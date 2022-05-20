Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has reported impressive growth recently, but this is not reflected in its share price creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

As I've analyzed in previous articles, I'm bullish on Albemarle over the long term due to its leadership position in the lithium industry and its geographic exposure to less risky areas than its closest competitors.

Its recent earnings were very strong and reinforced my long-term view, showing that the lithium growth story is starting to really boost the company's financial figures, a trend that should remain strong in the coming quarters as Albemarle increases its production capacity to meet rising global demand for lithium.

Earnings Analysis

Albemarle announced a couple of weeks ago its earnings related to Q1 2022, beating estimates both on the top and bottom lines easily, which bodes well for growth ahead.

Its revenues amounted to $1.1 billion, 7% ahead of expectations, representing an increase of 44% YoY, while its GAAP EPS of $2.15 was 38% above expectations and 156% higher than in Q1 2021. This was a very good quarter for Albemarle historically, considering that its beat was much higher than usual, which naturally led to a strong stock price reaction on the day (+10%).

Albemarle's strong revenue and earnings growth were mainly justified by impressive results from its lithium segment, which is not totally unexpected because lithium prices have increased considerably during 2021 and there is a lag between the company's contracted and market prices.

Business overview (Albemarle)

Lithium is Albemarle's largest business segment representing more than 40% of its revenues, being therefore a key factor for its growth prospects. Lithium prices have recovered greatly during the past year (+280% YoY) due to a tighter demand-supply situation in the global market, reaching new all-time highs, as shown in the next graph. Note that since the end of 2021, lithium prices have increased by more than 100% from an already high base, boding quite well for Albemarle's growth in the coming quarters.

Lithium index (Bloomberg)

Considering that Albemarle has high exposure to lithium and spot prices increased a lot during 2021, investors would naturally expect its revenues to have a great boost but that was not the case. Indeed, Albemarle's revenue growth last year was only 6% YoY, which is positive but not particularly impressive.

This is justified by Albemarle's pricing structure, with some contracts linked to short-term index-references and others having long-term fixed-price settings while its exposure to spot prices was relatively low. Albemarle had a significant amount of contracts that had fixed prices for one year, which meant that the company was not able during 2021 to benefit much from higher lithium spot prices.

However, Albemarle has made some efforts to change its pricing structure to have more contracts that with variable pricing, enabling it to benefit most from higher spot prices than in the past.

Indeed, Albemarle raised its outlook for this segment considerably, expecting average realized pricing up by 100% YoY in 2022, reflecting higher market prices and the implementation of index-referenced variable price contracts. This outlook is very good, but it has upside as Albemarle continues to renegotiate contracts to switch to index-referenced variable pricing, which would enable it to benefit even more from higher market prices.

Regarding costs, there is pressure from supply-side shortfalls and rising wages, but the company was able to significantly boost its margins due to higher lithium prices and volumes. In Q1 2022, its lithium segment reported EBITDA of $309 million (up by 190% YoY), while its EBITDA margin increased from 40% to 56%. This is an impressive margin expansion that is justified by the company's business profile with high fixed costs, leading to a strong margin boost from higher sales, showing that Albemarle has great operating leverage.

For the full year, Albemarle now expects adjusted EBITDA to be up by 200-225% YoY, while previously was 'only' expecting EBITDA to be up by 65-85% YoY. This clearly shows that Albemarle's strategy to push contracts to more of a variable basis is the right one and the impact on its financials was much greater than it was expecting just a few months ago.

In other segments, the recent performance was naturally more modest, even though its Bromine segment also reported solid growth numbers, with revenues up by 28% YoY and adjusted EBITDA up by 37% YoY, but the Catalysts segment reported net sales down by 1% YoY and adjusted EBITDA down by 34% YoY.

Profitability (Albemarle)

This last segment has been a laggard over the past couple of years, and there aren't much synergies in my opinion with other business segments, thus I think it should be sold to finance the company's expansion plans in Lithium and would also make Albemarle more exposed to growth areas, something that would probably be well received by the market.

Regarding its bottom line, Albemarle reported net earnings of $253 million in Q1 2022, up by 165% YoY, while its EPS growth was smaller as the company performed a capital increase in 2021 to decrease its financial leverage and has a higher share count compared to Q1 2021.

Reflecting strong momentum in the Lithium business and good prospects of achieving higher pricing in the coming months, Albemarle raised aggressively its guidance for 2022, as shown in the next graph. Albemarle now expects annual revenues between $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion, which were the sales I was previously expecting the company to achieve by 2024-2025. Due to much higher sales, its profitability is also expected to improve markedly with its EBITDA margin expected to improve by 700-1000 bps this year.

Guidance (Albemarle)

Due to higher earnings and cash flows, this will also have a strong impact on the company's balance sheet, reflected in a much lower leverage ratio expected for this year. This is a strong support for further investments in business growth (higher capex) and to maintain its shareholder remuneration strategy of growing its dividend every year.

Leverage (Albemarle)

Going forward, Albemarle has many growth projects, especially in the lithium segment, that are expected to boost its volumes over the next three to four years. However, the company was somewhat conservative in recent years as lithium prices were relatively low for some time, but now with prices skyrocketing and the supply-demand situation expected to remain tight due to strong demand from the Electric Vehicles industry, Albemarle is likely to approve new long-term projects that were 'on hold'.

This means that Albemarle's production capacity is expected to double over the next three to five years, but the long-term prospects are good and Albemarle should decide to go ahead with further expansions in the coming months, as the time lag from the investment decision to the start of production takes several years (up to seven years).

Expansion (Albemarle)

Considering this backdrop, it's not surprising that current sell-side estimates expect Albemarle to report revenues of about $5.2 billion in 2022 (+56% YoY), supported by strong growth in the lithium segment. I expect this business unit to increase its overall weight on revenues to about 52%, which means that Albemarle is increasingly moving its business toward lithium much more rapidly than I was expecting given that I was expecting lithium to have this weight only by 2024. In the following years, current estimates expect annual sales growth to be around 13% over the next three years to reach $7.5 billion by 2025, which may be conservative considering the company's strategy to move to variable pricing and production expansions expected in the coming years. Its EPS is expected to be close to $17 by 2025, compared to just $9.8 in 2022.

Regarding my price target, previously I was expecting a share price of around $400 by end-2024, but considering recent strong upward revisions to Albemarle's revenues and earnings, my updated price target is now $587 per share (vs. its current share price of about $240 per share). This means that Albemarle's upside potential is quite good and Albemarle is clearly undervalued right now.

Conclusion

Albemarle had a fantastic quarter, beating estimates and raising aggressively its outlook, but due to general stock market weakness, its shares have not performed that well. Since the beginning of the year, Albemarle's share price is up by only 2% even though its business is showing impressive momentum.

This disconnect between fundamentals and share price has created a great buying opportunity, given that Albemarle's valuation has decreased to very attractive levels. While last December Albemarle was trading at more than 50x its next twelve months' earnings, it is now trading at only 22x forward earnings.

Valuation (Bloomberg)

This is a very undemanding valuation for a company that is reporting impressive growth, being therefore a compelling buy for long-term investors that want to be exposed to the secular growth theme of EVs. In my personal portfolio, Albemarle is my largest holding with a weight of 15%, reflecting my bullish view on this stock for the next few years.