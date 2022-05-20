Valhi: The Pros Got This One Wrong

YorVen/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the chemical company Valhi (VHI). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation, Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/3 the stock gained 25.41%.

VHI price vs daily moving averages ( )

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

91.70+ Weighted Alpha

71.78% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 25.22% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.69%

Technical support level at 41.23

Recently traded at 42.51 with a 50 day moving average of 32.56

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.2 billion

P/E 8.20

Revenue expected to grow 15.90% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 114.60 this year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 25.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment

I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued an underperform opinion on the stock with a price target of only 26.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 62 to 27 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors divided at 6 to 6

1,750 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 44

Ranked in Sector

9 out of 268

Ranked Overall

45 out of 4399

Dividend Grades