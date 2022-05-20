10 Thoughts On Planning For The Coming Recession

Miguel Perfectti/iStock via Getty Images

With so much volatility in the markets, there are plenty of thoughts on where the market is heading. For every bearish article available, there is a bullish one to counter. If you look hard enough, there are statistics and metrics to support either viewpoint.

The direction of the economy is at the root of this division. Whether you believe the economy is heading into a recession or if we are experiencing a standard correction has a significant impact on how you should be positioning yourself. The fact is, no one can predict the future. The best we can do is look at the available evidence and weigh it against past occurrences.

Personally, I am in the camp we are most likely heading for a recession. Consumers are stretched too far, as buy now pay later appears to be the final leg in pushing payments into the future. As various reports show, consumers are having trouble meeting their monthly bills. As this article points out, 43% have missed BNPL payments, particularly in Gen-Z. Add in many people who haven't made a student loan payment in over two years and now treat that money as regular spending. Should payments restart, things will get ugly fast. Not to mention the effects of inflation and rising interest rates on consumer spending.

As many readers know, I tend to look at the future through a past lens; I believe this is our best guide for understanding likely outcomes. After all, nobody knows what the future will bring. I also consider the world in probabilities and try not to get too attached to any particular belief. Here are ten thoughts I have on the market and how I am playing the market.

Ten Thoughts on the Market

1. There is still a lot of optimism from retail investors. Yes, the Fear & Greed index is at extreme fear. But, while beaten up and feeling down on their portfolios, many retail investors are talking about the bargains available. Contrasting to the Dot Com bust or the GFC, most retail investors felt devastated, and many left the market altogether. It just feels like we haven't reached that feeling of despair associated with a bottom.

cnn.com

2. Nothing goes straight down or straight up. The market has dropped a lot in a short period. It's likely we get a rally, possibly a strong one. As I said, many retail investors see bargains everywhere. A start of a rally will only confirm their beliefs. Many of these investors also believe a $400 stock is more expensive than a $40 one based on share price alone.

3. I think we are likely a year or so from the bottom of the market. I'm buying on the way down, but primarily dividend growth stocks that are hitting historically good buy points and in small quantities. The chart below shows the peak to trough times of the last several recessions. I think it's much more likely we will see something similar to the Dot Com Crash or the early 80s than we are to the early 90s. We are about five months past the last peak, which means we could still be in the early innings.

Wyo investments data from Yahoo Finance

4. All stocks don't drop at the same time. Some of the most beat-up previous high flyers may have already bottomed. Upstart (UPST) hit 93% off its high and has rallied hard. Given that this is a company that actually makes money, it might not break this low again, although it will backtrack from its large bounce. The blue-chip names in all industries are just getting warmed up, including highflyers Apple and Microsoft.

5. Companies that don't make money should be avoided. If you really must buy one, look for ones that have fallen at least 90% from their peak, but preferably 95%. Using the Dot Com crash as a guide, of the companies that survived and weren't making money, a 95% drop was typical. These included Amazon (AMZN), as shown below.

Amazon fell 95% during the dot com bust (Yahoo Finance)

6. Tech was and is severely overpriced. Highly profitable companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) could easily see PE ratios of 15 in a recession, especially if tech falls out of favor. During the Dot Com bust, companies that made money, such as Microsoft, crashed by nearly 65%. The chart below shows the decline of MSFT during this period. During the GFC, Microsoft fell by 60%, as did Apple. I will consider buying small amounts when these blue chips are down 40%, as they are coming from some lofty valuations.

Microsoft fell 65% during the dot com bust (Yahoo Finance)

7. One of the hottest sectors in recent years has been fintech. This sector is getting crowded with names, especially in payments. It's starting to remind me of media streaming with way too many players. After bottoming, fintech will come off its lows, but I think we could be looking at a period of reduced valuations for many years. Kind of like tech, in general, went through from 2009-to 2017. There will be no reason to rush into these plays.

8. I'm establishing positions in commodities. This seems counterproductive to expecting a recession. However, I think we are in for a protracted period of increased oil prices. Producers are showing more restraint and enjoying the cash flows, especially with nobody wanting to loan them funds. Additionally, I don't think the Fed will seriously fight inflation whether we see a recession or not. Commodities seem like a good bet either way.

9. I'm watching the layoffs in the tech sector. With stock prices dumped, interest rates rising, and so many of these companies bleeding cash, I don't see how this doesn't accelerate. This should be a warning to investors in so many cash-burning companies that a crunch is coming, and it could be a decade or longer before we see the highs of last year matched.

10. We heard how equities deserved higher multiples in a zero interest rate world for many years. If that was true, then multiples need to fall … a lot. Particularly as treasury yields climb and offer a safe alternative to income investors. While treasury yields are still small, the (essentially) risk-free return should drive up the yields of dividend-paying stocks, which means prices need to come down.

Conclusion

Nobody can predict with certainty what the market will do tomorrow. I am focusing on buying historically undervalued companies knowing that even better prices might lie ahead. I'm buying in small quantities keeping plenty of dry powder. There is no reason to be impatient right now.

In the last few years, fundamentals have taken a back seat to momentum and sentiment. I think this changes going forward as money becomes tighter. It would be highly prudent to be cautious with companies that use made-up metrics and numbers to value them because they don't make money. Now is the time to be investing in fundamentally sound companies, those with profits, significant cash flows, and less debt.