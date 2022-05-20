kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Q1 could not be over soon enough for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR). ACMR suffered a couple of big blows in the quarter, hurting the quarterly results and triggering a massive drop in the stock. However, ACMR may not be as bad off. ACMR is not facing problems for which there are no solutions. ACMR stands a good chance to recover from what could turn out to be nothing more than temporary setbacks. Still, if the charts are to be believed, longs need to be cautious nonetheless. Why will be covered next.

ACMR suffers from lockdowns in China

ACMR is a supplier of wafer processing solutions and packaging solutions for semiconductors. Furthermore, while ACMR is hard at work broadening its customer base, almost all of its sales are currently to customers based in China. ACMR was therefore greatly impacted when China decided to impose lockdowns earlier this year to combat COVID-19. Employees, for instance, faced restrictions in their ability to directly access company facilities, leading to, among other things, delays in shipments of finished products.

ACMR knew there was no way it would be able to meet its quarterly targets under these conditions, which is why ACMR was quick to state in early April that the Q1 results to be released in May would be worse than expected. As it turned out, Q1 revenue was only down 3.5% YoY, but it also declined by 55.7% QoQ to $42.2M. Shipments totaled $67M in Q1, down from $117M in the preceding quarter. There were as many as 13 completed tools that were supposed to be shipped in Q1, but had to be deferred to Q2.

ACMR finished in the red with a GAAP loss of $5.8M or $0.09 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $554,000 or $0.01 per share. Earnings were much worse than before, primarily as a result of much lower sales. In addition, operating expenses doubled in size. GAAP operating expenses reached $29M, an increase of 98.6% YoY, mostly due to increased spending on research and development or R&D. R&D spending was $17.3M in Q1, up from $5.5M a year ago. ACMR also incurred an unrealized loss of $3.9M due to the trading of securities. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022. Note that EPS has been adjusted to account for the 3-for-1 stock split.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $42.186M $95.142M $43.732M (55.66%) (3.54%) Gross margin 46.7% 47.8% 41.3% (110bps) 540bps Operating income (loss) ($9.306M) $19.126M $3.450M - - Net income (loss) ($5.786M) $15.565M $5.470M - - EPS ($0.09) $0.23 $0.08 - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $42.186M $95.142M $43.732M (55.66%) (3.54%) Gross margin 46.9% 47.9% 41.4% (100bps) 550bps Operating income (loss) ($7.932M) $20.420M ($4.660M) - - Net income (loss) ($0.554M) $18.069M $7.727M - - EPS ($0.01) $0.27 $0.12 - -

Source: ACMR Form 8-K

It is clear from the table above that lockdowns can have a devastating impact on company results. The contrast between Q4 and Q1 is stark. The good news is that the worst may have already passed with China easing up on restrictions. Nothing is guaranteed and further flare-ups of COVID-19 are always a possibility, but ACMR seems to believe that the damage done can be repaired in upcoming quarters.

Guidance calls for FY2022 revenue of $365M-405M, which is the same as the one given prior to the COVID-19 restrictions. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Since we have been added to the White List, we are increasing our production and logistic activities, we feel that the worst impact of the lockdown could be behind us. While there is some uncertainty on the pace of the City of Shanghai reopening, our order book remains intact and we believe we can make up lost ground for the full year starting with the second quarter. As such we are maintaining our full year guidance for revenue in the range of $365 million to $405 million."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

ACMR gets hit by a double whammy

ACMR is optimistic that it can recover from the damage done by COVID-19 lockdowns, but the stock still remains under pressure. There is concern as to whether ACMR will suffer a repeat of what happened in Q1 if there is another COVID-19 flare-up in the future, a distinct possibility as long as China sticks with its Zero COVID policy. On top of the uncertainty regarding COVID-19, ACMR faces another headwind in the form of possibly being delisted due to non-compliance with U.S. accounting regulations.

Source: finviz.com

The chart above shows how ACMR managed to stay fairly resilient in the face of a stock market selloff in the early part of 2022, even though the tech sector was being pummeled at that time. The stock went mostly sideways in the early part of 2022. However, that changed after March 9 when the stock collapsed in an almost straight line, taking YTD losses from a modest 4% to a whopping 46% in just a few days. This collapse was triggered by the news that ACMR was identified as one of the companies that could be delisted by the U.S. government.

