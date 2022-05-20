Investment Conclusion

We were highly encouraged by Sweetgreen's (NYSE:SG) F1Q2022 financial performance. Revenues, despite the impact of Omicron on staffing and operating hours in January, as well as inclement weather in January and February, rebounded sharply on a year-over-year basis, driven by dramatic increases in both system sales and same-store sales, and higher menu prices. As a flow-through effect, average unit volumes increased substantially on an annualized basis and outpaced those experienced in F1Q2019. Similarly, digital sales expanded considerably compared to F1Q2021 and continued to represent a significant fraction of total sales.

Further, revenue leverage associated with the outsized expansion in sales, reduced marginal costs/dollar of earnings at the restaurant and corporate levels, and reflected in strong margin expansion compared to the prior year's same quarter. Additional leverage was derived from the 6% hike in menu prices implemented in January. Consequently, excluding the impact of expenses related to stock options and public company expenses, EBITDA increased on a year-over-year basis. During the period SG launched eight new restaurants, including its first in San Diego, California. Overall, although the company remained unprofitable, first quarter results highlighted the strength of SG's business model and its ability, given an opportunity to mature, to generate significant returns on invested capital.

Over upcoming quarters, the sales momentum the firm has experienced over the last 12 months will likely persist, fueled by the growing restaurant footprint, increased awareness surrounding the brand, the end of Omicron restrictions, and seasonality that favors the second and third quarters. In addition, although given supply chain dynamics, SG relative to the first quarter, will possibly suffer additional commodity cost inflation, based on economies of scale associated with dramatically higher sales and greater labor and operating efficiencies, we expect a boost in margins on a sequential and annualized basis. Consequently, for the year, driven by leverage across most operating metrics, we anticipate improvement in restaurant economics and decline in adjusted net loss/share. During FY2022, the firm expects to launch 35 new restaurants.

Longer-term, SG's sales growth will be propelled predominantly by expansion in the restaurant footprint, and a considerably larger base of outposts, in our judgment. In addition, although, same-store sales growth will likely remain significant, driven by: growth in digital sales, the loyalty program set to be launched next year, continuous menu innovation, and increased convenience, we expect the magnitude to moderate, as the number of restaurants multiply. Further, based on leverage derived from the sales volume associated with the potential footprint of 1,000 stores by the end of the decade, management has guided to, we expect strong growth in earnings and free cash flows on a secular basis, as SG&A and capital expenditure as a percent of revenues turn reasonable, as economies of scale related to costs associated with the digital platform, marketing, and corporate operations materialize. Overall, we expect improvements in long-term profitability to be fueled by revenue leverage linked to outsized growth in sales volume, rather than menu pricing.

Considering that F1Q2022 results have only reinforced our long-term outlook on SG, we remain constructive on the company. SG appears well positioned to meet the estimates for growth in revenues and operating cash flows factored into our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we're maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $39/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Sweetgreen: Significant Potential For Long-Term Out-Performance On Strong Fundamentals" for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2022 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues of ~$103 million (+67% compared to F1Q2021), came in ahead of consensus estimates of ~$102 million, and loss per share of $0.45 (+74.6% compared to F1Q2021), was in-line with analyst projections. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 35% and average unit volumes expanded to $2.8 million from $2.1 million generated during the prior year's same quarter. Net loss for the period was ~$49.2 million, reflecting an uptrend of ~64% over F1Q2021. Restaurant margins for the period were ~13%, a 950 basis point increase from the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to negative 16% from the negative 34% reported in F1Q2021. At the end of F1Q2022, operating cash flows were negative $16.8 million.

Aided By Local Procurement SG Avoided Global Supply Chain Shortfalls. The company's reliance on local farmers to source key commodities reflected in significant benefits during recent supply chain challenges that engulfed the country. Not only did SG avoid scarcity of products utilized to prepare its menu offerings, it also side-stepped commodity cost inflation, as 88% of its food is secured through long-term contracts with local farmers. Therefore, the 6% price hike the firm mandated in January directly flowed to the bottom-line, rather than off-set inflationary pressures, as was the case for a majority of restaurant companies, under our coverage universe.

However, management indicated on the F1Q2022 Earnings Conference Call, that SG was currently being impacted by higher prices related to chicken, avocado, and sunflower oil, which will reflect in some decline in gross margins over upcoming quarters.

Digital Sales Well Positioned For Additional Growth. During F1Q2022, digital sales expanded by 44% on a year-over-year basis and accounted for 66% of total revenues. Considering trends that demonstrate significantly higher uptake of digital ordering at the firm's new stores relative to its legacy stores, that SG's new store formats require customers to place orders and make payments digitally, and that transactions related to the potential loyalty program will be limited to the digital platform, we anticipate digital sales growth to accelerate over an elongated time horizon.

