Greedy When Everyone Is Fearful

Stocks crept back from opening losses in a volatile session that still left the major market averages in negative territory. The S&P 500 is fending off a bear market with a decline that now stands at 19% from its January all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrials is on track for its eighth consecutive weekly decline, which would be the longest stretch of losses on record. Slowing economic growth has become the primary concern after Walmart and Target missed profit forecasts, despite the fact that slower growth is the only remedy to inflation and tightening financial conditions. Regardless, investors are selling just about every sector and segment of the financial markets associated with risk, but that is exactly what has to happen to complete the process of forming a bottom.

Yet cash is not a viable long-term option, and there is still a tremendous amount of liquidity sloshing around in financial markets that needs a home. Where will it go? The Chief Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse sees opportunities in a market where investors have given up on just about everything. Even the energy sector is down over the past month. Jonathan Golub points out that S&P 500 earnings were up 20% in the first quarter when excluding the banks, which means that profit margins were still increasing. On that same basis, revenues rose 15%. The fundamentals have not deteriorated in the same way or by the magnitude that share prices have this year.

This is why valuations have declined so rapidly, resulting in a price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 that has fallen below its 10-year average. This does not mean that it can't fall more, especially if investors panic and assume that a recession later this year is an inevitability. Still, the recessions I have lived through were never identified until they were close to being over. They were certainly not forecast with the precision that the one we are supposed to have this year has been. There are no economic datapoints supporting the conclusion that we will have a contraction this year. There are several suggesting that a needed slowdown in activity is underway. That is a positive rather than a negative.

I think those expecting recession are looking at the economy through the lenses of the financial markets. The market is not the economy, but its losses will slow growth through a reversal of the wealth effect, which is why the Fed is not running to the aid of the markets as it has in years past. The market losses are another form of tightening financial conditions through which the Fed executed monetary policy.

While I have not completed or seen a detailed analysis, it is obvious that the S&P 500 is a lot less expensive than its current ratio pictured above when we exclude the top five technology-related market caps that account for some 20% of the index. The P/E multiples for Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Google are well above the approximate 16.5x for the overall index. Excluding those names would bring the multiple for the S&P 500 well below its 10-year average.

This is where I think investors need to focus, as I have been preaching for more than a year now. Value continues to outperform growth, and the rotational corrections in each sector of the S&P 500 finally struck the most defensive sectors within the past week. The consumer staples sector has collapsed 15% from its high. There has clearly been no place to hide now.

Again, where are investors supposed to go to hedge inflation and achieve positive real returns? I see no alternatives other than the stocks of companies that are undervalued and able to grow their bottom lines in an environment with elevated levels of interest rates and inflation from what we have seen over the past decade. As for the cash needed to fuel a recovery in the stock prices of these companies, investors are now hoarding more of it than at any point dating back to 2001, according to a Bank of America survey.

Be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. I see a lot of fear today.