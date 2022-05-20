anusorn nakdee/iStock via Getty Images

Research and lab products and services provider Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has gradually shed its sponsor-backed history in recent years, successfully balancing the deleveraging of its balance sheet and free cash flow generation through the macro turbulence. The stock has pulled back YTD on COVID-related concerns, but this is still a business with an ~85% recurring revenue base and strong secular tailwinds behind it. Plus, the increased balance sheet flexibility creates the optionality to outgrow its end markets via M&A or reinvestments. Given the momentum in the core business and the de-risked COVID headwind assumptions following the recent guidance reset, AVTR has a clear path to narrowing the valuation discount to its peer group (Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Agilent (A)) over time.

Data by YCharts

A Resilient Business Model With Pricing Power

At its core, AVTR is a “picks and shovels” business primarily exposed to a biotech R&D market sized at ~$83bn and growing at a steady pace. The key to its success has been its recurring revenue base built around precision R&D consumables, in particular, the razor-razorblade model. Switching costs are high in this business - scientific R&D requires maximum precision, given the high cost of failure in a highly regulated environment. Plus, AVTR’s consumables are a small component of overall costs and thus afford the company ample pricing power through the cycles. A significant portion of its revenue also comes from customers with long-term relationships (>15 years). Given its outsized biopharma exposure as well, it comes as no surprise that AVTR has among the highest recurring revenue contributions within its peer group.

Avantor

Source: Avantor Investor Day Presentation Deck

Case in point - AVTR’s pricing power has sustained revenue growth through the inflationary headwinds. Per management on the Q1 2022 call, the growth mix has shifted to two-thirds pricing and one-third volume for the quarter (vs. one-third pricing/two-thirds volume historically). Given that AVTR’s guidance calls for this shift to sustain for the rest of 2022, this essentially implies a ~2x pricing impact to outpace inflation. Assuming AVTR follows through on execution, the step-up in pricing should provide a nice tailwind for margin expansion going forward, presenting upside to the >125bps guidance at the EBITDA level. Net, AVTR has raised the adj EPS growth bar to $1.48-1.54 (vs. $1.45-1.53 previously), with 2022 FCF also strong at >$1bn. Over the long run, consistent pricing increases and the ongoing mix shift toward higher-margin proprietary products should help AVTR’s margin profile converge with its peers, supporting the case for multiple expansion.

Avantor

Source: Avantor Q1 2022 Presentation Deck

Post-M&A Integration On Track With Ample Room For Upside

Beyond its organic growth outlook, the fundamental growth drivers of AVTR's recent deals are intact - Masterflex is on track to hit its prior targets and is growing in line with the remaining bioproduction portfolio at ~20% in Q1 2022, while core Ritter is growing at a high-single-digit pace organically (adjusted for any lingering COVID impact). Despite the COVID headwinds at Ritter, business integration is nearly complete, allowing AVTR to focus on commercial execution and new product development going forward. Thus, Ritter is likely well on its way to hitting its 2022 targets, with any incremental expansion of its offerings across the research and diagnostic end markets (a significantly larger customer base) presenting further upside. That said, annualizing the sequential revenue growth from the Masterflex and Ritter deals in Q1 revenue and EBITDA contribution does not fully account for AVTR’s annual targets, so expectations are (justifiably) high heading into the back half of the year.

Avantor

Source: Avantor Q1 2022 Presentation Deck

Further De-Levering The Balance Sheet

Within the capital structure, AVTR is taking positive steps to mitigate its floating rate risk amid the current rising rate backdrop – for context, about half of the debt stack is floating rate with no prepayment penalties. Key measures include a three-year, $750m interest rate and cross-currency swap, which has helped the company maintain its full-year interest expense guidance at $260m. The target of reducing the net debt ratio by one turn per year is also intact, helped by an expected ~$1bn in FCF generation. Assuming AVTR executes in line with expectations, the company will be well-placed to not only de-lever but also pursue incremental acquisitions to boost its higher-margin, proprietary content. That said, the current net debt/EBITDA position at ~4x means AVTR remains at the upper end of its target range, and thus, I expect the focus will be on de-levering for now. As debt levels get closer to the midpoint, though, there should be ample room for M&A or accretive reinvestments.

Avantor

Source: Avantor Q1 2022 Presentation Deck

Narrowing The Relative Valuation Gap

On balance, there remains a lot to like about AVTR’s resilient and highly recurring revenue base, as well as its exposure to secular tailwinds across key end markets in the biopharma/bioprocessing and Advanced Technology and Applied Materials businesses. The margin expansion path is promising as well, driven by the ongoing product mix shift towards higher-margin proprietary products and services, while M&A optionality presents upside to the double-digit earnings growth algorithm. Yet, AVTR stock is currently trading at ~18x fwd P/E - a multiple turn discount to peers on a relative basis despite a stronger fundamental outlook. With continued solid execution on the base business, I see a clear path to the valuation discount vs. peers narrowing over time.