In early January 2022, the S&P 500 (SPY) hit an all-time closing record high. It will likely hit many more in the future. However, that might be a while. From an all-time high of more than 4,818, it's dropped to just north of 3,900 as of noon on May 19. A bear market looks increasingly likely as there are many negative signs in the economy. US GDP somewhat surprisingly dropped at a 1.4% annual rate in the first quarter of 2022. Oil prices are near all-time highs, and inflation is stuck around 8% on a year-over-year basis.

If these numbers stay where they are, a recession becomes increasingly likely, and this brings up the question of where relatively safe investments might be found. A dividend-paying stock that recently increased its payout for the 62nd straight year is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). While most stocks will go down in a down market, strong consumer staple brands like PG will likely perform less badly during a recession even though they might still take a hit. When people think of things to cut back on, deodorant and detergent are not going to be the first thing to come to mind.

Inflation Concerns

As noted above, inflation reached 8.5% in recent months. This is the highest level of inflation since around 1981. Many people have stated (erroneously) that this is record-high inflation. While some areas of the economy might have record-high levels of inflation, even 8% is well below the 12.3% logged in 1974 and the 13.3%, 12.5%, and 8.9% logged in three successive years between 1979 and 1981.

Even though it's not at record levels, inflation is still a concern because it can erode purchasing power if wages fail to keep up with the increase in prices. When looking at the business environment, some companies are better positioned to deal with inflation. As prices go up on materials, companies with strong brands will be better able to increase their own prices to keep their profitability up.

Some companies that are dividend kings have even been able to maintain dividends through previous periods of high inflation. Procter & Gamble is one such company. It's increased dividends for 62 consecutive years, and those who have invested in the past have profited handsomely.

PG Past Performance

In the last major recession that was not caused by a pandemic, Procter & Gamble did not perform as badly as the market as a whole. It dropped from around $74 at its peak to just above $44 at its bottom in March 2009. In percentage terms, this was a 40.8% drop in price. Those who sold lost money. While nearly 41% is a major drop that caused heartburn for many stockholders, it was actually better to own PG at this time than the market as a whole. The S&P 500 dropped by 49.17% from its 2007 peak to the trough in 2009.

Procter & Gamble has some of the most recognizable brands in the world. These include the quicker picker upper, Bounty, Tide detergent, and Oral B toothpaste. Long-time customers tend to stick with brands they like, and they continue to buy them during every type of economy. Additionally, according to the company's investor relations page, only 47% of the company's net sales come from North America. An additional 22% come from Europe, but this leaves plenty of growth opportunity in emerging markets throughout the world.

Since the Great Recession, Procter & Gamble has continued to perform well and bring in copious amounts of cash. In the past 12 months, earnings per share was $5.72, compared to dividend payouts of $3.65. This equates to a payout of 63.8%, which shows that the company should continue to pay out increasing dividends in the near term.

The most recent dividend increase was $0.0435 per share per quarter, which was an increase of 5% over the previous year's dividend. The current yield is 2.52% (as of midday May 19, 2022), and this is actually an increase because of the somewhat depressed share price, which has dropped about $25 from its recent high. In addition to the recent dividend increase, PG has also bought back $1.2 billion in stock according to the last quarterly press release. Fewer shares on the market means that each individual's ownership share increases over time, and it decreases the amount of cash that will go to the dividend because there are fewer shares outstanding.

It takes cash on hand to pay dividends and buy back stock, and Procter & Gamble grew its sales by 7% over the past quarter. In the last annual report, the company sold $76.1 billion worldwide, and the sales increase for that period was 6% on a year-over-year basis. Needless to say, PG does quite well in marketing its products to the world.

Conclusion

PG is a solid company with a strong stable of brands that consumers have been buying for decades. Additionally, it has a strong record of increasing dividends that dates back to the Kennedy administration. This period has seen periods of high inflation, wars, and political unrest, among other negative factors, yet Procter & Gamble has consistently provided income for shareholders. Over the past year, the company has paid less than 64% out in dividends, which means that there is room to increase it in the future.

Over the short term, there could be lower prices as a recession will likely lead to a bloodbath in all sectors of the economy. The current PE ratio is near 25, which means that the company is not a major bargain. However, PG is a strong company with consumer goods that people have a strong affinity to. Some have bought the same products for many years and are unlikely to switch, no matter what the economy does in the short term. This provides pricing power that will allow for PG to increase prices when necessary to keep up profit margins. This should provide growing dividends to investors who intend to hold for the long term, likely at a lower relative risk than the market as a whole.