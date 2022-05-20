AT&T: Inflation Threats Are Real
Summary
- The standalone AT&T sans Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to deploy its cash flow.
- Inflation is a real serious threat and will impact the company in three different ways.
- Can valuation allow the company to still deliver good returns?
- Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »
AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a tough stock to own. Even the dividend champions, who focused on nothing but the incoming quarterly payments, have been left with a lower income after the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spin-off. These events though, often mark the end of long declines. There is a final round of selling as the biggest supporters of the company finally "puke" and throw in the towel. Have we reached that inflection point for AT&T?
The Broad Based Numbers
Through all the chaos surrounding the spin-off and the dividend cut, one thing remains abundantly clear. AT&T is cheap. The company trades at about 6X EV to EBITDA and 7.5X price to free cash flow. Here we are going by the 2023 numbers, which are clean and easier to compare with other telecoms giants. Verizon (VZ), another stock we like, trades at close to 7.0X EV to EBITDA and 10X price to free cash flow. The 1x multiple difference on EBITDA is rather large for companies in this space and you can see that by the difference it makes in the price to free cash flow multiple. The differences get even more absurd if you look at other North American comparatives. TELUS Corporation (TU) and BCE Inc. (BCE), both sport about a 9.0X EV to EBITDA multiples on 2023 numbers and about 17X-18X price to free cash flow multiples. AT&T also has the highest dividend yield among all of them with a 50% payout ratio. BCE is the next closest but has a 120% dividend payout ratio (based on earnings). On raw numbers, AT&T continues to look compelling.
Assessing The Inflation Threat
We have been harping on this for some time now, so it won't come as a surprise to our regular readers. The inflation threat is real. It is so real that we have seen companies with extraordinary strengths succumb to its pressures.
In the case of AT&T, there is a strong advantage in the form of the bulk of its infrastructure already being in place. In any given year, there is only modest amounts of replacements and repairs being done. This insulates it from a rapid rise in cost pressures. But that insulation is only partial. There are still three ways that it does get impacted.
Capital Expenditures
While the numbers for the day-to-day repairs are small in relation to the network value, the capital expenditures are another matter. The company already is planning on a 20% increase in capex and we are certain there is a strong inflationary component there.
It sees 2022 EBITDA of $41 billion-$42 billion (up from $40.3 billion pro forma), benefiting not only from revenue growth but "incremental cost transformation savings" of about $1 billion. And earnings per share are forecast at $2.42-$2.46, vs. 2021's pro forma $2.41, with capital investment up to $24 billion range from $20.1 billion pro forma.
Source: AT&T via Seeking Alpha
This is a big deal and one has to hence be cautious in slapping very high multiples on stocks when inflation is running so rampant.
Labor Costs
At last check, wages were running at 6% year over year.
That is an incredible number and one that we don't see in this chart anywhere else. AT&T will be able to withstand this pressure only for some time before they are forced to bump salaries to retain their talent. On the other side, we would note that AT&T is finally starting to raise prices on a few of its plans. But the extent and effectiveness of those hikes remains to be seen. Our view here is that there will be margin compression on the operating side and we see this as modest. But in combination with rising capital expenditures, we see the risks to free cash flow as more severe.
Debt Costs
The repricing of debt as the bond bubble imploded has been one we have been gleefully cheering on from the sidelines. The move off the bottom for BAA bond yields has been nothing short of spectacular.
This has cratered all debt instruments including closed end funds and baby bonds. AT&T has not been insulated from this either. AT&T Inc. 5.625% NT 67 (NYSE:TBC) have lost 12% from their 52-week highs, or two years' worth of payments.
The preferred shares have been banged up even worse. AT&T Inc. 4.7 DP SHS PFD C (NYSE:T.PC) were down over 30% from the highs at the recent 52-week lows of $18.49.
As AT&T refinances its existing debt, especially the amounts issued during the last two years, expect some headwinds to earnings. The good news here is that while some debt coming up will be refinanced higher, there is also a lot of debt that was issued at even higher rates from the past.
AT&T might also be able to issue more debt in Europe at relatively more attractive rates as that central bank still seems stuck in a coma.
Verdict
Even as massive inflation bulls for the last two years, we have been flabbergasted at the extent of its impact on earnings. From Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Target Corporation (TGT) and everything in between, there is a very serious headwind from inflation. AT&T looks insulated in the very short term, but we would not underestimate the potential here to tighten the noose around free cash flow. We still rate this a buy, and expect that the exceptional valuation and modest pricing power gets AT&T through the day. However, due to the forces mentioned above, our price target is just $24-$25 or 9X-10X potential 2023 free cash flow.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.