simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

When Were The Trade Desk's Earnings?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reported Q1 2022 earnings on May 10th and continues to impress with results and vision.

Several interesting tidbits were discussed in the earnings call, including a Netflix (NFLX) connection that could bring exciting news soon.

Did The Trade Desk Beat Earnings?

The company posted $315 million in top-line sales. This beat consensus estimates by $11 million, or about 3.5%. Revenue increased over Q1 2021 by 44%. Non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) came in at $0.21, also beating estimates.

Operating expenses increased significantly year-over-year (YoY), and the company swung to a GAAP net operating loss. On the other hand, cash provided by operations soared to $146 million, nearly doubling the $75 million generated in Q1 2021. More on this below, but first, some housekeeping.

What Are The risks?

I thought I would move this up towards the top of the article, given the current state of the market. And especially considering how growth stocks have been hammered this year. The Trade Desk is down 40% year-to-date (YTD). It is still up over 5% for the last 12 months and over 900% over the previous five years. As shown below, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has come full circle and now stands near where it did before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

The stock has experienced wild swings recently and could be caught up in another broad market selloff. For instance, if inflation numbers are high next month, it could do significant short-term damage. I continue to stress the importance of long-term investing, dollar-cost averaging, and portfolio diversification.

Now that the risks are clear let's talk about opportunity. We know intellectually to buy when others are fearful. And if we haven't reached peak fear in the market, we are probably getting close - even more so with growth stocks. But doing it in practice is another story. Amid a bear market, it seems like the losses will never stop, and it's a feat of strength to be a net buyer. Even so, we know from history that the market will turn bullish again for long-term investors. Provided we aren't buying the equivalent of pets.com or some of the highly speculative names today, most successful companies with solid management and bright futures will do just fine.

TTD Stock Key Metrics

The Trade Desk has been growing sales at an impressive clip for years.

There is a fundamental shift in advertising with dollars moving away from traditional mediums and towards CTV, video, display, and social advertising. These mediums offer more targeting to advertisers, often increasing their return on investment.

The Trade Desk has a diversified customer base of advertisers and agencies across all major industries. It also reports that 95% of its revenue comes from Master Service Agreements (MSAs). Being contractual offers consistency and predictability to sales.

Along with sales, operating expenses are also increasing, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Much of the increase in operating expenses is due to an increase in stock-based compensation (SBC). SBC is a mixed bag. On the one hand, it can dilute shareholders and reduce the value of their investment. On the other hand, it conserves cash and can attract the top talent needed to compete in the competitive tech sector. To this end, cash and short-term investments grew 15% YoY to $1.1 billion as of Q1 2022. Current liabilities also decreased.

A large portion of SBC is part of CEO compensation. There is a large CEO Performance Option still to be recognized that was granted in October 2021. Interestingly, the average exercise price of these options is $68.29 per share or 30% above the current price. According to company filings, nearly $600 million is set to be recognized over the next 2.8 years. So expect SBC to continue in earnest.

What Is TTD Stock's Forecast?

Connected Television and potential for Netflix partnership

This is where things get exciting. Connected television, or CTV, is a massive growth driver. Many streaming services offer an ad-free option for those willing to pay a premium and a more affordable option that includes ads. The most likely outcome is that ads will eventually proliferate just as they did long ago with cable. Netflix's subscriber loss and the stock pullback have reportedly spurred it to make changes.

Data by YCharts

After hinting at it on the Q1 earnings call, reports have surfaced that Netflix will soon offer a tiered subscription option. Netflix spends massive amounts of money on content; this is a logical step.

This could be a tremendous opportunity for The Trade Desk to work with another dominant platform.

It's important to note that at least half of Netflix subscribers are outside the United States. So the implications of this move have global ramifications for the world of CTV. But there will even be more to this part of the story. As Netflix explores advertising options, they will be unburdened by legacy processes that some of their competitors are working through. They can be data-driven from the start in everything that they do, using data to ensure that they maximize yield on every ad impression. In all of these dimensions, and likely many others, I believe Netflix will continue to innovate and set the pace. And as with any market, others will have to adapt accordingly. Many of them already are. We are working on these opportunities with leading CTV providers every single day. HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix are all public about their intentions to implement ad experiences. This adds pressure to all content owners to accelerate the move to data-driven buying and selling and finding ways to make the most competitive consumer experience, which means limited relevant ads with high CPMs. Recently, I've personally spoken about this directly with some of our content partners in the United States and in Europe. They are already feeling the pressure to move fast and to improve their ad experiences. This messaging from Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max is requiring everyone to embrace biddable environments and move away from legacy models... Jeff Green, CEO on Q1 2022 earnings call.

Jeff Green also mentioned on the call that former CFO of Netflix, David Wells, is on The Trade Desk's board of directors, having joined in 2016. This connection could be critical to forming a partnership between the two companies.

David Wells, who was the previous CFO of Netflix, joined our Board almost five years ago. So we've had a great relationship with Netflix because of him, and I'm extremely optimistic in the potential for us to partner with Netflix. So I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to create a partnership with every major streaming company in the world, including Netflix. The fact that we have a phenomenal relationship with Discovery, and therefore, also Time Warner and HBO, we have a great relationship with them. We have a fantastic relationship with Disney. We partnered for years with Peacock and with Paramount, and so many others. Of course, I had the expectation that we'll do the same thing with Netflix. Jeff Green, CEO on Q1 2022 earnings call.

The Trade Desk currently reaches 120 million CTV devices in the U.S.

Shopper marketing and Walmart Connect

Walmart (WMT) launched Walmart Connect, its upgraded digital media platform, in 2021. Walmart Connect allows advertisers to connect with consumers in the app and stores. Walmart intends to grow the segment significantly in the coming years and has partnered with The Trade Desk to create the demand-side platform (DSP). For comparison, Amazon's (AMZN) digital advertising business is on fire. As shown below, it grew sales by 58% in 2021 to over $31 billion.

Data source: Amazon. Chart by author.

It's easy to see why Walmart is enthusiastic about this tremendous market opportunity.

...we just finished our first full quarter with Walmart. We saw over 200 advertisers. These are all very large brands - provide test budgets during that time. We expect even more large brands and more expansion as we continue forward. And we think that this is going to be just an amazing growth driver over the next five years. Jeff Green, CEO on Q1 2022 earnings call.

Walmart has a mammoth reach, and this partnership is terrific for The Trade Desk.

Is TTD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Wall Street is bullish. The stock has 13 strong buy ratings; two buy ratings, three holds, and one strong sell, according to Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha

Citing the shift in advertising dollars from linear television to Omni platforms, Stifel recently upgraded the stock to "buy" with an $80 price target.

The Trade Desk is one of my favorite long-term growth holdings. The recent drop has offered compelling entry points, and this will likely continue given the market's current tendency for wild swings. The Trade Desk has terrific potential to outperform the need for long-term investors, given the secular tailwinds, excellent management, and industry growth.