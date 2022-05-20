Thurtell/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is believed to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the decade. The world, especially the Western countries, is speeding up their adoption of clean and renewable energies. On top of concerns for the climate change that has been motivating a push for a cleaner energy source, a Russian invasion of Ukraine has infused more motivation for governments, especially in Europe, to adopt an energy alternative to fossil fuels because Russia has been threatening the members of the European Union over its supply of energy, weaponizing the vital resources. Therefore, numerous solar panel manufacturers were viewed as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this decade as the world pushes for cleaner energy. However, While I agree with this view, I believe it is in investors' best interest to wait before buying into First Solar. I believe, despite a solid underlying trend, First Solar's short-term expansion efforts dragging down its profitability will likely put strong downward pressure on the stock. At the minimum, I believe First Solar will trade sideways without any major new expansion announcements until 2023. Therefore, I believe there are more downsides than upsides in First Solar today.

Earnings Report

In the 2022Q1 earnings report, First Solar reported a reaffirmation of FY 2022 guidance with net sales of $2.4-$2.6 billion and an operating income of $55-$110 million, which includes about $95-$105 million in production start-up expense and underutilization losses as well as $270-$290 million pre-tax gain expectation related to Japanese sales. Overall, compared to FY 2021, the results are disappointing. In 2021, the company reported net sales of $2.9 billion, with an operating income of $469 million. Compared to FY 2022 EPS expectation of $0-$0.6, 2021 was much stronger at $4.38 EPS.

However, the lackluster expectations in 2022 have their reasons. First Solar is taking a short breather for a stronger tomorrow. As I have mentioned at the beginning of the article, the global push for the mass adoption of renewable energies is ongoing. As such, First Solar saw an increase of 11.9 GW of bookings since the prior earnings report in March. YTD, First Solar recorded net bookings of 16.7 GW. Considering that the company is expected to produce 8.9-9.4 GW in 2022, the demand is far outpacing the supply. In regard to the demand, the management team said that First Solar's 2022 and 2023 bookings are already full, with a likely potential for 2024 to be full in the coming months. Therefore, to capture this massive demand, First Solar is investing heavily today for a brighter tomorrow by expanding its production capabilities, dragging down short-term financial expectations.

In both India and Ohio, the company is building capacity for its newest product, series 7, while other series 6 plants are ongoing expansions as well. Series 7, upon completion in early 2023, is expected to have the lowest cost per watt production, potentially increasing the company's profitability levels. Further, through continuous investment in expansion, the company is expecting an additional 4-6% in cost reduction after a 6% cost reduction in 2021. Upon normalization in investment and manufacturing activities starting in 2023, profitability and revenue growth is expected to return to a stronger growth than before, with some analyst predicting about $4 EPS in 2023.

Problem: Valuation And Market Sentiment

First Solar is sacrificing 2022 earnings to be more sustainable and competitive as a business. Although this may seem great, I believe it may create some downside pressure on the company's stock price in 2022.

First Solar has a market capitalization of about $6.7 billion today, with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 32.5. However, because the company is expecting an EPS of $0-$0.6 in 2022, the company's forward price to earnings will reflect a much higher price-to-earnings ratio throughout 2022 before normalizing.

Considering the negative market sentiment today, I believe the reflection of a weaker price-to-earnings ratio will likely limit First Solar's upside while potentially increasing the company stock's downside in the short term along with the market. The Fed is expected to continually raise interest rates throughout 2022 to tame inflation, negatively affecting the equity market. Further, through inflation and the supply chain disruption coming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese lockdown, consumer sentiment has been hitting all-time lows, as the picture below shows. Therefore, I believe the combination of negative short-term price to earnings ratio reflection combined with negative market sentiments and degrading economic health in the near term will likely limit First Solar stock's upside while opening the possibilities of more downside.

Wild Card

My thesis may be incorrect if the management team announces more aggressive expansion plans backed by strong demands. First Solar management team believes and wants the demand to drive the supply. Thus, if the backlog of orders continues its pace of increase as seen in the past few months, the management team may consider further leverage to expand its production capabilities to capture more market share. The company is already booked through 2023 with a likelihood of booking 2024 orders in 2022 while fulfilling a meaningful portion of 2025 and 2026 demands. A continued increase in demand fueled by global transition and political actions may result in faster expansion. During the earnings call, the management team said that they "believe [the expansion possibilities] are open to us today."

However, for now, I believe the possibility of a more aggressive expansion is not likely because deciding to build a new manufacturing plant to produce solar panels at scale will require about 2 years. During that timeframe, the dynamics of the market may change. For example, the cost of solar panels is expected to continue its decline, falling about 34% by 2030. Further, the solar panel markets may be boosted temporarily today due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Because the possibility of cooling demand from today's level exists, I believe the management team will continue their more conservative stance.

Summary

The underlying trend is supporting the fundamentals of First Solar. The world will likely accelerate its adoption of renewable energies because of both climate change and energy independence. However, a perfect storm is brewing for First Solar, which will likely limit the company's upside potential throughout 2022. First Solar is expecting significantly weaker earnings in 2022 due to its massive expansion efforts. Further, the market sentiment as inflation, slowing economy, and geopolitical tensions heat up are faltering, potentially creating additional pressure on First Solar. Therefore, I believe it to be wiser for investors to wait before buying First Solar.