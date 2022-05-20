urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since the acquisition of Alcoa Warrick in 2021, net sales of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) have more than doubled, and estimates point to a further ~50% increase by 2023. Still, the share price has declined by 30% since May 2021 due to declining margins as a result of rising commodity prices, transportation costs, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. Bearing in mind that these headwinds are most likely temporary and that the PS ratio is below 0.50 despite growth estimates, I think this is a good time to buy shares of Kaiser Aluminum, whose upside potential is very significant.

The company steadily generates enough cash to cover interest and dividend expenses, which will make it possible to reduce the debt incurred. Furthermore, it performs share repurchases on a regular basis, for which investors will enjoy an increasing share of the company apart from the dividend.

A Brief Overview Of The Company

Kaiser Aluminum manufactures semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, beverage and food packaging, general engineering, and others. The company was founded in 1946 and its market cap currently stands at ~$1.5 billion.

The company's portfolio of products includes flat-rolled plate, sheet and coil, extruded rods, bars, hollows and shapes, drawn rods, bars, pipes, tubes and wires, and other products. Most of the company's products are sold to other companies for the manufacturing process of other products. The company enjoys multi-decade relationships with blue-chip companies, and has recently entered the food and beverage packaging industry, which should greatly reduce the volatility of its operations as it is a more defensive industry than the ones it has operated in up to now.

Currently, shares are trading at $96.42, which represents a 30.90% decline from all-time highs of $139.54 on May 11, 2021. A significant reduction in profit margins as a result of the current macroeconomic events at a time when the company has taken on significant debt has increased the caution of investors, who have lost some degree of optimism.

Latest Acquisitions

In September 2018, the company acquired Imperial Machine & Tool Co., a leading manufacturer of multi-material additive manufacturing and machining technologies for aerospace and defense, automotive, high-tech, and general industrial applications founded in 1943, for $43.2 million.

Later, in April 2021, the company acquired Alcoa Warrick LLC, a manufacturer of beverage and food cans in the North American market, from Alcoa (AA), in order to reduce its cyclicality by adding manufacturing capacity for the aluminum food and beverage packaging industry in North America, for $670 million. This represents a major acquisition that further increases the diversification of the company's portfolio of products.

Net Sales Have More Than Doubled In The Last Year

The company has managed to increase sales in a more or less steady way over the years, although the coronavirus pandemic caused a 22.55% drop in sales in 2020.

On the other hand, during the year 2021, the company's sales were 123.59% higher than those of 2020. In this sense, net sales of $2.62 billion were boosted by the acquisition of Alcoa Warrick. Furthermore, estimates are very optimistic as sales for 2022 are expected to reach $3.71 billion while 2023 is expected to return $3.99 billion. This milestone is very feasible as an increase in net sales of 192.84% year over year during the first quarter of 2022 has increased the company's trailing twelve months' sales to $3.25 billion. And despite estimates of high growth rates, the current PS ratio of 0.472 is at its lowest in recent years.

This means that the company is generating net sales of $2.12 for each dollar held in shares, annually. This ratio is much lower than historically despite estimates that sales will continue to expand over the next two years at a very high rate, and this is due to two fundamental factors: profit margins are being strongly affected by the current macroeconomic headwinds while the company carries much more debt than before.

Margins Are Temporarily Depressed

The company usually enjoyed positive gross profit and EBITDA margins, although these are exposed to relatively high volatility. Since the coronavirus pandemic crisis, margins are affected by higher freight and commodity costs, supply chain issues, and labor shortages.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company reported gross profit margins of 5.84%, much lower than the margins of over 15% experienced during prior years, while the EBITDA margin also fell to 5.39%, allowing the company to generate $55 million of adjusted EBITDA, 47% higher than the same quarter of 2021. During this quarter, operations in Trentwood experienced an unusual freight cost of $6 million as the company has been forced to use less efficient transportation channels due to disruptions in the transportation systems.

In this sense, the company is experiencing profitability issues due to headwinds that are most likely temporary, but it is still generating positive gross profit margins and EBITDA. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Alcoa Warrick will likely keep positive margins and will reduce their volatility in the coming years.

Debt Has Recently Increased Significatively

Over the years, the company has increased its exposure to debt, although the most significant increase took place recently due to the acquisition of Alcoa Warrick. This significantly increases the company's risk because it now has to deal with higher interest expenses every year. Still, cash and equivalents of $261 million is enough to cover 5 years' interest expense, so the risk is not that high.

In this sense, interest expenses have increased to about $50 million per year, which will limit from now on the company's ability to continue expanding until part of said debt is paid. Still, we must keep in mind that Alcoa Warrick is providing a new cash stream for the company.

