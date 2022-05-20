TLT: Bondholders Are Running Out Of Options
Summary
- TLT's technical chart is pointing to a clear bear market.
- Don't make the mistake of thinking that bond prices will automatically rise if yields fall.
- Inflation remains the number 1 enemy of bondholders.
Intro
If we look at a long-term chart of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), we can see that shares of the fund are firmly caught in the grip of a bearish descending triangle. There have been plenty of bond bulls trying to time a bottom in the bond market, but the technicals are illustrating that a firm bottom may be some time off yet. We state this because the height of the pattern in the ballpark is $30 to $35 per share high. Therefore, the bearish triangle will not have completed its pattern until shares of the fund drop to approximately the $100 mark (17% above the prevailing price of the ETF per share at the time of writing). Therefore, any convincing rallies before TLT drops to this milestone will most likely be false dawns, as they will only test the breakdown area at best in my opinion.
Furthermore, even if we do get a convincing bounce at approximately the $100 level in TLT, bulls need to understand the technical damage which has already been inflicted on the long-term chart. The 200-week moving average has acted as solid support in TLT for decades, but this support level of approximately $135 to $136 per share was lost many moons ago.
Being chartists, we believe that all known information that could effectively alter the price of TLT has already been digested by the share-price action on the technical chart. In fact, when you step outside and look at this market objectively, the bearish technicals make sense for the following reasons.
Bondholders - Running Out Of Options
Bonds are literally an obligation of a borrower to provide a fixed rate of return to the bondholder over a specified period. Then when the bond´s timeframe has run its course (maturity), the borrower returns the principal in full to the lender. Now the majority of bondholders tend to really only concern themselves with the prevailing yields of their investments. The narrative here is that since bond prices fall when bond yields rise (inverted relationship), it is "expected" that the opposite will happen when bond yields actually fall.
Not so fast. For example, if the U.S. were to enter a recession in the foreseeable future, the Federal Reserve may decide to cut rates as it has done in previous economic contractions before now. However, there is no guarantee that a recession would stop inflation in its tracks, which mean interest rate cuts could actually exacerbate the problem. Inflation really is the elephant in the room for bond investors which means a fund such as TLT which tracks 20+ year US treasury bonds will remain under considerable pressure if inflation does not come down. Suffice it to say, apart from yields, bulls need to take into account how the principal gets adversely impacted in a high inflation environment, especially in long-term instruments. How can a long-term investment yielding 3 to 4% with current inflation above 8% be attractive to the holder of this instrument?
Therefore, where inflation can act as a significant tailwind in the commodity or real estate markets due to these asset classes being priced in a weaker currency, for the same reason, the fixed-income debt markets can present significant headwinds if one's investment is losing purchasing power (inflation) faster than it is gaining it (prevailing yields & principal)
Strategy
Suffice it to say, our short play in TLT remains a long put diagonal where we are long deep in the money long-dated put(s) while simultaneously selling near-term out of the money put(s) to lower cost basis through recurring income. We are mindful of potential snap-back rallies in this fund. Asset flows in recent weeks have been very strong in TLT which means we need to remain nimble in our trading.
The beauty of this strategy is that the $165 January 2024 put option (90+ delta) costs approximately 58% less than the purchase of 100 shares of TLT at its current market price. This reduces risk in the position considerably and enables the owner to continually sell near-dated options against this position. Another overlooked advantage of the long-term LEAP put option is that if the position goes against us, the option will lose value slower than stock due to the reducing delta component of the option.
Conclusion
Therefore, to sum up, we remain short TLT due to inflation remaining well ahead of long-term bond yields at this moment in time. The ongoing tightening by the FED will continue to keep bond prices under pressure and there is no guarantee that a recession will stop inflation in its tracks. Bonds have entered a new paradigm and the technicals are telling you loud and clear. Remaining short. We look forward to continued coverage.
