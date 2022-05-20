Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a tough stock to own. Even the dividend champions, who focused on nothing but the incoming quarterly payments, have been left with a lower income after the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spin-off. These events though, often mark the end of long declines. There is a final round of selling as the biggest supporters of the company finally "puke" and throw in the towel. Have we reached that inflection point for AT&T?

The Broad Based Numbers

Through all the chaos surrounding the spin-off and the dividend cut, one thing remains abundantly clear. AT&T is cheap. The company trades at about 6X EV to EBITDA and 7.5X price to free cash flow. Here we are going by the 2023 numbers, which are clean and easier to compare with other telecoms giants. Verizon (VZ), another stock we like, trades at close to 7.0X EV to EBITDA and 10X price to free cash flow. The 1x multiple difference on EBITDA is rather large for companies in this space and you can see that by the difference it makes in the price to free cash flow multiple. The differences get even more absurd if you look at other North American comparatives. TELUS Corporation (TU) and BCE Inc. (BCE), both sport about a 9.0X EV to EBITDA multiples on 2023 numbers and about 17X-18X price to free cash flow multiples. AT&T also has the highest dividend yield among all of them with a 50% payout ratio. BCE is the next closest but has a 120% dividend payout ratio (based on earnings). On raw numbers, AT&T continues to look compelling.

Assessing The Inflation Threat

We have been harping on this for some time now, so it won't come as a surprise to our regular readers. The inflation threat is real. It is so real that we have seen companies with extraordinary strengths succumb to its pressures.

Data by YCharts

In the case of AT&T, there is a strong advantage in the form of the bulk of its infrastructure already being in place. In any given year, there is only modest amounts of replacements and repairs being done. This insulates it from a rapid rise in cost pressures. But that insulation is only partial. There are still three ways that it does get impacted.

Capital Expenditures

While the numbers for the day-to-day repairs are small in relation to the network value, the capital expenditures are another matter. The company already is planning on a 20% increase in capex and we are certain there is a strong inflationary component there.

It sees 2022 EBITDA of $41 billion-$42 billion (up from $40.3 billion pro forma), benefiting not only from revenue growth but "incremental cost transformation savings" of about $1 billion. And earnings per share are forecast at $2.42-$2.46, vs. 2021's pro forma $2.41, with capital investment up to $24 billion range from $20.1 billion pro forma.

Source: AT&T via Seeking Alpha

This is a big deal and one has to hence be cautious in slapping very high multiples on stocks when inflation is running so rampant.

Labor Costs

At last check, wages were running at 6% year over year.

Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker

That is an incredible number and one that we don't see in this chart anywhere else. AT&T will be able to withstand this pressure only for some time before they are forced to bump salaries to retain their talent. On the other side, we would note that AT&T is finally starting to raise prices on a few of its plans. But the extent and effectiveness of those hikes remains to be seen. Our view here is that there will be margin compression on the operating side and we see this as modest. But in combination with rising capital expenditures, we see the risks to free cash flow as more severe.

Debt Costs

The repricing of debt as the bond bubble imploded has been one we have been gleefully cheering on from the sidelines. The move off the bottom for BAA bond yields has been nothing short of spectacular.

Data by YCharts

This has cratered all debt instruments including closed end funds and baby bonds. AT&T has not been insulated from this either. AT&T Inc. 5.625% NT 67 (NYSE:TBC) have lost 12% from their 52-week highs, or two years' worth of payments.

Seeking Alpha

The preferred shares have been banged up even worse. AT&T Inc. 4.7 DP SHS PFD C (NYSE:T.PC) were down over 30% from the highs at the recent 52-week lows of $18.49.

Seeking Alpha

As AT&T refinances its existing debt, especially the amounts issued during the last two years, expect some headwinds to earnings. The good news here is that while some debt coming up will be refinanced higher, there is also a lot of debt that was issued at even higher rates from the past.

https://investors.att.com/~/media/Files/A/ATT-IR-V2/financial-reports/quarterly-earnings/2022/debt-list-1q22.pdf (AT& Debt Profile)

AT&T might also be able to issue more debt in Europe at relatively more attractive rates as that central bank still seems stuck in a coma.

Verdict

Even as massive inflation bulls for the last two years, we have been flabbergasted at the extent of its impact on earnings. From Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Target Corporation (TGT) and everything in between, there is a very serious headwind from inflation. AT&T looks insulated in the very short term, but we would not underestimate the potential here to tighten the noose around free cash flow. We still rate this a buy, and expect that the exceptional valuation and modest pricing power gets AT&T through the day. However, due to the forces mentioned above, our price target is just $24-$25 or 9X-10X potential 2023 free cash flow.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.