Furthermore, as I will discuss below, the company generates enough cash from operations to cover debt interest and dividend expenses with relative ease, which I believe will enable a successful deleveraging process from this point on.

The Cash Payout Ratio Is Low And The Dividend Yield Is High

The company has steadily paid a dividend since 2007. During the last decade, the dividend has almost tripled, so investors have enjoyed fast growing dividends so far. The most recent increase took place in January 2022 when the management announced a 7% dividend raise to $0.77 per quarter.

During the last decade, cash from operations has also increased significantly, and this is what has allowed the amount of dividends paid to increase. Next, I will calculate what percentage of the company's cash from operations has been allocated for the payment of dividends and interest on debt in order to determine its ability to cover them with cash coming from actual operations.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operations (in millions) $111.7 $124.1 $158.8 $165.6 $141.5 $150.2 $232.3 $206.9 $79.4 Dividends paid (in millions) $23.0 $25.4 $28.1 $32.4 $35.0 $37.7 $39.4 $43.4 $46.7 Interest expense (in millions) $35.7 $37.5 $24.1 $20.3 $22.2 $22.7 $24.6 $40.9 $49.5 Cash payout ratio 52.55% 50.68% 32.87% 31.82% 40.42% 40.21% 27.55% 40.74% 121.16%

As we can see, the cash payout ratio has been quite low in recent years, although the contraction of margins has made it impossible to cover dividend and interest expenses during 2021. Still, this is not the whole story and the balance sheet should be analyzed more carefully in order to understand what happened in 2021 so that the cash from operations was so low. In 2021, total receivables increased by $288.4 million while accounts payable increased by $265.3 million, which leaves the company with a favorable difference of $23.1 million. Furthermore, inventories increased by $252.6 million in the same period. Therefore, the company did not generate enough cash from operations because it did not convert its operations into cash on time, so cash from operations should be much higher in 2022 and 2023.

During the first quarter of 2022, accounts payable increased by $91.4 million, but total receivables increased by $108.8 million while inventories increased again by $26.9 million, leaving again a very low cash payout ratio of $1.4 million. In exchange, total current assets currently stands at $1.32 billion while total current liabilities are much lower at $0.55 billion.

The recent decline in the share price has caused a recent spike in the dividend yield, which currently stands at slightly over 3% and is in the area of historical highs if we ignore the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and the coronavirus pandemic crisis in 2020. Therefore, shareholders will be rewarded with a higher long-term dividend yield on cost due to the company's current risks due to current macroeconomic events.

The Company Is An Aggressive Buybacker

Over the past decade, the company has reduced the number of outstanding shares by repurchasing them. This means that each share of the stock represents a larger and larger portion of the company. This has enabled part of the company's dividend raises and should continue to do so in the coming years.

In this sense, the company has reduced the amount of shares outstanding by 17.60% from 2012 to 2022. The current coronavirus pandemic and the consequent issues related to the increase in costs have caused a pause in share buybacks, but everything indicates that the company will restore buybacks again as soon as the cash payout ratio is reduced in the medium term and profit margins stabilize in the long term.

Risks Worth Mentioning

In 2021, the company's five largest customers contributed to 49% of sales. This means that there is a significant risk that sales will experience high volatility as the a big part of the company's sales are concentrated in a few customers.

Also, a significant reduction in the use of aluminum for the packaging process of food and beverages, as well as other products in other industries, as a consequence of a change in consumer trends would have a direct impact on the company's operations.

And finally, I consider the debt a risk that should be seriously considered. The company's cash and equivalents of $261 million are enough to cover interest expenses for a few years, but if margins keep low for a long time, the balance sheet could be weakened as a result of interest expenses eating up a big portion of the cash generated. Furthermore, these interest expenses will be a burden that will limit growth until the debt is significantly reduced. In this sense, the fact that the cash payout ratio is relatively low and that the acquisition of Alcoa Warrick will generate a steady income stream suggests that the debt can be paid without major problems.

Conclusion

Kaiser Aluminum's share price has fallen by 30% due to current macroeconomic headwinds despite explosive sales growth, opening up a huge opportunity for dividend investors with a long-term view. The recent acquisition of Alcoa Warrick will significantly reduce the company's cyclicality, making Kaiser Aluminum an even more reliable dividend stock from now on.

The company's gross profit and EBITDA margins are positive and the company's cash payout ratio is relatively low, allowing it to pay a growing dividend and perform share buybacks. For this reason, I consider that the current dividend yield of slightly over 3% and the buyback yield greater than 1% represents a good growing income source for conservative investors.