ACMR responded to the news by stating that it was taking measures to ensure delisting does not happen. The stock went on to recover some of the losses, but it went downhill once more in early April when it gave an early preview of the ramifications of lockdowns in China on its quarterly results. ACMR is now down 51% YTD.

In addition, there is reason to think the stock could be heading lower. Note how the stock in the previous chart seems to be stuck in what looks like a descending channel, formed by two trendlines that are running parallel to one another. The lower trendline is formed by a series of lower lows and the upper trendline is formed by a series of lower highs. The former provides support and the latter is resistance. The stock moves between these two boundaries, which suggests that since the channel is sloping downwards, the stock is most likely heading down as long as the boundaries hold.

There is another factor that appears to be putting downward pressure on the stock. Shorts are selling the stock, pushing prices downward. Short interest is going up, a sign that more and more people subscribe to the notion that the stock is heading lower. Short interest stood at 1.18M at the end of February, but it soared after the delisting news in early March and it now stands at 4.48M, almost quadrupling in size and equal to about 11% of the stock float. Shorts are going after ACMR and if they keep up the pressure, the stock is unlikely to do well with lots of sellers out there.

Valuations are a lot more reasonable

One of the consequences of the stock losing more than half of its value in 2022 is that valuations are a lot lower. ACMR used to trade at what some would regard as fairly lofty valuations as pointed out in an earlier article, especially in comparison to its main competitors, but that's not necessarily true any longer. The table below shows the multiples ACMR trades at.

ACMR has an enterprise value of $476.6M thanks to having far more cash than debt, which is equal to 16 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 10 times EBITDA on a forward basis. The stock is also valued at 1.2 times book value. These multiples are a lot more reasonable compared to where they used to be, removing one of the obstacles people might have had about ACMR.

ACMR Market cap $783.89M Enterprise value $476.58M Revenue ("ttm") $258.2M EBITDA $29.0M Trailing P/E 33.23 Forward P/E 25.25 PEG ratio 1.69 Price/sales 3.13 Price/book 1.22 EV/sales 1.85 Trailing EV/EBITDA 16.45 Forward EV/EBITDA 9.85

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaways

If there is one thing that is clear from the Q1 report, then it's that COVID-19 lockdowns can have a far-reaching impact, including on quarterly results. ACMR posted what were arguably its best numbers ever in Q4, but Q1 completely knocked it off course. A previous article covers the final report of what was a record-setting year in FY2021.

ACMR suffered a major setback with the arrival of two powerful headwinds. The threat of being delisted and COVID-19 restrictions that made it difficult to function properly as a company weighed heavily on ACMR, the stock in particular. The good news is that there is a way forward with both issues.

There are reports that China and the U.S. are working on finding a solution to the accounting issue. ACMR should be able to make up for lost ground suffered in Q1 in subsequent quarters, provided of course there are no more lockdowns. FY2022 guidance remains unchanged, which suggests the Q1 numbers, while awful, are seen as nothing more than a temporary setback.

However, both issues come with a degree of uncertainty. The U.S. and China might not agree to a solution. It is possible that COVID-19 will flare up once again in China, leading to new lockdowns. Operations could get disrupted once more, which will negatively impact quarterly results. Both issues could continue to weigh on ACMR for quite some time. It is not clear when it might all end.

I am neutral on ACMR. Rising short interest suggest people are increasingly pessimistic a solution to the problem between the U.S. and China is forthcoming. People are betting on no solution and lower stock prices as a consequence. The chart patterns suggest the stock is most likely heading lower. Multiples have gone down, but there is no reason why they cannot go even lower.

Ideally, the accounting issue and the lockdown issue go away. If this happens, the stock could soar higher with multiples where they are and with shorts needing to cover. On the other hand, the reality is that both issues have yet to be resolved, which means ACMR runs the risk of further selloffs triggered by either or both issues. As long as this is the case, staying clear of ACMR is best.