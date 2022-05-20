stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One company that I continue to fervently advocate for, both as a consumer of the product and an investor in the stock, is Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). This language-learning app has cracked the code for language education and is growing rapidly across the globe, and yet is still in the early phases of its growth trajectory.

Like most other growth stocks, shares of Duolingo have been decimated this year. Duolingo is down ~25% year to date, but is down ~60% relative to highs notched last November above $200. Recently, however, a very strong beat-and-raise quarter in Q1 has turned momentum on Duolingo the other way, raising hopes for a rebound rally.

I retain my bullish position on Duolingo, and I'm keen to pick up more on dips. Duolingo's balance of category leadership, an attractive recurring-revenue base with a rapidly growing subscriber count, and relatively modest losses make me confident in the company's ability to scale.

Here's a recap of what I believe to be the key bullish drivers for Duolingo:

Accelerating growth. Over the past few quarters, despite its own growing scale, Duolingo has seen bookings growth accelerate north of >50% y/y, driven both by increased monetization/conversion of free users into paid ones, as well as effective engagement across its marketing channels.

Duolingo has an incredible product. I use Duolingo myself on a regular basis (and yes, I am among the ~6% of Duolingo's user base who is a Plus subscriber), and am impressed by the way the company has condensed the difficulty of language learning into bite-sized, gamified lessons. The fact that Duolingo has stats to back up the notion that seven units on Duolingo (roughly the entirety of most of the languages in Duolingo's catalog) gives users the same proficiency as five semester-long college courses only serves to highlight the immense value that Duolingo provides in its well-designed app.

Travel is opening back up. One of the top reasons that people learn a language is to travel. With the post-COVID world continuing to normalize and with foreign borders opening up for tourism again, the resurgence in travel will likely also lead to a pickup in demand for Duolingo.

Additional monetization opportunities. Duolingo has three revenue streams. On top of its Plus subscriptions, Duolingo makes money from advertising and from administering English proficiency tests. The latter, in my view, is a burgeoning market that could eventually see Duolingo turn into a language-accreditation service for languages other than English. New subject matter expansions like math should also serve to broaden Duolingo's market potential.

High gross margins. Right now, Duolingo is losing money because it's focused on product development and growth. But its underlying ~70% pro forma gross margins give it ample room to scale profitably, like many other software and internet peers.

Valuation-wise, Duolingo's year-to-date declines have rendered the stock in very attractive territory. At current share prices near $80, Duolingo has a market cap of $3.13 billion. After we net off the $577.3 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Duolingo's resulting enterprise value is $2.55 billion.

Duolingo guidance update (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year as shown in the snapshot above, Duolingo is guiding to $349-$358 million in revenue, representing 39-43% y/y growth (on top of roughly breakeven adjusted EBITDA). This represents a significant boost over an initial growth outlook calling for 32-34% y/y growth.

Taking the midpoint of Duolingo's latest guidance range, the company's resulting valuation is just 7.1x EV/FY22 revenue - which is an incredibly appealing multiple for a company currently growing in the mid-40s.

The bottom line here: solid product, solid financials, and breakeven adjusted EBITDA despite tremendous growth rates - there's little not to like about Duolingo. Stay long here and take advantage of still-depressed share prices to build up a long-term investment in this name.

Q1 Download

Let's now go through more of the details of Duolingo's blowout first quarter. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Duolingo Q1 results (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

Duolingo's revenue grew at a 47% y/y pace to $81.2 million, smashing Wall Street's expectations of $77.5 million (+40% y/y) by a huge seven-point margin. Note as well that underlying total bookings and subscription bookings growth was 55% y/y and 56% y/y respectively, indicating that revenue growth is likely to stay at a ~50% clip for quite some time.

Some further key user metrics are shown in the chart below. Note in particular that paid subscribers grew 60% y/y to 2.9 million (which, by the way, is a 0.4 million increase versus the end of Q4). Engagement also remains high, with the daily active user count climbing 31% y/y to 12.5 million.

Duolingo key user metrics (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

Duolingo has a slew of initiatives in place to boost user activity this year. One of its big major rollouts is a planned rebranding of "Duolingo Plus" to "Super Duolingo" in the third quarter of 2022. While the pricing and feature set of Duolingo's paid offering will remain the same, the new "Super" branding is intended to boost the "gamified" element of Duolingo's product and hopefully convert more users into paid subscribers.

Duolingo paid product redesign (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

In addition to this premium rebranding, Duolingo also intends to shake up its homepage design as shown below:

Duolingo homepage redesign (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

The switch is intended to make linear language progression less confusing, and potentially gives users who haven't logged in a while a reason to come back.

From a profitability standpoint, note that Duolingo drove $3.9 million in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, representing a healthy 5% adjusted EBITDA margin (and potentially rendering very conservative the company's FY22 outlook of roughly breakeven adjusted EBITDA):

Duolingo Q1 bottom line metrics (Duolingo Q1 shareholder letter)

Key Takeaways

There's a lot to like about Duolingo: surging user base, product tweaks intended to capture more subscribers, blazing revenue and bookings growth, and solid profitability. Trading at just ~7x forward revenue, this is a rare opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a fantastic early-stage growth stock.