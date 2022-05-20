Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Network (NASDAQ:PANW) delivered exactly the type of earnings report that an investor could wish for in this market. A ''steady as she goes'' story, with some positive surprises, particularly with billings increasing 40% y/y.

I've maintained for a while because Palo Alto Networks was not a ''jazzy'' high-flying stock and didn't benefit from a very strong upside in 2020, it didn't gather the wrong sort of investor for the current market.

Consequently, when Palo Alto put out yet another solid all-around report, the market was quick to reward it, with its shares moving higher 11% after hours.

For investors that truly have the patience to stick around with a company, that at times can be perceived to be ''a bit boring'', I believe this is a sound investment. I'm putting a buy rating on this name.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Solid

Palo Alto's revenue growth rates

Palo Alto has had a very strong year so far. And I have to say, I'm impressed. I'm impressed because Palo Alto went public 10 years ago. After 10 years in the public market, most companies are on their back, particularly in the tech space.

Not only is Palo clearly still performing strongly, but dare I say, compared with fiscal 2022, the business actually accelerated. What's not to like?

Palo Alto revenue estimates

What this means, is that analysts' estimates for next year are likely out. Consequently, analysts are going to be upwards revising their revenue estimates and price targets.

As of right now, estimates for next year are pointing to the low 20s% CAGR, and I believe that a more realistic path for Palo Alto is now around the mid-20s% CAGR.

That's exactly the sort of investment you want to own. Where the sell-side houses are on your side and putting out bullish reports.

Palo Alto Networks Near-Term Prospects

Palo Alto Networks is a cybersecurity provider. It has a broad portfolio of products to secure users, applications, data, and devices.

Author's work

If we rewind the clock back 2 years, Palo Alto derived 33% of its revenues from product revenues. But right now, only 25% of its revenues come from products.

I contend this dramatic increase in business from its subscription revenues is the reason why Palo Alto's cash flows have been increasing, something I'll discuss soon.

But more importantly, leaning into its subscription services has provided the company with very strong billings.

As you know, billings are a forward indicator of future revenues. Billings provides the company with cash up front, for a subscription to the platform that gets recognized over time.

Palo Alto Q3 2022 presentation

During the earnings call, Palo Alto Networks noted that it hasn't been immune to the global supply chain issues, however, that didn't prevent the company from having broad success across its portfolio of security offerings.

Furthermore, management noted that despite all the geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, and the overall macro uncertainty, the digital transformation that started to take off during the start of the pandemic hasn't gone away, and these tailwinds remain strong. Customers still require safe, reliable, cybersecurity offerings.

Profitability Profile In Focus

When Palo Alto guided for fiscal 2023 at the end of Q4 2022, it guided that it would finish fiscal 2023 at higher than 30% of adjusted free cash flow.

And as soon as it got to Q1 2023, it signaled to investors that adjusted free cash flows of 32% to 33% would be achievable in fiscal 2023. A figure that Palo Alto has since maintained.

Q3 2022 results

However, when you consider its non-GAAP operating margins, there's a discrepancy between its adjusted free cash flow margins, and its non-GAAP operating margins. The difference is Palo Alto's billings, which I'll soon address.

But before that, let's note that Palo Alto's non-GAAP operating margins expanded by 120 basis points y/y. This is a really positive sign that Palo Alto didn't chase revenue growth for the sake of revenue growth, but instead, Palo Alto sought out profitable growth, as you can see above.

From a cash flow perspective, the real icing on the cake for Palo Alto was that its deferred revenues were up 93% y/y. A remarkable feat.

And finally, since this is a tech company, I believe that it's important that we focus on the topic du jour, namely stock-based compensation. The reason why I've liked Palo Alto for a while is that the business is not fast and loose with its stock-based compensation. In fact, compared with Q3 of last year, its stock-based compensation is only up 6% y/y -- a figure that's less than inflation!

Next, let's discuss its valuation.

PANW Stock Valuation - 19x Next Year's Free Cash Flow

If we look out to fiscal 2024 and assume that Palo Alto's cash flow margins continue to expand and grow further, and grow from fiscal 2023 by approximately 30% y/y, it's possible that Palo Alto's cash flows could reach approximately $2.5 billion.

Although Palo Alto does not require a lot of capex to run its operations, the business is highly acquisitive and is consistently on the lookout for bolt-on acquisitions.

Accordingly, with all this in mind, I believe that a fair estimate of Palo Alto's fiscal 2024 free cash flows could be around $2.3 billion. This puts the stock priced at 19x next year's free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Shareholders have a lot to be pleased with Palo Alto.

It is not the cheapest stock on the market. There are many much cheaper stocks available, with many of them priced meaningfully below 10x free cash flows.

However, I believe that Palo Alto is operating at such a high level, that I'm inclined to assert a buy rating on the stock. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.