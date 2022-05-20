Growing investment concept Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

The volatility of the stock market is something that new investors quickly learn. It isn't unheard of for a stock to go from undervalued or fairly valued to overvalued in a short time.

Investor appetite for safe havens like bonds or bond-like substitutes (i.e., utilities) has significantly increased as of late - - especially in the last month. This explains why Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is up 13% since my prior article in February. For context, the S&P 500 index has fallen 10% since that article.

Solely due to this tremendous outperformance over the last three months, I now rate Xcel Energy a hold. Let's take a look at its fundamentals and the share price at which I would urge investors to again consider buying the stock.

The Safest Dividend Is The One Just Raised

Just as I predicted in my prior article on Xcel Energy, the stock recently announced a 6.6% increase in its quarterly dividend per share to $0.4875. But ignoring the maxim that the safest dividend is the one just raised, is Xcel Energy's dividend safe?

Xcel Energy's 2.61% dividend yield is meaningfully below the utilities - regulated electric industry average of 3.20%. This implies that the market views the stock's dividend to be as safe or safer than the typical regulated electric utility stock.

Looking at Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratios appears to tell the same story.

Xcel Energy reported $2.96 in diluted EPS in 2021. Compared to the $1.8025 in dividends per share paid during the year, this equates to a 60.9% diluted EPS payout ratio.

And Xcel Energy's midpoint diluted EPS guidance is $3.15 for this year. Stacked against the $1.92 in dividends per share slated to be paid in 2022, this is equivalent to a 61% diluted EPS payout ratio.

A diluted EPS payout ratio in the low-60% range gives Xcel Energy flexibility to hand out dividend increases in line with or slightly ahead of earnings growth going forward. And with analysts anticipating 7.1% annual earnings growth through the next five years, I will reiterate my expectation of a 6.75% annual dividend growth rate for the long haul.

Xcel Energy Is Off To A Good Start This Year

Last month, Xcel Energy reported decent earnings results for the first quarter of this year.

The electric and natural gas utility recorded $3.75 billion in operating revenue in the first quarter. This works out to a 5.9% growth rate over the year-ago period (details according to page 3 of 16 of Xcel Energy Q1 2022 earnings press release).

Electric segment operating revenue fell 8.3% year-over-year. As more employees returned to work, residential electric use declined. And total customer growth and increased commercial and industrial use weren't enough to offset the impact of reduced residential use (info per pages 3 and 7 of 16 of Xcel Energy Q1 2022 earnings press release).

Natural gas segment operating revenue skyrocketed 68.5% higher year-over-year to $1.09 billion in the first quarter. This was primarily the result of higher customer use, especially in Minnesota and my home state of Wisconsin. And respective 1.2% and 0.5% increases in residential and commercial/industrial customers were the other factor that played a part in the natural gas segment's growth (figures sourced from pages 3 and 7 of 16 of Xcel Energy Q1 2022 earnings press release).

Xcel Energy posted $0.70 in diluted EPS for the first quarter, which was a 3.8% year-over-year growth rate. Increased natural gas costs and operating and maintenance expenses weighed on the company's profitability. This explains why Xcel Energy's net margin declined 10-basis points over the year-ago period to 10.1% in the first quarter. And a 1.1% increase in the company's outstanding share count to 545 million in the first quarter was the other reason why earnings growth lagged operating revenue growth (details according to page 3 of 16 of Xcel Energy Q1 2022 earnings press release).

Xcel Energy's expectation of $3.15 in midpoint diluted EPS for this year would be a healthy 6.4% growth rate over 2021 (info per page 1 of 16 of Xcel Energy Q1 2022 earnings press release and page 1 of 17 of Xcel Energy Q4 2021 earnings press release).

Risks To Consider:

Xcel Energy is a great utility. But the stock faces its share of risks that investors should know.

The first risk to the company is that the April 2022 CPI reading was 8.3%, which came in above the average analyst expectation of 8.1%. Xcel Energy's costs could rise more soon, which may not be immediately recovered. That's because there is typically a lag between when a utility files a rate case and when it is approved. This could harm Xcel Energy's margins in the meantime.

The New York Federal Reserve's March 2022 Survey of Primary Dealers indicated that respondents see a 20% probability of the global economy entering into a recession in the next six months. If a recession were to occur, it could be difficult to get rate cases authorized by regulatory commissions. And customer usage could be negatively impacted as well.

The Pendulum Has Swung Too Far In One Direction

As I first alluded to in the opening, Xcel Energy's stock has shifted from fairly valued to moderately overvalued over the past few months. I arrived at this conclusion based on the inputs into two valuation models.

The first valuation model that I used to estimate the fair value of shares of Xcel Energy is the discounted cash flows or DCF model. This is comprised of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is trailing-twelve-month earnings. Xcel Energy's TTM diluted EPS is $2.99.

The next input for the DCF model is growth assumptions.

It's my opinion that Xcel Energy's 7.1% annual earnings growth outlook makes a 6.25% annual earnings growth rate realistic for the next five years. I'll then apply a 5.5% annual earnings growth rate in the years that follow.

The last input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another term for the required annual total return rate. I will be using my personal preference of 10% for this input.

Plugging these inputs into the DCF model, I come out to a fair value of $72.73 a share. This implies that Xcel Energy's shares are trading at a 2.8% premium to fair value and pose a 2.7% downside from the current price of $74.76 a share (as of May 19, 2022).

The second valuation model that I utilized to value shares of Xcel Energy is the dividend discount model. This is also composed of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply a stock's annualized dividend per share. Xcel Energy's annualized dividend per share is currently $1.95.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required annual total return rate. I'll use 10% for this input.

The third input for the DDM is the DGR or annual dividend growth rate. I will assume a 6.75% annual dividend growth rate for Xcel Energy.

Factoring these inputs into the DDM, I get a fair value of $60.00 a share. This indicates that Xcel Energy's shares are priced at a 24.6% premium to fair value and pose a 19.7% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Averaging these two fair values out, I compute a fair value of $66.37 a share. This means that shares of Xcel Energy are trading at a 12.6% premium to fair value and pose an 11.2% downside from the current share price.

Summary: A Solid Utility, But Not At The Current Price

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 19 straight years, which makes it a Dividend Contender nearly two times over. And the stock's sustainable dividend payout ratio coupled with its 6% to 7% annual earnings growth should lead to many more years of payout increases for shareholders.

But the market has bid this stock up too much, too fast in recent months. That's why I would wait for a correction to the $65 range before again rating Xcel Energy's stock a buy.