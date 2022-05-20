sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) have come to live again in recent times, driven by a solid fundamental performance. In August of last year, I believed that TransMedics was transforming lives, creating a potentially transformative stock. Following a reasonable second half of 2021, the company has started 2022 on a spectacular note, driven by wider approvals, creating a great setup for this year.

Former Thesis

TransMedics went public in the year 2019, being the developer of the Organ Care System (OCS) which could become a new standard in organ transplantation. The idea of the OCS is to replicate the natural living function of the organ outside the body, being a paradigm shift from the current state in which organs are kept in a static state.

The current cold storage methodology creates real timing issues as well as concerns about maintaining optimum conditions, while the OCS aims to replace the conditions within the body, tackling issues which relate to a lack of oxygen and blood supply. This makes transplantation easier and results in better conditions for the organ itself, boosting the overall success rates of transplantation and health for the patient in the aftermath of the procedure. At the time of the IPO, the OCS was used in lung, heart and liver transplantation, used in some 1,200 procedures.

After trading at $25 in 2019, the company was valued at $430 million (on an operating basis), a huge multiple for a business which generated just $13 million in sales in 2018. Fast forwarding, the company grew sales 81% to nearly $24 million in 2019, albeit accompanied by a loss which was actually a bit higher.

With shares down to just $10 towards the end of 2020, while the company has seen improved operating momentum towards the end of 2020, I have initiated a small speculative position, as shares rallied to the $50 mark in a speculative fashion in March 2021, to settle at $26 in August 2021. This was based on a stock which saw 2020 sales rise 9% to nearly $26 million, as revenues ran at a $33 million run rate a year in August.

With nearly 28 million shares trading at $26 per share at the time, a $640 million operating asset valuation came in at around 20 times sales. While this was very high, the end of the pandemic and approval of lung solutions could provide a further boost to the business. This made that I continue to hold onto a speculative position which I initiated earlier in the year, but I cut some of the position during the momentum run higher in March.

What Happened?

Shares of the company traded in the mid-twenties for most of the autumn of last year, but actually fell to the $15 mark early this year, following a pullback in (speculative and) highly valued stocks. Contrary to many other stocks, shares have seen a big rebound as of recent, now trading at $27 per share.

In September of last year, the company obtained FDA pre-market approval for its OCS Liver and Heart Technology, yet these strong research results were somewhat in contrast to the third quarter results for 2021 which showed a 24% drop in sales to $5.4 million.

By February of this year, it became apparent that the fourth quarter was a bit stronger as sales rose 27% to $9.7 million, resulting in an 18% increase in full year sales to $30 million and change. These topline sales results were accompanied by a $39 million operating loss, which is not very comforting, although the 2022 guidance looked convincing, with sales seen between $49 and $55 million, which hopefully should be enough to start demonstrating on some real operating leverage here.

The current year started on a hugely convincing note as the company reported a 125% increase in first quarter sales to $15.9 million early in May. This was the trigger behind the spectacular recovery in the stock, doubling from the lows of this year. Moreover, the increase in sales came from the recently approved heart and liver solutions, creating a setup for revenues to continue to come in at these higher levels. On the back of the results, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to $59-$65 million, indicating that revenues are set to come in at the same level for the remainder of the year.

With R&D expenses trending at $30 million here, the operating losses still come in at nearly $40 million per year here, which is a bit disappointing, yet the company still holds $72 million in cash and equivalents here, providing a buffer. The 28 million shares trade at $26 here, working down to roughly $700 million operating asset valuation, or just over 10 times sales here as the year really started on a solid note, exactly what I hoped for and anticipated in August of last year.

Concluding Thoughts

Truth is that I am impressed with the first quarter results, and the associated hike in the full year guidance. This guidance even looks conservative after the company already essentially guides for revenues to double this year, with the outlook being in line with the run rate of the first quarter. With the company offering real needed products, the situation looks compelling, but on the other hand, there are some minor negatives as well. The degree of operating leverage is somewhat tepid, as the decline in speculative stocks here has created real pockets of opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Nonetheless, I am happy to continue to hold a modest position here, but after the aggressive run, I am waiting for unexpected selloffs before adding to this position.