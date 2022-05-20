Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is a market-leading TV set-top video streaming device and smart TV manufacturer with over 60 million active user accounts. Roku has experienced spectacular growth in recent years, expanding revenues by nearly tenfold since 2015. However, despite its stellar performance, Roku's stock recently declined to its lowest level in years, dropping by a whopping 85%.

Roku's bludgeoning has occurred due to the company's slowdown in growth, downward earnings revisions, and a transitory decline in profits and EPS. Nevertheless, despite Roku's temporary setbacks, its growth prospects remain highly promising, and Roku now trades at its lowest valuation (P/S) since becoming a public company.

Roku's stock has been declining for almost a year now, suffering from a perfect storm of troubling technical and fundamental elements. However, the worst is probably behind Roku. The company should continue delivering growth and improving profitability. Therefore, Roku's stock appears cheap now, should stabilize soon, and will likely move substantially higher in the coming years.

Roku - A Technical Perspective

Here, we see Roku's shares since going public nearly five years ago, in 2017. We saw an incredible run-up in the stock, expanding essentially twentyfold from the IPO price to its double top of around $500 last year. However, it's been downhill lately, and the stock has seen some truly epic declines. The most recent drop brought shares down to $75, a level close to the lows of the coronavirus-induced meltdown. Provided the technical image, Roku may be approaching a bottom, should stabilize soon, recover, and could appreciate substantially as the company advances.

Roku - The Rise & The Fall

Roku is an innovative company, having one of the best, market-leading products in its segment. Roku's OS powers TV streaming for tens of millions of people, and its growth has been nothing short of spectacular.

Number of Active Users

Roku's user growth (Statista.com)

We see Roku's remarkable growth of around fivefold in user accounts in the past several years. The company's rapid growth enabled Roku's stock to become a favorite on Wall St., leading to spectacular stock gains until the crash of 2021 came.

P/S Valuation

P/S ratio (MacroTrends.com)

When Roku's stock hit its first high of around $500, its price to sales "P/S" ratio went into the stratosphere. Roku's valuation traded up to about 30 times sales, remarkably high, illustrating extreme frothiness in the company's stock price. This phenomenon of ultra-frothiness could not last long, and the stock collapsed.

Roku Should Rise Again

However, Roku's valuation has come back down to earth. The company's market cap is around $13 billion now and dipped to about $10 billion during the recent price collapse to $75 a share. Roku's consensus revenue estimates are for about $4.8 billion next year, illustrating that the company recently came down to just two times forward sales and is trading at only about 2.7 times forward sales estimates now. If we look at this year's projected sales, Roku is at about 3.5 times sales, relatively cheap for a rapidly expanding growth company that could be trading at a P/S multiple of 5-7 or higher.

Roku's Revenue Growth

Revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

Roku's revenue growth should remain robust, despite the potential for a transitory slowdown. The company should continue delivering 25-35% revenue growth through 2024, and likely 20-30% revenue growth as the company advances through 2025.

With roughly 60 million users, Roku's applicable market is nowhere near highly saturated yet. Therefore, robust active user growth appears probable in the coming years. Moreover, Roku continues to benefit from more advertising revenues and should continue improving the monetization of its platform.

Roku's Ad Revenue Growth

Ad revenue (Statista.com)

We see remarkable growth in Roku's ad revenues. The company's ad revenues skyrocketed by about 2,500% from 2016. We saw a transitory drop in 2020 due to the coronavirus effect, but the general trend is highly positive here. While we will likely see ad revenue growth slowing down, we should continue seeing a positive growth trend in ad revenues for Roku as we advance. In addition, Roku should continue expanding operations overseas (outside of America), diversifying revenue streams, and providing robust growth for many years into the future.

Here is what Roku's financials could look like moving forward:

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $ 2.76b 3.7b 4.8b 6.1b 7.7b 9.4b Revenue growth 34% 30% 28% 25% 22% 20% P/S ratio 25 2.7 5 6 7 7 Stock price $500 $75 $180 $275 $407 $500

At about 25 times sales, Roku was grossly overvalued, the bubble burst, and the stock deflated substantially. However, considering Roku's growth prospects and profitability potential, the company looks undervalued at less than three times sales. Currently, the stock is trading at about 3.5 times this year's sales projections, but a much fairer valuation could be around 5-7 times sales. It could take a while for Roku to get up to a seven times sales ratio, but we see that if the company continues to expand sales moderately, its stock should get back up to $500 within a few years.

Risks To Roku

Roku remains an elevated risk investment despite my bullish projections, especially near term. If the economy continues to slow and falls into a recession, Roku's shares could continue to tumble along with other growth companies. Also, increased competition, higher costs, a drop-off in demand, and other variables could lead the company's shares to suffer more losses. There is also a chance that Roku's growth could slow more than I expected, or the company could be less profitable than envisioned. There are plenty of risks to consider before initiating a position in Roku.