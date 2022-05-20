COT Data Signals Bottom Is In Place Or Close

May 20, 2022 10:00 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, WGLD, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, SBUG, PSLV
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • While Banks and Commercials ostensibly remain heavily short Gold, Hedge Funds have slashed their net long position to 62k contracts.
  • Swaps and Other Reps' combined net short position of 54k contracts is almost the mirror image of the Funds’ net long position of 62k.
  • Positioning is sufficiently neutral for a major low or at least a healthy bounce.

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

By David Brady

While Banks and Commercials ostensibly remain heavily short Gold, Hedge Funds have slashed their net long position to 62k contracts, just 33k above the low in March 2021 when Gold bottomed at 1675 for the first time.

GLD Money Managers

Author

And this was as of May 10, when Gold was at 1841. It has since fallen even further to 1797, meaning the Funds have likely cut their net long position even further. While this does not guarantee that a major low is imminent - the Funds could go net short before the bottom is in - it does signal we're close to the bottom, especially with the daily RSI oversold near 30.

It also suggests something that I have suspected of the CFTC data on the banks' positions for quite some time: They bury big net long positions in the Other Reportable category to give the impression that they are much shorter than they really are, shown in the SWAPS category:

Swaps GLD

Author

This shows the net position of the Swaps and Other Reps combined:

B&O GLD

Author

Note how their combined net short position of 54k contracts is almost the mirror image of the Funds' net long position of 62k.

The key takeaway is that the worst is behind us even if we have further to go on the downside, and the turn up in Gold is coming.

Silver

Funds have their lowest net long position, near-zero, since mid-2019.

Money Managers SLV

Author

Banks are near zero too…

Banks SLV

Author

When Other Reps are added, they're long!

B&O SLV

Author

In summary, positioning is sufficiently neutral for a major low or at least a healthy bounce. Funds can still go short and Banks long before we finally hit bottom in the prices of Gold and Silver, but either way, we have hit bottom or we have just one more dip to come.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
1.73K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.