VTT Studio/iStock via Getty Images

After going public just thirteen months ago, advertising-analytics firm Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) is running out of funds already.

Fellow contributor Donovan Jones has introduced Seeking Alpha members to the company last year. Investors should consider using his article as a starting point.

(Investors looking for additional color should review the company's most recent presentation.)

In October 2021, the company placed its senior management team on paid administrative leave and launched an "independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters."

Subsequently, the employment of both the CEO and CTO was terminated while the CFO resigned.

On November 9, the company was notified by the SEC that an investigation had been launched.

In February, Alfi published the findings of the investigation which confirmed the allegations against former senior management.

While the company has continued to roll out its advertising platform, Alfi does not yet recognize material revenues.

During Q1, the company utilized virtually all of its remaining cash balance and finished the quarter with just $0.35 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Last month, Alfi was provided an up to $2.5 million secured bridge loan by Lee Aerospace, a company controlled by Chairman Jim Lee. Until May 10, Alfi had borrowed $1.0 million under the facility:

The line of credit note matures on the earlier of (i) the date upon which the Company consummates a debt or equity financing in an amount equal to or greater than $4,000,000 or (ii) April 12, 2023. Borrowings under the Credit Agreement are collateralized by a security interest in the Company's assets. Interest on the unpaid principal amount accrues an annual rate of 6% through October 12, 2022 and an annual rate of 9% thereafter, except that in event of default additional penalty interest at an annual rate of 3% will accrue on borrowings through October 12, 2022. In connection with the Credit Agreement, the Company issued a warrant to the lender pursuant to which the lender may purchase up to 1,250,000 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $1.51 per share. The warrant can be exercised commencing on the three-month anniversary of the Credit Agreement (i.e., on July 12, 2022) and expires on April 12, 2025.

Given recent events and particularly current market conditions, it is difficult to envision Alfi successfully accessing the capital markets in the near term.

Assuming the company's quarterly cash usage remains steady at around $4 million, Alfi would run out of funds again before the end of Q2.

Bottom Line

Going forward, Alfi is likely to remain on life support by its Chairman Jim Lee and with all of the company's assets collateralizing the $2.5 million credit facility, a near-term default might very well be in the cards.

As the company does not have other funded debt, Mr. Lee could take control of the entire company in a potential bankruptcy.

But even in case Alfi manages to conduct some sort of private placement, existing equity holders would likely be subject to very material dilution.

My expectation is for the company to file for bankruptcy before the end of this year.

Given these issues, shareholders should sell existing positions and move on. Even a short sale could still yield decent results albeit I am somewhat hesitant to recommend betting against former momentum crowd favorites.