Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) have come under great pressure as of recent. When the security solution provider went public late in 2020, I have covered the name, but ever since lost track of the achievements of Telos, which have been quite underwhelming to say the least.

Former Take

Telos offers software-based security solutions which help organizations to protect themselves from the continued (evolvement) of cybersecurity threats. Serving federal, commercial and other organizations, the company targets customers which are at high risk of being targeted by cyber-attackers. With quality security offerings, the company claims to have low customer turnover and longer term contracts.

The company went public at $17 per share as 63 million shares outstanding resulted in an equity valuation of just over a billion at the offer price, including a modest net cash position. This kind of valuation was applied to a business which posted a $138 million in sales in 2018, a number which rose 15% to $159 million in 2019. The company posted an operating profit of $9 million in 2018 and a profit of $5 million in the year which followed.

For the first nine months of 2020, revenues were up 20% to a run rate of $180 million and operating earnings came in around a run rate of $13 million. Trading at around 5.5 times sales, the earnings multiples were very high of course, certainly as shares rallied to the $22 mark in trading following the offering.

With multiples having expanded to over 7 times sales and far in excess of 100 times earnings, I found it easy to avoid the shares at the time, certainly as the company felt more like a contract/project business instead of a SaaS play. On the other hand, the company guided for a big boost to 2022 sales on the back of contract awards which it has received at the time.

Boom - Bust

Soon after the public offering shares rallied and hit a high around $40 per share early in 2021, as shares traded above the $20 mark for most of the year to fall to $15 by year-end 2021, after which shares have continued to grind lower to a level around $7 per share here.

In March 2021, the company posted its 2020 results with revenues up 13% to $180 million, somewhat soft as fourth quarter revenues of $45 million were down slightly year-over-year. EBITDA was posted at $11 million and change for the year, resulting in a very modest profitability as the valuation at the time was even higher than the $1 billion plus valuation around the time of the offering.

The high valuation was driven by the improvements in the making as the company guided for 2021 sales to rise to $283-$295 million, marking roughly 60% revenue growth with EBITDA set to rise much faster to $33-$36 million. Just after the release of these results, Telos sold nearly 8 million shares (of which a good deal of on behalf of shareholders) at $33 per share.

Shares fell in the second half of the year as the company cut the full year guidance in a meaningful way alongside the third quarter earnings release, with growth coming in slower than expected. Nonetheless, the company posted a $242 million revenue number for 2021, still marking roughly 35% revenue growth. Worrisome is that a flattish GAAP operating profits in 2020 turned into a $42 million operating loss, mostly on the back of elevated stock-based compensation expenses which ran at $60 million this year, as the company did report a very adjusted EBITDA number of $24 million.

Amidst all of this, the 2022 guidance was very disappointing. Revenues for the year are seen between $226 and $257 million, with EBITDA seen between $21 and $28 million, which implies zero developments on the topline and bottom line this year, worrisome as the current situation is far from comforting with big realistic losses posted here.

In May, the company posted resilient first quarter results as it maintained the full year guidance. With just over 67 million shares now trading at $7 here, the equity valuation comes in just shy of half a billion, including a roughly $100 million net cash position. This makes that operating assets trade around $400 million here, yet this valuation does not say that much given the steep realistic losses posted here and the non-inspiring outlook for the year.

Closing Remark

While the valuation of Telos has come down a lot, the same applies for the same pockets of the market, as the performance of the stock is utterly disappointing. 2021 sales fell already way short of expectations and for the current year no growth is seen. That is challenging enough as it is, yet the issue is that modest profitability has turned into significant losses, with again no improvement seen on that front this year.

Hence, the stock has challenges enough as it is, and amidst the condition outlined above, I regard the shares close to uninvestable here at this point in time.