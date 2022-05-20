Retail Meltdown Brings The Dread Twins Back

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

Originally posted on May 19, 2022

Oops! Who forgot to raise the prices?

Costs and wholesale price increases were the culprits in Walmart’s (WMT) precipitous decline the last couple of days (20%).

“Walmart reported Q1 results with revenue of $141.6 billion (+2.4% YoY) that beat consensus by $3.55 billion while EPS of $1.3 missed $0.18 consensus. Gross margin came in at 23.8%, below 24.4% consensus/24.7% in FY1Q22. Lower margins were primarily due to a number of inflationary factors including higher (1) wage expenses (overstaffing), (2) product costs, and (3) fuel and supply chain costs, each contributing 1/3 of the total margin impact.”

This is again with a 3.55% beat on the top line and a 3% comparable store sales gain vs. 2.5% expected.

These are the same issues that are facing Target (TGT) (a 25% decliner on Wednesday).

It seems likely that someone forgot to raise prices to reflect the costs and wholesale price increases that should have been relatively easy to see coming. The story appears to be the same at Target. My sense is that there should be simple fixes put in place at both companies - raise prices! Consumers will be expecting it considering the wide coverage the media (not your friend) has given the issue.

It is not about demand!

“Retail sales - a measure of spending at stores, online and in restaurants - rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% last month compared with March, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That marked the fourth straight month of higher retail spending.” It is not about discernment either. In a market dominated by ETFs and computer-algorithmic trading, there is no distinguishing between babies and bath water. Nothing worked, including stocks supposed to do well in higher-inflation environments (may require subscription to CNBC Pro). Everything was on sale on Wednesday.

Retail is uniquely advantaged when it comes to surviving inflation

With a keystroke, many of these technologically advanced companies may raise prices along their entire merchandise plan. We can expect this going forward.

Back in the early 1980s, there were a couple of retail analysts at Kidder, Peabody, Dan Barry and Bob Simonson, who came up with a concept called the “inflation gap.” Simply stated, in the obvious inflationary times that existed back then (and now), retailers would take price increases knowing costs were going to be moving up, but when they took price, they would always take more than needed to cover costs (the inflation gap). This would protect themselves from exactly what has happened to Target and Walmart. It was not bad for earnings or revenue growth either. I will be surprised if WMT or TGT don’t act in a similar way.

Wednesday’s meltdown brings the dread twins back into focus

I believe this focus to be a media route to more clicks and audiences by accentuating the negative without actually informing or giving facts that would tend to dispel some of the fear and panic demonstrated in the market. The evil twins, inflation and interest rates, are at it again. They sold everything on Wednesday, including the inflation beneficiary names in energy. Don’t confuse me with the facts, just get me out!

I will end on a positive, factual note from the mid-1970s, early 1980s

In 1974, the rate of inflation was 11.04%. By 1981, it had declined somewhat, down to 8.9%. December 31, 1974, the UST 10-year note was yielding 7.4% on its way to 13.98% as of December 31, 1981. From December 1974 to December of 1981, the S&P 500 nearly doubled, from 67.16 to 122.55. This is a historical fact. The only part of the market that did not do well during that period was the Nifty50 stocks, the tech/innovation trade of that era (history may not repeat itself but certainly can rhyme). Earnings were on the rise because companies had pricing power. Multiples were in decline because of high interest rates competition. These rates were a huge drag on the high-multiple stocks of that era.

Is this what you would have expected to learn based on media coverage?

Stay the course. We've been this way before.

