are looking to incorporate this into their POS system where NFT owners are able to earn points, and points can be used to purchase additional NFTs for services like room rentals and bottle services. That’s not all. NFT will be used to enhance and gamify the whole customer's experience whereby customers can win prizes based on the number of dances they’ve received, or by the number of visits.

This list of utilities will be growing over time, so the value proposition of the NFT increases.

Unlike a traditional loyalty program, this can be resold on the NFTs’ marketplace and the benefits are transferable to other users who bought them. Monies generated from the sales are used to host annual parties filled with celebrities, exclusive only for NFT holders.

As you can see, the benefits are packed to the brim. This helps RICK to drive repeated visits & purchases from loyalty members, enhancing the customers’ stickiness. It will definitely be interesting to see how this plays out in the future.

Ah…in case you’re wondering where and when to purchase one, I got you – here.

Beta Launch Of AdmireMe

AdmireMe, akin to OnlyFans, is currently in full beta launch.

RICK is in the midst of getting more entertainers and customers to use the platform and is currently looking to get influencers from OnlyFans to shift over to their platform. Previously, we have also shared our thoughts on why we think this is an excellent business idea.

Let’s now turn to Bombshell.

Bombshell

Bombshell, on the other hand, is growing really nicely as its total revenue grew 17% YoY.

Breaking down its revenue, you can see that the Alcohol and Food & Merchandise sales are pretty resilient, growing at 13% and 22% respectively. 85% of the sales growth was contributed by its newly opened Bombshell in Arlington, while 14% was by same-store sales.

Turning to unit economics, we can see that its Average Unit Volume has increased to $1.39 million from $1.34 million in 1Q22. This tells us that both new (i.e. Bombshell Arlington) and existing units are doing well.

Its operating profit, on the other hand, grew 10% YoY.

This number is meant to be larger as the newly opened Bombshell Arlington did not contribute over 2 months' worth of sales, and there were also pre-opening costs that were incurred during the quarter. Thus, the operating margin came in at 22.6%, as opposed to 23.9% a year ago.

During the earnings call, CEO Langan also shared that they are in talks with 3 other potential franchisees. Currently, the first franchisee is expected to be opened in 3Q22 (take a peek at its Bombshell here), and the second franchisee agreement was also announced during the quarter.

As we can see, RICK’s management is putting lots of effort into growing the number of franchisees, and it is clearly starting to ramp up. This makes sense because all the heavy lifting is essentially incurred by the franchisee, making it a quick and effective way to grow its brands while also developing its company-owned Bombshell.

Key Operating & Financial Metrics

The strong performance and recovery from its nightclubs business had led to Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) of $26.3 million, an 80% YoY growth. With April sales exceeding March levels, we believe this strong growth is most likely to persist in 3Q22.

On an FCF per share basis, it grew 73% from a year ago. As the pandemic severity stands to ease, and customers tend to head outside, this bodes well for RICK.

If you head to CEO Langan's Twitter, you'll see that Tootsies Cabaret, one of its largest clubs, is packed during May. This is a positive indication that demand continues to be high.

Valuation

In the first half of FY22 (“1H22”), its total revenue grew 52% YoY over 1H21, which was an easier comp as nightclubs’ operations were heavily restricted by Covid.

We should expect growth to slightly taper down in 2H22. As the reacceleration in revenue has come back faster than we have anticipated, the only change we had on our valuation model since our last article is that we implied a 30% revenue growth (previously was 15% YoY) in FY22, followed by a 20% annual decline.

Therefore, our stance remains unchanged – there is still a considerable upside for investors.

Risks

We’re currently in an extremely unforgiving market, when performance does not meet investors' expectations, stocks are quickly punished.

However, this is not the case for RICK.

You could argue there are hardly any faults with its 2Q22 results – Strong FCF growth, rising operating margins, and a world-class management team that knows how to generate shareholders’ value.

While there are plenty of positives to take away from, here are some concerns that we have:

Are The Multiples Capped?

CEO Langan has repeatedly made an interesting statement when it comes to investing in RICK:

I think people get confused, on what business we're in. And I say this a lot. We're not in the real estate business. We're not in the restaurant business. We're not even in the strip club business. We're in the free cash flow business.

The question that has been bugging investors is, what is an appropriate multiple (P/FCF) that the market is willing to assign to a cash-generative company growing at FCF per share at over 20% year-on-year? 25x? 20x? 15x?

Let’s take a look at this graph.

Here, we can see that the highest share price was at $91.33 as its multiple ran up to 23.63x, only to see it come back down to a multiple of 17.11x today. The 29.41x multiple on 7 May 2021 is due to RICK nightclubs being disrupted by the pandemic, thus, the multiple was distorted due to lower FCF.

Overall, its multiple typically fluctuates at current levels.

While investors are screaming for a higher multiple, the market is having a hard time assigning one. This is likely due to them operating in the adult industry, preventing institutional funds from having a foot in. That may explain why the multiples are being capped.

This also brings us to the last point.

Share Price Matters A Lot

As I am reading the earnings transcript, Adam Wyden had raised a very good point on why share price matters and high multiple matters:

I think a lot of the diehard value investors are like you know, the stock should – let the stock trade at some crazy low level and you can buy it all back and blah blah blah. That's all good in theory. But I mean I think it might be important to explain to folks that part of the outsiders is yes being able to buy back stock when it's cheap but also being able to create a multiple arbitrage. I mean what we saw with Lowrie is that you were able to do a transaction I think choice of 500,000 shares at $60, $30 million. I mean you would not have been able to execute on that transaction if the stock did not trade at a multiple higher than what you're acquiring.

If RICK was not trading at the multiple back then, the share price would’ve been lower. This means that it has to issue more shares, diluting shareholders further, and CEO Langan might even delay the purchase of Lowrie.

This might also explain why CEO Langan has decided to go out of the conventional way by hosting its earnings call on Twitter Spaces, with the objective to raise brand awareness, and hopefully, reflect the true multiple of the company. Here, you can see it is getting the attention of more investors.

To quote from the earnings call:

I started doing Twitter Spaces…they got 800 people. They got 1,400 people. How they get so many people. We spend all this money to do these big conventions and we reach 30 to 50 maybe 150 potential investors…as your company matures and you get older and your industry matures is you rely on doing the same things you've always done and that doesn't work. You have to innovate and adapt to the changing wishes of your clientele and the communication vehicles that your clientele uses your potential clientele uses. And that's what Twitter has been about…

Share price and multiples matter a lot, at least to RICK when it comes to doing multi-club acquisitions like Lowrie.

Concluding Thoughts

RICK had a fantastic quarter as evident from the very strong recovery in Nightclub sales, and strong growth in Bombshell. All of these resulted in a very strong Operating Leverage and growth in FCF per share for the company. The management has continued to meet our expectations. At the current valuation, investors can consider initiating a position, although there are certain concerns that we have.