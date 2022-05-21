Sentiment Little Changed - Still Bearish

Summary

  • Sentiment remains little changed. Around a quarter of respondents remain in the bullish camp, as has now been the case for three weeks in a row.
  • Bearish sentiment, meanwhile, ticked higher and back above 50% this week. As with bullish sentiment, that is an overwhelmingly pessimistic reading.
  • The percentage of respondents reporting neutral sentiment fell back below 25% to 23.6%.

silhouette form of bear on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Depending on when a respondent reported their answers to the weekly AAII sentiment survey, they could have been justified in giving either bullish or bearish. From last Thursday’s close to Tuesday, the S&P 500 rallied a little more than 4%, but anyone reporting yesterday would have reflected the index giving back all of those gains in a single session. Given that back and forth of equities, sentiment remains little changed. Around a quarter of respondents remain in the bullish camp, as has now been the case for three weeks in a row. Albeit a historically low reading, it is a major improvement from readings in the mid-teens only one month ago.

AAII Bullish Sentiment

Bearish sentiment, meanwhile, ticked higher and back above 50% this week. As with bullish sentiment, that is an overwhelmingly pessimistic reading, even if it is less extreme than last month when it closed in on a 60% reading.

Bearish Sentiment

The bull-bear spread, in turn, was marginally improved, rising from -24.7 to -24.4, indicating sentiment stays heavily slated toward pessimism.

Economic Sentiment

With both bearish and bullish sentiment gaining share this week, the percentage of respondents reporting neutral sentiment fell back below 25% to 23.6%.

AAII neutral sentiment