In addition, digital sales processed through the firm's dedicated website and proprietary app accounted for 43% of total revenues. In that regard, considering substantial benefits associated with customers utilizing SG's digital platform to order delivery, rather than through that of third party aggregators, including the collection of consumer data to support predictive selling, the company has implemented several initiatives to encourage customers to place orders through its dedicated website and proprietary app.

In that respect, SG's e-commerce platforms are significantly more user friendly, provide a broader menu, and offer superior value in terms of pricing, including on menu items, and delivery charges. Further, orders placed through the firm's digital platforms are delivered more rapidly and the radius of delivery is 10 miles, relatively larger than that associated with its third party delivery agents.

As digital orders are associated with comparatively higher margins because they are less labor intensive, and as customers that order digitally transact more frequently and with higher check values, we are highly supportive of SG's efforts to expand digital sales.

Accelerated Footprint Expansion Gained Momentum. SG has promised Wall Street with 1,000 stores by YE2030. At the end of the first quarter, it was operating 158 restaurants across 13 states and Washington D.C., and 579 outposts. For FY2022, the firm has plans to increase the store count by 35 locations, marked by entry into five new markets, San Diego, Tampa, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Minneapolis. Importantly, SG's new unit development plans for the year favor suburban locations rather than urban territories. While the financial outperformance associated with suburban stores likely was a key factor in the decision, the strategy signifies an ambition to develop into a national brand rather than remain regional.

In addition, with a view to support sales growth by offering customers greater convenience, SG indicated its intentions to launch stores with new formats, including a pick-up only store in Mount Vernon, Washington D.C, and its first drive-thru in Schaumburg, Illinois. Both locations will require customers to order and pay through digital channels associated with SG or third party delivery platforms. Considering that a majority of the company's transactions are processed digitally, we anticipate that both stores will be successful, and that pick-up only locations and drive-thrus will account for a significant fraction of new units SG intends to debut over the next few years.

Labor Remained A Key Competitive Advantage. Despite industry-wide shortages in front-line employees, SG's stores were almost fully staffed, at 95 % by the end of the quarter. In addition, 88% of team members that received the retention bonus the firm provided in January continue to be employed by SG. Further, since the end of F4Q2021, 90-day team member retention has increased by 10%. Considering these elements, the company appears to be an employer of choice for numerous workers.

The positive sentiment is shared by SG which actively attempts to support its employee base through recurring incentives. During F1Q2022, the firm increased the average wage by 4% to $17. In addition, SG is committed to hiring from within to staff the hundreds of restaurants it expects to launch over the next several years, providing workers a near-term opportunity for career development. In that regard, it is noteworthy that 1/3 of the company's current restaurant leadership started as hourly team members.

Overall, we are encouraged by SG's efforts towards hiring and retaining key restaurant talent. Considering that front-line employee levels are an excellent predictor of order accuracy as well as speed, and reflect in superior customer satisfaction scores, the factor represents a key competitive advantage for the firm.

Financial Guidance Appears Conservative. For FY2022, SG anticipates revenues in a range of $515 million to $535 million, representing a year-over-year growth of ~54% from the mid-point. Same-store sales are expected to come in between 20% to 26% versus 25% in FY2021, restaurant level margins are anticipated to be in a range of 16% to 17% reflecting an uptrend of 450 bps from the mid-point compared to the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA is projected to come in between a loss of $40 million to a loss of $33 million representing an annualized growth of ~42% from the mid-point.

Considering business trends evidenced during the first quarter, the guidance appears to be the "under-promise and over-deliver" type. Therefore, we expect actual results for the year to come in ahead of management expectations.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2022, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$437 million and no long-term debt on its balance sheet. Further, based on a revolving credit facility it previously accessed, SG currently has available for deployment, an additional ~$35 million in investment capital. Given these factors, we believe that SG is appropriately funded to effectively run its operations and execute on its significant footprint growth targets.

Bottom Line

We believe that SG is guaranteed to develop into a highly successful large restaurant chain. Considering the off-the-charts customer demand for its salads and management's inclination to rapidly expand the footprint, there appears little on the horizon that could hold SG back. Although, there are a few private restaurant groups similarly focused on salads, based on anecdotal evidence, SG's salads knock theirs out of the ballpark.

Given that the firm has the inclination and wherewithal to expand and customer demand to back it up, we see little reason to believe that the business will not be as wildly successful as Wall Street expects it to be. Therefore, we believe investors should view the pull-back in the market value of the company's stock as a buying opportunity, to get in at the ground floor of an investment, that appears well positioned for the major leagues.