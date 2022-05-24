Entain Unstopped By Netherlands And Western Europe
Summary
- Entain makes games for online and retail casinos.
- Germany and Holland have been problematic markets, but a leading product puts them in growth territory nonetheless.
- Retail in general has been an issue with COVID-19, but mobility is clearly developing for the better and we see improvements here in the coming quarters.
- Holland could reignite and put some force back into Western European results.
Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) has managed to keep strong growth going despite some meaningful headwinds in Western Europe. This is because they have a leading product, and is also coming with the help of a successful US launch with BetMGM, which is gaining permission for more states in the US. Retail gambling was a headwind on COVID-19 pressures in 2021, but things are going to get better there as mobility increases and people adopt pre-COVID practices after some years in lockdown. Things are simply looking good for Entain yet its price declines. We think it's a buy.
Q1 Note
Let's begin with the highlights. Growth on a constant currency basis in NGR, and growth in EBITDA.
This has been despite headwinds. The first is in their retail business, where COVID-19 has been a headwind to in-person gambling at racetracks and so forth. This has had its negative impact on EBITDA this quarter.
What's more is that there have been major developments in some Western European markets. Germany is the first, where regulatory changes have limited the turnover you can get on gambling with slots, and other gambling protection limits have been put in place that hurt Entain's business. The other major thing is that Holland has gone from an unregulated to being a regulated one. This has hurt our investment in Betsson (OTC:BSTBF) as all players including Entain that were operating there prior to regulation have been kicked out for at least a year before they can apply for licenses after a first wave of new players. This has hurt prospects for the market as they are not allowed to keep customer databases and have to really start from scratch.
Catalysts
The thing is that they can still re-enter Holland eventually, which was an important European market. When they do, things might not be as competitively attractive, but it will patch up the hole that the exit last year had created. Indeed, the exits were in October towards the end of the year, so the Dutch impact will be about 4x more pronounced in 2022 when a full year of the exit is reflected in the results. The company does expect that H1 2022 will be the point in time at which they'll be able to re-enter, and it is reflected in the guidance for single-digit growth in NGR and improvement in retail, which is the other area that will see recovery as the company laps the COVID-19 impacts that harangued the beginning of 2021.
Conclusions
The company is currently valued at around 10x EV/EBITDA on 2022 EBITDA forecasts. The growth thenceforth will be higher on the Netherlands re-entry and the total recovery in retail, which we expect at this point.
Moreover, the BetMGM opportunity is a very important part of the Entain picture.
Their coverage is rapidly expanding across the US and the opportunity is becoming very substantial. Because it's a JV, the deconsolidated EBITDA contribution can be expected to be around 400 million GBP already in 2023 from being a loss center at the moment. That means that the EBITDA could grow about 50% just on the contribution of BetMGM, which is almost if not the leading online gambling product in the US, which is an open-seas market.
Moreover, cost savings are coming in at 100 million GBP, so assuming no growth in the existing markets, which could come about in a negative economic scenario, we are still looking at a 50% in EBITDA in the next two years, meaning that the 10x multiple could come down to as low as 7x in 2023. This is a very attractive multiple for an inelastic demand business with superb margins and a very early mover advantage in the open seas of the US market with BetMGM. Entain is a very strong and quality business at a reasonable multiple. We rate it a buy.
